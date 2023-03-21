MARCH 23

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. March 23, 7 p.m., RJ Smith. 423-573-1185.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. March 23, 9 p.m., Slackjaw, ParisBridge, and Fractured Frames. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. March 23, 6 p.m., Lynnae Moon. 423-573-3382.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. March 23, 8 p.m., Moe, $35-$38. 828-398-1837.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. March 23, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

MARCH 24

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. March 24-25, 8 p.m., Anthony DeVito, $20 (Based in New York City, for more than a decade stand-up comedian Anthony DeVito’s topical style invigorated laughter from stages small to that of late-night television’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. March 24, 8:30 p.m., Holly Ann & Dirt Road Rising and Douglas Warren. 276-696-3660.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. March 24, 7 p.m., Dominique Romero and Gunner Heathe. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. March 24, 8 p.m., Seth Broyles. 276-285-2160.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. March 24, 8 p.m., Rusty Steel. 386-956-9501.

QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. March 24, 8 p.m., Mumblin Blues. 276-644-9464.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. March 24, 7 p.m., Gents & Liars. 423-844-0400.

MARCH 25

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. March 25, 2 p.m., Monthly Bluegrass Jam, free. 423-573-1927.

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. March 25, 8 p.m., Anthony DeVito, $20 (Based in New York City, for more than a decade stand-up comedian Anthony DeVito’s topical style invigorated laughter from stages small to that of late-night television’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. March 25, 6 p.m., Coal Town Revival and Marques Puckett & 8 Second Ride. 276-696-3660.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. March 25, 7 p.m., Anthony Childress and Sundown Band. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. March 25, 8 p.m., The Clayton Potter Band (Kingsport’s Clayton Potter Band prefer originals to covers, cleverness to convention with a style that leans into realms of rock.). 276-285-2160.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. March 25, 7 p.m., Ryan Clevenger. 276-469-1069.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. March 25, 8 p.m., Florencia and the Feeling and The Judy Chops, $20. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. March 25, 7 p.m., Donnie and the Dry Heavers. 423-212-5012.

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. March 25, 8 p.m., Tedeschi Trucks Band. 828-259-5736.

MICHAEL WALTRIP BREWING: Bristol, 221 Moore St. March 25, 8 p.m., Coal Camp. 276-821-3020.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. March 25, 8 p.m., Area 52 (Based in Kingsport, there’s nothing alien about Area 52. They’re a slim band of four who play straightforward rock turned to 10.). 386-956-9501.

QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. March 25, 7 p.m., Dan Herrell. 276-644-9464.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. March 25, 7 p.m., Aces and Eights. 423-844-0400.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. March 25, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and March 26, 2:30 p.m., Real Heroes with River’s Way, $5. 423-212-3625.

MARCH 26

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. March 26, 8 p.m., Eric Gales, $34.98-$47.48. 276-296-1234.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. March 26, 7:30 p.m., Arlo McKinley, $25-$30 (Prodigious songwriter, Kentuckian Arlo McKinley funnels the hard life he’s lived into the raw songs he writes and sings. He’s easily one of America’s finest singer-songwriters today.). www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. March 26, 2:30 p.m., Real Heroes with River’s Way, $5. 423-212-3625.

MARCH 27

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. March 27, 7 p.m., Fozzy. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. March 27, 7 p.m., Anthony Childress. 423-573-1185.

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. March 27, 7 p.m., Celtic Angels Ireland, $30-$40. 423-638-1679.

MARCH 28

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. March 28, 7 p.m., Line Dancing with Julie Williams. 386-956-9501.

MARCH 29

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. March 29, 8 p.m., Benjamin Weimer. 423-573-1185.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. March 29, 6 p.m., Chris Long March 30, 6 p.m., Bluesman & The Blues Essentials. 423-573-3382.

MARCH 30

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. March 30, 8 p.m., Pick a Side: Comedy Debate Show, $10 (One of Bristol’s white hot shows are those featured each weekend at the Blue Ridge Comedy Club, as evidenced by this comedy debate show, a laugh-off of sorts.). 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. March 30, 10 p.m., Kayla McKinney. 276-696-3660.

CARNEGIE HOTEL BALLROOM AND BAR: Johnson City. ETSU Jazz Ensemble, Peterson Perkins Quartet, Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra, and The Johnson City Jazz Collective perform beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the 5th annual Johnson City Jazz Festival running March 30, 31 and April 1 at the Carnegie Hotel ballroom and bar. Thursday night’s performance is free, but tips are encouraged. Friday and Saturday tickets will be $25 for one night, $37.50 for both nights. For more details about the festival and how to buy tickets, visit www.johnsoncityjazzfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook (Johnson City Jazz Festival) and Instagram (johnsoncityjazzfestival). For more information on how to support the festival or other details, contact Steve Scheu at 423-677-9042 or email to info@johnsoncityjazzfestival.com.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. March 30, 7 p.m., Lowdown Revival. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. March 30, 8 p.m., Julie Williams (With guitarist Willie Melton by her side, Elizabethton’s Julie Williams performs a style that blends rock with country as spiced with gentle strokes of folk music.). 276-285-2160.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. March 30, 6 p.m., Bluesman & The Blues Essentials. 423-573-3382.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. March 30, 8 p.m., Andrew Bird, $42.50-$45. 828-398-1837.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. March 30, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

