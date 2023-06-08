JUNE 8

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. June 8, 6 p.m., Few Miles South and AJ Smith. 276-696-3660.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 8, 5 p.m., Little John Crisley and Friends (Bristol’s Little John Crisley plays the blues with a harmonica that howls clear to the moon.). 423-573-1185.

MARKET STREET SOCIAL CLUB: Kingsport, 107 E Market St. June 8, 8 p.m., Eli Lev. 301-467-6615, eli-lev.com.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. June 8, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

JUNE 9

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. June 9, 5:30 p.m., Shake it Like a Caveman and Joey’s Van (Summertime feel-good-frenzied music courtesy Shake it Like a Caveman, a one-man longtime favorite in the area, embodies danceable, let-the-good-times-roll vibes.). 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. June 9, 10 p.m., Thieves ov Always, Seppuku, and Bloodthorne (Local metal veteran Rick Morrell leads his heavy metal new band, Seppuku, during its first show.). www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 9, 5 p.m., Mike Preslar June 10, 5 p.m., South 81. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. June 9, 9 p.m., TJ Darnell. 276-285-2160.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. June 9, 8 p.m., Erin Coburn. 423-573-3382.

HARRAH’S: Cherokee. June 9, 9 p.m., Travis Tritt. 828-497-7777.

HIDEAWAY: Johnson City, 235 E. Main St. June 9, 8 p.m., Dope Skum, Nerve Endings, and Wyndrider. 423-926-3896.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. June 9, 8 p.m., Double Round. 386-956-9501.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. June 9, 8 p.m., Declan McKenna, $30-$35. 828-398-1837.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. June 9, 7 p.m., Kidd G with CB30. 423-844-0400.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. June 9, 6 p.m., Laid Back Country Picker and Luna and the Mountain Jets. 276-477-1953.

JUNE 10

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. June 10, 2 p.m., Monthly Community Jam, free. 423-573-1927.

BLUE RIDGE MUSIC CENTER: Galax. June 10, 7 p.m., Watchhouse. 276-236-5309.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. June 10, 6 p.m., Mac Arnold and Coal Camp. 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. June 10, 10 p.m., Marigold Thieves and Daniel Byrd’s Boogie Machine. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. June 10, 8 p.m., Jenna Greene. 276-285-2160.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. June 10, 7 p.m., Bandits of the Animal Kingdom. 276-469-1069.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. June 10, 8 p.m., Steele Cookin’ Band. 423-573-3382.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. June 10, 8 p.m., Highway 321. 386-956-9501.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. June 10, 6 p.m., Jackyl (Chainsaw wielding Jesse James Dupree leads raw rockers Jackyl during its return to Bristol.). 423-844-0400.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. June 10, 9:30 p.m., Club Rewind. 423-461-0071.

JUNE 13

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. June 13, 7:30 p.m., Marcy Playground, $30.03-$64. 423-274-8920.

JUNE 14

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 14, 7 p.m., Jonathan Sartin. 423-573-1185.

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. June 14, 8 p.m., Larry the Cable Guy. 828-259-5736.

JUNE 15

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. June 15, 6 p.m., Ron Short and the Possum Playboys and Craig Street Ramblers (Ron Short hails from Southwest Virginia. He leads a band, The Possum Playboys, who feature a style that meanders from old-time touches to fiddle-frenzied Cajun music.). 276-696-3660.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. June 15, 7:30 p.m., Dave Mason, $41.54-$87.50. 423-274-8920.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. June 15, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

JUNE 16

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. June 16-17, 8 p.m., Logan Guntzelman, $20. https://www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/bristol/blue-ridge-comedy-club/7433774/ or 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. June 16, 8:30 p.m., JC Jazz Collective and Marques Puckett & 8 Second Ride. 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. June 16, 10 p.m., Preston Benfield. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. June 16, 8 p.m., Matt Walsh. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. June 16, 8 p.m., Rebecca Lee Daniels and Chloe Kimes, $20. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

HARRAH’S: Cherokee. June 16, 9 p.m., Colt Ford. 828-497-7777.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. June 16, 9:30 p.m., The Jaystorm Project. 423-461-0071.

JUNE 17

ABINGDON VINEYARDS: Abingdon, 20530 Alvarado Road. June 17, 4 p.m., Josh Bowles, $5. 276-623-1255.

