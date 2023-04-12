APRIL 13

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 13, 6 p.m., Rebekah Rodd & the Odyssey. 276-696-3660.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. April 13, 6 p.m., Bobby Starnes (Bobby Starnes, songwriter and recording studio owner of widespread success, steps on stage for a rare exhibition of his crisp craftmanship of songs bluegrass to folk to country.). 423-573-3382.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. April 13, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

APRIL 14

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 14-15, 8 p.m., Cliff Cash, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 14, 6 p.m., The Great Big Hug and Shoot to Thrill. 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 14, 10 p.m., Dimestore Cowboys. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 14, 8 p.m., Julie Williams, $15. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. April 14, 7 p.m., Dawn Loves Nash. 423-212-5012.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 14, 8 p.m., Stitcher. 386-956-9501.

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. April 14, 7:30 p.m., Mark Lowry, $35-$45. 423-638-1679.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 14, 7 p.m., Full Sirkle. 423-844-0400.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 14, 9:30 p.m., Club Rewind. 423-461-0071.

APRIL 15

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 14-15, 8 p.m., Cliff Cash, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 15, 6 p.m., Paleface (Paleface and Mo, a duo of long renown, play alternative rock from perspectives derived from life on the road making art that moves.). 276-696-3660.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. April 15, 6 p.m., Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, $11.99. 276-296-1234.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 15, 10 p.m., Primordial Tides, Death Nebula, and Poser. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 15, 7 p.m., Crash Test Radio. 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 15, 8 p.m., Trey Wellington Band, $20. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 15, 8 p.m., Rare Fiction. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 15, 7:30 p.m., Best of the Eagles: Tribute to The Eagles, $25.04-$58.50. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 15, 7 p.m., If Birds Could Fly. 423-844-0400.

STATE STREET BREWING: Bristol, 801 State St. April 15, 7 p.m., The Clayton Potter Band. 276-644-3380.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 15, 9 p.m., Marques Puckett and 8 Second Ride. 423-461-0071.

APRIL 17

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 17, 7 p.m., Anthony Childress. 423-573-1185.

APRIL 18

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. April 18, 8 p.m., Caroline Rose, $26-$29. 828-398-1837.

APRIL 19

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. April 19, 7:30 p.m., Trampled by Turtles, $50-$60. 276-296-1234.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 19, 7 p.m., Jonathan King. 423-573-1185.

APRIL 20

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 20, 6 p.m., Joslyn & The Sweet Compression (Joslyn & The Sweet Compression come from Kentucky and bring a world of old school soul to the stage.). 276-696-3660.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 20, 1 p.m., Second Annual Feel Good Fest with Daniel Davis, Donnie and the Dry Heavers, Jack Marion and the Pearl Snap Prophets, and Bonepony (Cascade’s Feel-Good Fest unfolds as a daylong celebration of life in spring with music and beverages to mark the day of joy.) . 423-573-1185.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. April 20, 6 p.m., Corey Snowden. 423-573-3382.

KNOXVILLE CIVIC AUDITORIUM AND COLISEUM: Knoxville. April 20, 7 p.m., Casting Crowns. 865-215-8999.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. April 20, 8 p.m., Judah & The Lion, $30-$35. 828-398-1837.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. April 20, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

APRIL 21

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 21, 7 p.m. and April 22, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., Shelley Gruenberg, Danya Trommer, and Mary Spadaro, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 21, 6 p.m., Kudzu Killers and No Filter. 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 21, 10 p.m., Curses, Ham Radio, and Elderbug. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 21, 7 p.m., Rare Fiction. 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 21, 8 p.m., Klezmer Local 42, $25. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. April 21, 7 p.m., Andy Ferrell. 423-212-5012.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 21, 8 p.m., Gman Blues & Dr. Ron. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 21, 7:30 p.m., BlackHawk, $30.03-$75.99. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 21, 7 p.m., Joe Stamm Band. 423-844-0400.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 21, 9:30 p.m., The Troubadours. 423-461-0071.

APRIL 22

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. April 22, 2 p.m., Monthly Bluegrass Jam. 423-573-1927.

