MARCH 30

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. March 30, 8 p.m., Pick a Side: Comedy Debate Show, $10 (One of Bristol’s white hot shows are those featured each weekend at the Blue Ridge Comedy Club, as evidenced by this comedy debate show, a laugh-off of sorts.). 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. March 30, 10 p.m., Kayla McKinney. 276-696-3660.

CARNEGIE HOTEL BALLROOM AND BAR: Johnson City. ETSU Jazz Ensemble, Peterson Perkins Quartet, Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra, and The Johnson City Jazz Collective perform beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the 5th annual Johnson City Jazz Festival running March 30, 31 and April 1 at the Carnegie Hotel ballroom and bar. Thursday night’s performance is free, but tips are encouraged. Friday and Saturday tickets will be $25 for one night, $37.50 for both nights. For more details about the festival and how to buy tickets, visit www.johnsoncityjazzfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook (Johnson City Jazz Festival) and Instagram (johnsoncityjazzfestival). For more information on how to support the festival or other details, contact Steve Scheu at 423-677-9042 or email to info@johnsoncityjazzfestival.com.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. March 30, 7 p.m., Lowdown Revival. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. March 30, 8 p.m., Julie Williams (With guitarist Willie Melton by her side, Elizabethton’s Julie Williams performs a style that blends rock with country as spiced with gentle strokes of folk music.). 276-285-2160.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. March 30, 6 p.m., Bluesman & The Blues Essentials. 423-573-3382.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. March 30, 8 p.m., Andrew Bird, $42.50-$45. 828-398-1837.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. March 30, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

MARCH 31

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. March 31, 6 p.m., Tell Ripley, Reppertons, and Savage Outlaws. 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. March 31, 10 p.m., Hearts Gone South, Wild Leek River, and Morgans Mill. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CARNEGIE HOTEL BALLROOM AND BAR: Johnson City. Felix Pastoruis and La Fiesta Latin Jazz Quintet perform beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the 5th annual Johnson City Jazz Festival running March 30, 31 and April 1 at the Carnegie Hotel ballroom and bar. Friday and Saturday tickets will be $25 for one night, $37.50 for both nights. For more details about the festival and how to buy tickets, visit www.johnsoncityjazzfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook (Johnson City Jazz Festival) and Instagram (johnsoncityjazzfestival). For more information on how to support the festival or other details, contact Steve Scheu at 423-677-9042 or email to info@johnsoncityjazzfestival.com.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. March 31, 8 p.m., Brandon Maggard. 276-285-2160.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. March 31, 8 p.m., Mindset and Jet Black Audio. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. March 31-April 1, 7:30 p.m., 49 Winchester, $36.04-$93. 423-274-8920.

QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. March 31, 8 p.m., The Troubadours. 276-644-9464.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. March 31, 7 p.m., Dirty Grass Soul. 423-844-0400.

APRIL 1

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 1, 10 p.m., Daniel Byrd’s Boogie Machine (In the vein of Duane Allman, Buffalo’s Daniel Byrd plays slide guitar to soothe and to soar by.). www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CARNEGIE HOTEL BALLROOM AND BAR: Johnson City. Margherita Fava Quartet and Hard Bop Explosion! perform beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the 5th annual Johnson City Jazz Festival running March 30, 31 and April 1 at the Carnegie Hotel ballroom and bar. Friday and Saturday tickets will be $25 for one night, $37.50 for both nights. For more details about the festival and how to buy tickets, visit www.johnsoncityjazzfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook (Johnson City Jazz Festival) and Instagram (johnsoncityjazzfestival). For more information on how to support the festival or other details, contact Steve Scheu at 423-677-9042 or email to info@johnsoncityjazzfestival.com.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 1, 7 p.m., Some Old Friends. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. April 1, 8 p.m., Jonathan Sartin. 276-285-2160.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. April 1, 7 p.m., Jusfine. 423-212-5012.

HIDEAWAY: Johnson City, 235 E. Main St. April 1, 8 p.m., Jake Dwyer Band Album Release Party. 423-926-3896.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 1, 8 p.m., Gman Blues and Dr. Ron. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 1, 7:30 p.m., 49 Winchester, $36.04-$93. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 1, 7 p.m., House of Hair. 423-844-0400.

APRIL 3

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 3, 6 p.m., Anthony Childress. 423-573-1185.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. April 3, 8 p.m., Bikini Kill, $30-$33. 828-398-1837.

APRIL 4

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 4, 7 p.m., Line Dancing with Julie Williams. 386-956-9501.

APRIL 5

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 5, 7 p.m., Alpine Motel. 423-573-1185.

APRIL 6

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 6, 7 p.m., RJ Smith. 423-573-1185.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. April 6, 6 p.m., Victor Lawson. 423-573-3382.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 6, 8 p.m., Julie Williams. 386-956-9501.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. April 6, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

APRIL 7

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 7-8, 8 p.m., Shawn Carter, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 7, 6 p.m., Orbital Planes, If Birds Could Fly, and Joey’s Van. 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 7, 10 p.m., Brushfire Stankgrass. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 7, 7 p.m., Ole Justin Chambers (Based in East Kentucky, Ole Justin Chambers performs country of yore with shades of rockabilly on the edges.). 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 7, 8 p.m., Cruz Contreras, $25 (Former leader of The Black Lillies, Cruz Contreras built a strong following in the Americana world with word of mouth and strength of songs.). www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

KNOXVILLE CIVIC AUDITORIUM AND COLISEUM: Knoxville. April 7, 7 p.m., Rodney Carrington. 865-215-8999.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 7, 8 p.m., Cash Crop. 386-956-9501.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 7, 7 p.m., Syren. 423-844-0400.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 7, 9:30 p.m., Ali Randolph Band. 423-461-0071.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. April 7, 6 p.m., Adam Bolt (The might of Adam Bolt maintains lanes of crisp song craftmanship and taut lines of stage performance well within the world of folk music extraordinaire.). 276-477-1953.