BLUE RIDGE MUSIC CENTER: Galax. June 17, 7 p.m., Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper and Crooked Road Ramblers. 276-236-5309.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. June 17, 6 p.m., Tuatha Dea, Lauren Cole Band, and Cash Crop. 276-696-3660.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. June 17, 8 p.m., Vixen, $45-$65. 276-296-1234.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 17, 10 p.m., Sam Collie (Vintage country informs Sam Collie’s growing repertoire of honky-tonk and troubadour-styled music.). 423-573-1185.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. June 17, 7 p.m., Tim Nave. 276-469-1069.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. June 17, 8 p.m., Jordan Allen & The Bellwethers. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. June 17, 8 p.m., Webb Wilder, $30 (On the road for 40 years, Webb Wilder’s carved a following based upon his own slice of rockabilly and purely Americana stance of style.). www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. June 17, 8 p.m., The Gypsy Moon Coalition. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. June 17, 7:30 p.m., Nightrain: Tribute to Guns N’ Roses, $25.04-$58.50. 423-274-8920.

SALEM CIVIC CENTER: Salem. June 17, 7 p.m., We the Kingdom, $25.50-$71.50. 540-375-3004.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. June 17, 7 p.m., Copper Ridge. 423-844-0400.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. June 17, 9:30 p.m., Jigsaw Jane. 423-461-0071.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. June 17, 6 p.m., Pink Beds. 276-477-1953.

JUNE 18

JUNE 21

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 21, 7 p.m., Well Dogs. 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. June 21, 8 p.m., Poetry Hoot, free. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

JUNE 22

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. June 22, 6 p.m., Alpine Motel. 276-696-3660.

JUNE 23

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. June 23, 6 p.m., 1927 Concert Series with Boy Named Banjo, $100. 423-573-1927.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. June 23, 10 p.m., Kris Rowdy & The Hellbillys. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 23, 7 p.m., Drew Dodson. 423-573-1185.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. June 23, 8 p.m., Ben Weimer. 386-956-9501.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. June 23, 7 p.m., Rehab, Scotty Austin, Framing the Red, and Citizen Kane. 423-844-0400.

THOMPSON-BOLING ARENA: Knoxville. June 23, 7 p.m., Hank Williams Jr. 865-974-0953.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. June 23, 9:30 p.m., Kayla McKinney. 423-461-0071.

JUNE 24

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. June 24, 2 p.m., Monthly Bluegrass Jam. 423-573-1927.

BLUE RIDGE MUSIC CENTER: Galax. June 24, 7 p.m., Amythyst Kiah and Foreign Landers. 276-236-5309.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. June 24, 8 p.m., Robert Randolph, $39.50-$49.50. 276-296-1234.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. June 24, 10 p.m., Wyndrider and Season of the Witch. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. June 24, 7 p.m., Toby Gibson Band. 276-469-1069.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. June 24, 8 p.m., No Filter. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. June 24, 8 p.m., Bored Teachers Comedy Tour, $53-$81.50. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. June 24, 7 p.m., Cash Crop. 423-844-0400.

JUNE 25

JUNE 30

MICHAEL WALTRIP BREWING: Bristol, 221 Moore St. June 30, 7 p.m., Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen. 276-821-3020.

JULY 1

BLUE RIDGE MUSIC CENTER: Galax. July 1, 7 p.m., Sam Bush Band. 276-236-5309.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. July 1, 8 p.m., Lomelda and Tenci, $20-$25. 828-398-1837.

JULY 2

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. July 2, 7:30 p.m., Ozark Mountain Daredevils, $41.54-$104. 423-274-8920.

SPECTRUM CENTER: Charlotte. July 2, 8 p.m., Alicia Keys. 704-688-9000.

JULY 3

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. July 3, 7:30 p.m., The Smile. 828-259-5736.

JULY 7

HARRAH’S: Cherokee. July 7, 9 p.m., Air Supply. 828-497-7777.

JULY 9

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. July 9, 8 p.m., Glam Slam Metal Tour, Part II with Enuff Z’Nuff, The Quireboys, and Bad Marriage, $29.50-$39.50. 276-296-1234.

JULY 13

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. July 13, 7 p.m., Farm and Fun Time with Rodney Crowell, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, and Bill and the Belles, $41.54-$93. 423-274-8920.

JULY 16

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. July 16, 8 p.m., Stryper, $62.50-$79.50. 276-296-1234.