MARCH 31

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. March 31, 6 p.m., Tell Ripley, Reppertons, and Savage Outlaws. 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. March 31, 10 p.m., Hearts Gone South, Wild Leek River, and Morgans Mill. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CARNEGIE HOTEL BALLROOM AND BAR: Johnson City. Felix Pastoruis and La Fiesta Latin Jazz Quintet perform beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the 5th annual Johnson City Jazz Festival running March 30, 31 and April 1 at the Carnegie Hotel ballroom and bar. Friday and Saturday tickets will be $25 for one night, $37.50 for both nights. For more details about the festival and how to buy tickets, visit www.johnsoncityjazzfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook (Johnson City Jazz Festival) and Instagram (johnsoncityjazzfestival). For more information on how to support the festival or other details, contact Steve Scheu at 423-677-9042 or email to info@johnsoncityjazzfestival.com.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. March 31, 8 p.m., Brandon Maggard. 276-285-2160.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. March 31, 8 p.m., Mindset and Jet Black Audio. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. March 31-April 1, 7:30 p.m., 49 Winchester, $36.04-$93. 423-274-8920.

QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. March 31, 8 p.m., The Troubadours. 276-644-9464.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. March 31, 7 p.m., Dirty Grass Soul. 423-844-0400.

APRIL 1

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 1, 10 p.m., Daniel Byrd’s Boogie Machine (In the vein of Duane Allman, Buffalo’s Daniel Byrd plays slide guitar to soothe and to soar by.). www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CARNEGIE HOTEL BALLROOM AND BAR: Johnson City. Margherita Fava Quartet and Hard Bop Explosion! perform beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the 5th annual Johnson City Jazz Festival running March 30, 31 and April 1 at the Carnegie Hotel ballroom and bar. Friday and Saturday tickets will be $25 for one night, $37.50 for both nights. For more details about the festival and how to buy tickets, visit www.johnsoncityjazzfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook (Johnson City Jazz Festival) and Instagram (johnsoncityjazzfestival). For more information on how to support the festival or other details, contact Steve Scheu at 423-677-9042 or email to info@johnsoncityjazzfestival.com.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 1, 7 p.m., Some Old Friends. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. April 1, 8 p.m., Jonathan Sartin. 276-285-2160.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. April 1, 7 p.m., Jusfine. 423-212-5012.

HIDEAWAY: Johnson City, 235 E. Main St. April 1, 8 p.m., Jake Dwyer Band Album Release Party. 423-926-3896.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 1, 8 p.m., Gman Blues and Dr. Ron. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 1, 7:30 p.m., 49 Winchester, $36.04-$93. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 1, 7 p.m., House of Hair. 423-844-0400.

APRIL 3

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 3, 6 p.m., Anthony Childress. 423-573-1185.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. April 3, 8 p.m., Bikini Kill, $30-$33. 828-398-1837.

APRIL 4

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 4, 7 p.m., Line Dancing with Julie Williams. 386-956-9501.

APRIL 5

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 5, 7 p.m., Alpine Motel. 423-573-1185.

APRIL 6

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 6, 7 p.m., RJ Smith. 423-573-1185.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. April 6, 6 p.m., Victor Lawson. 423-573-3382.

APRIL 7

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 7-8, 8 p.m., Shawn Carter, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 7, 7 p.m., Ole Justin Chambers. 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 7, 8 p.m., Cruz Contreras, $25. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

KNOXVILLE CIVIC AUDITORIUM AND COLISEUM: Knoxville. April 7, 7 p.m., Rodney Carrington. 865-215-8999.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 7, 7 p.m., Syren. 423-844-0400.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 7, 9:30 p.m., Ali Randolph Band. 423-461-0071.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. April 7, 6 p.m., Adam Bolt. 276-477-1953.

APRIL 8

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. April 8, 2 p.m., Monthly Community Jam. 423-573-1927.

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 7-8, 8 p.m., Shawn Carter, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. April 8, 8 p.m., Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band, $29.50-$39.50 April 15, 6 p.m., Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, $11.99. 276-296-1234.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 8, 9:30 p.m., Slick Cadillac. 423-461-0071.

APRIL 11

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. April 11, 8 p.m., Orville Peck. 828-259-5736.

APRIL 12

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. April 12, 7 p.m., Farm and Fun Time with Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Time Sawyer, and Bill and the Belles, $40. 423-573-1927.

APRIL 14

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. April 14, 7:30 p.m., Mark Lowry, $35-$45. 423-638-1679.

APRIL 15

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. April 15, 6 p.m., Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, $11.99. 276-296-1234.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 15, 7:30 p.m., Best of the Eagles: Tribute to The Eagles, $25.04-$58.50. 423-274-8920.

APRIL 19

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. April 19, 7:30 p.m., Trampled by Turtles, $50-$60. 276-296-1234.

APRIL 20

KNOXVILLE CIVIC AUDITORIUM AND COLISEUM: Knoxville. April 20, 7 p.m., Casting Crowns. 865-215-8999.

APRIL 21

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 21, 7:30 p.m., BlackHawk, $30.03-$75.99. 423-274-8920.

APRIL 22

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. April 22, 8 p.m., The Band of Heathens, $19.50-$29.50. 276-296-1234.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22, 7:30 p.m., Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, $41.54-$81.50. 423-274-8920.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

APRIL 23

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

APRIL 26

BERGLUND CENTER: Roanoke. April 26, 8 p.m., Little Feat, $44.50-$124.50. 540-853-2510.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. April 26, 7:30 p.m., Ben Folds, $40.50-$90.50. 865-684-1200.

APRIL 29

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

APRIL 30

ETSU MARTIN CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Johnson City. April 30, 8 p.m., Amy Grant, $39.50-$74.50. 423-439-2787.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.