APRIL 8

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. April 8, 2 p.m., Monthly Community Jam. 423-573-1927.

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 7-8, 8 p.m., Shawn Carter, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 8, 5 p.m., Thrift Store Cowboys and Mississippi East. 276-696-3660.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. April 8, 8 p.m., Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band, $29.50-$39.50 April 15, 6 p.m., Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, $11.99. 276-296-1234.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 8, 10 p.m., Citizen Kane. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 8, 7 p.m., Crosby Tyler. 423-573-1185.

MACHIAVELLI’S: Bristol, 8 5th St. April 8, 8 p.m., Jamen Denton. 423-573-9955.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 8, 8 p.m., Dan Herrell & The Troubadours. 386-956-9501.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. April 8, 8 p.m., North Mississippi Allstars. 828-398-1837.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 8, 7 p.m., The Pastime Band. 423-844-0400.

STATE STREET BREWING: Bristol, 801 State St. April 8, 6:30 p.m., Ledgerwood Blues. 276-644-3380.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 8, 9:30 p.m., Slick Cadillac. 423-461-0071.

APRIL 10

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 10, 7 p.m., Anthony Childress. 423-573-1185.

APRIL 11

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. April 11, 8 p.m., Orville Peck. 828-259-5736.

APRIL 12

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. April 12, 7 p.m., Farm and Fun Time with Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Time Sawyer, and Bill and the Belles, $40. 423-573-1927.

APRIL 13

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 13, 6 p.m., Rebekah Rodd & the Odyssey. 276-696-3660.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. April 13, 6 p.m., Bobby Starnes. 423-573-3382.

APRIL 14

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 14-15, 8 p.m., Cliff Cash, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 14, 10 p.m., Dimestore Cowboys. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 14, 8 p.m., Julie Williams, $15. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. April 14, 7 p.m., Dawn Loves Nash. 423-212-5012.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 14, 8 p.m., Stitcher. 386-956-9501.

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. April 14, 7:30 p.m., Mark Lowry, $35-$45. 423-638-1679.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 14, 7 p.m., Full Sirkle. 423-844-0400.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 14, 9:30 p.m., Club Rewind. 423-461-0071.

APRIL 15

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 14-15, 8 p.m., Cliff Cash, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. April 15, 6 p.m., Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, $11.99. 276-296-1234.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 15, 7 p.m., Crash Test Radio. 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 15, 8 p.m., Trey Wellington Band, $20. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 15, 7:30 p.m., Best of the Eagles: Tribute to The Eagles, $25.04-$58.50. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 15, 7 p.m., If Birds Could Fly. 423-844-0400.

STATE STREET BREWING: Bristol, 801 State St. April 15, 7 p.m., The Clayton Potter Band. 276-644-3380.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 15, 9 p.m., Marques Puckett and 8 Second Ride. 423-461-0071.

APRIL 18

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. April 18, 8 p.m., Caroline Rose, $26-$29. 828-398-1837.

APRIL 19

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. April 19, 7:30 p.m., Trampled by Turtles, $50-$60. 276-296-1234.

APRIL 20

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. April 20, 6 p.m., Corey Snowden. 423-573-3382.

KNOXVILLE CIVIC AUDITORIUM AND COLISEUM: Knoxville. April 20, 7 p.m., Casting Crowns. 865-215-8999.

APRIL 21

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 21, 7:30 p.m., BlackHawk, $30.03-$75.99. 423-274-8920.

APRIL 22

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. April 22, 8 p.m., The Band of Heathens, $19.50-$29.50. 276-296-1234.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. April 22, 5 p.m., Brandy York. 276-469-1069.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22, 7:30 p.m., Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, $41.54-$81.50. 423-274-8920.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

APRIL 23

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

APRIL 26

BERGLUND CENTER: Roanoke. April 26, 8 p.m., Little Feat, $44.50-$124.50. 540-853-2510.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. April 26, 7:30 p.m., Ben Folds, $40.50-$90.50. 865-684-1200.

APRIL 27

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. April 27, 7:30 p.m., Brett Young. 828-259-5736.

APRIL 28

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. April 28, 7:30 p.m., Wilco. 828-259-5736.

APRIL 29

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

APRIL 30

ETSU MARTIN CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Johnson City. April 30, 8 p.m., Amy Grant, $39.50-$74.50. 423-439-2787.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

MAY 7

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. May 7, 7 p.m., The Mega-Monsters Tour: Gorja & Mastodon. 828-259-5736.

MAY 11

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. May 11, 7 p.m., Farm and Fun Time with Jesse Daniel, Compton and Newberry, and Bill and the Belles, $40. 423-573-1927.