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 21, 7 p.m. and April 22, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., Shelley Gruenberg, Danya Trommer, and Mary Spadaro, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 22, 5:30 p.m., Travis Reigh, Boombox, and Florencia & the Feeling. 276-696-3660.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. April 22, 8 p.m., The Band of Heathens, $19.50-$29.50. 276-296-1234.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 22, 10 p.m., Failure 2 Conform, 1134, and Bacalou. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 22, 7 p.m., The 11E Band. 423-573-1185.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. April 22, 5 p.m., Brandy York. 276-469-1069.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 22, 8 p.m., Todd Albright and Roy Bookbinder, $22. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. April 22, 7 p.m., Jason Ellis. 423-212-5012.

MACHIAVELLI’S: Bristol, 8 5th St. April 22, 8 p.m., Jamen Denton (Virginia Ground leader Jamen Denton steps out for a solo slot with acoustic-backed, taut lyrics-driven music.). 423-573-9955.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 22, 8 p.m., Aces & Eights. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22, 7:30 p.m., Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, $41.54-$81.50. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 22, 9 p.m., Coal Camp. 423-844-0400.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 22, 9:30 p.m., Mike Snodgrass Band. 423-461-0071.

APRIL 23

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. April 23, 8 p.m., Moonchild, $26.50-$30. 828-398-1837.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

APRIL 24

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 24, 7 p.m., Anthony Childress. 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 24-27, 7 p.m., ETSU Bands, $15. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

APRIL 25

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 24-27, 7 p.m., ETSU Bands, $15. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

APRIL 26

BERGLUND CENTER: Roanoke. April 26, 8 p.m., Little Feat, $44.50-$124.50. 540-853-2510.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 26, 7 p.m., Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts. 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 24-27, 7 p.m., ETSU Bands, $15. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. April 26, 7:30 p.m., Ben Folds, $40.50-$90.50. 865-684-1200.

APRIL 27

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 27, 7 p.m., RJ Smith. 423-573-1185.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. April 27, 6 p.m., Emily Lane. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 24-27, 7 p.m., ETSU Bands, $15. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. April 27, 7:30 p.m., Brett Young. 828-259-5736.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 27, 7 p.m., Airlifter Brass, free. 423-274-8920.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. April 27, 7:30 p.m., Wilco. 865-684-1200.

APRIL 28

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. April 28, 7:30 p.m., Wilco. 828-259-5736.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 28, 8 p.m., Some Old Friends. 386-956-9501.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 28, 7 p.m., Stitcher. 423-844-0400.

STATE STREET BREWING: Bristol, 801 State St. April 28, 6 p.m., Mark Larkins. 276-644-3380.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 28, 9:30 p.m., Kayla McKinney. 423-461-0071.

APRIL 29

MACHIAVELLI’S: Bristol, 8 5th St. April 29, 7 p.m., Jenna Greene of Orbital Planes. 423-573-9955.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 29, 8 p.m., Ashley McBryde, $58.54-$104. 423-274-8920.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. April 29, 6 p.m., Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast. 276-477-1953.

APRIL 30

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 30, 7:30 p.m., Parker Millsap and Alexa Rose, $25. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

ETSU MARTIN CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Johnson City. April 30, 8 p.m., Amy Grant, $39.50-$74.50. 423-439-2787.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

MAY 2

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. May 2, 8 p.m., Gary Clark Jr.. 865-684-1200.

MAY 5

HIDEAWAY: Johnson City, 235 E. Main St. May 5, 8 p.m., Mind Modes, Rushadicus, and Angela Autumn. 423-926-3896.

MAY 7

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. May 7, 7 p.m., The Mega-Monsters Tour: Gorja & Mastodon. 828-259-5736.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 7, 3 p.m., Symphony of the Mountains presents Peter and the Wolf, $15-$20. 423-274-8920.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. May 7, 7 p.m., Black Opry Revue. 865-684-1200.

MAY 9

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. May 9, 7:30 p.m., Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. 828-259-5736.

MAY 10

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. May 10, 8 p.m., Roger McGuinn, $42.50-$52.50. 276-296-1234.

MAY 11

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. May 11, 7 p.m., Farm and Fun Time with Jesse Daniel, Compton and Newberry, and Bill and the Belles, $40. 423-573-1927.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 11, 7:30 p.m., Steep Canyon Rangers, $50.54-$104. 423-274-8920.

MAY 12

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. May 12, 8 p.m., The Jerry Douglas Band, $35.50-$49.50. 276-296-1234.

MAY 13

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. May 13, 7:30 p.m., Marty Stuart, $30-$50. 423-638-1679.