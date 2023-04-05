APRIL 6

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 6, 7 p.m., RJ Smith. 423-573-1185.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. April 6, 6 p.m., Victor Lawson. 423-573-3382.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 6, 8 p.m., Julie Williams. 386-956-9501.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. April 6, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

APRIL 7

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 7-8, 8 p.m., Shawn Carter, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 7, 6 p.m., Orbital Planes, If Birds Could Fly, and Joey’s Van. 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 7, 10 p.m., Brushfire Stankgrass. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 7, 7 p.m., Ole Justin Chambers (Based in East Kentucky, Ole Justin Chambers performs country of yore with shades of rockabilly on the edges.). 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 7, 8 p.m., Cruz Contreras, $25 (Former leader of The Black Lillies, Cruz Contreras built a strong following in the Americana world with word of mouth and strength of songs.). www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

KNOXVILLE CIVIC AUDITORIUM AND COLISEUM: Knoxville. April 7, 7 p.m., Rodney Carrington. 865-215-8999.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 7, 8 p.m., Cash Crop. 386-956-9501.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 7, 7 p.m., Syren. 423-844-0400.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 7, 9:30 p.m., Ali Randolph Band. 423-461-0071.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. April 7, 6 p.m., Adam Bolt (The might of Adam Bolt maintains lanes of crisp song craftmanship and taut lines of stage performance well within the world of folk music extraordinaire.). 276-477-1953.

APRIL 8

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. April 8, 2 p.m., Monthly Community Jam. 423-573-1927.

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 7-8, 8 p.m., Shawn Carter, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 8, 5 p.m., Thrift Store Cowboys and Mississippi East. 276-696-3660.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. April 8, 8 p.m., Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band, $29.50-$39.50 April 15, 6 p.m., Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, $11.99. 276-296-1234.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 8, 10 p.m., Citizen Kane. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 8, 7 p.m., Crosby Tyler. 423-573-1185.

MACHIAVELLI’S: Bristol, 8 5th St. April 8, 8 p.m., Jamen Denton. 423-573-9955.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 8, 8 p.m., Dan Herrell & The Troubadours. 386-956-9501.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. April 8, 8 p.m., North Mississippi Allstars. 828-398-1837.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 8, 7 p.m., The Pastime Band. 423-844-0400.

STATE STREET BREWING: Bristol, 801 State St. April 8, 6:30 p.m., Ledgerwood Blues. 276-644-3380.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 8, 9:30 p.m., Slick Cadillac. 423-461-0071.

APRIL 10

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 10, 7 p.m., Anthony Childress. 423-573-1185.

APRIL 11

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. April 11, 8 p.m., Orville Peck. 828-259-5736.

APRIL 12

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. April 12, 7 p.m., Farm and Fun Time with Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Time Sawyer, and Bill and the Belles, $40. 423-573-1927.

APRIL 13

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 13, 6 p.m., Rebekah Rodd & the Odyssey. 276-696-3660.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. April 13, 6 p.m., Bobby Starnes (Bobby Starnes, songwriter and recording studio owner of widespread success, steps on stage for a rare exhibition of his crisp craftmanship of songs bluegrass to folk to country.). 423-573-3382.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. April 13, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

APRIL 14

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 14-15, 8 p.m., Cliff Cash, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 14, 6 p.m., The Great Big Hug and Shoot to Thrill. 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 14, 10 p.m., Dimestore Cowboys. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 14, 8 p.m., Julie Williams, $15. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. April 14, 7 p.m., Dawn Loves Nash. 423-212-5012.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 14, 8 p.m., Stitcher. 386-956-9501.

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. April 14, 7:30 p.m., Mark Lowry, $35-$45. 423-638-1679.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 14, 7 p.m., Full Sirkle. 423-844-0400.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 14, 9:30 p.m., Club Rewind. 423-461-0071.

APRIL 15

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 14-15, 8 p.m., Cliff Cash, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 15, 6 p.m., Paleface (Paleface and Mo, a duo of long renown, play alternative rock from perspectives derived from life on the road making art that moves.). 276-696-3660.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. April 15, 6 p.m., Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, $11.99. 276-296-1234.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 15, 10 p.m., Primordial Tides, Death Nebula, and Poser. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 15, 7 p.m., Crash Test Radio. 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 15, 8 p.m., Trey Wellington Band, $20. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 15, 8 p.m., Rare Fiction. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 15, 7:30 p.m., Best of the Eagles: Tribute to The Eagles, $25.04-$58.50. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 15, 7 p.m., If Birds Could Fly. 423-844-0400.

STATE STREET BREWING: Bristol, 801 State St. April 15, 7 p.m., The Clayton Potter Band. 276-644-3380.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 15, 9 p.m., Marques Puckett and 8 Second Ride. 423-461-0071.

APRIL 17

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 17, 7 p.m., Anthony Childress. 423-573-1185.

APRIL 18

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. April 18, 8 p.m., Caroline Rose, $26-$29. 828-398-1837.

APRIL 19

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. April 19, 7:30 p.m., Trampled by Turtles, $50-$60. 276-296-1234.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 19, 7 p.m., Jonathan King. 423-573-1185.

APRIL 20

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 20, 6 p.m., Joslyn & The Sweet Compression. 276-696-3660.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 20, 1 p.m., Second Annual Feel Good Fest with Daniel Davis, Donnie and the Dry Heavers, Jack Marion and the Pearl Snap Prophets, and Bonepony (Daylong celebration of good times, good cheer, fine music, Cascade’s aptly named Feel Good Fest embodies the season of spring and the summer to come of hope.). 423-573-1185.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. April 20, 6 p.m., Corey Snowden. 423-573-3382.

KNOXVILLE CIVIC AUDITORIUM AND COLISEUM: Knoxville. April 20, 7 p.m., Casting Crowns. 865-215-8999.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. April 20, 8 p.m., Judah & The Lion, $30-$35. 828-398-1837.

APRIL 21

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 21, 7 p.m. and April 22, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., Shelley Gruenberg, Danya Trommer, and Mary Spadaro, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 21, 10 p.m., Curses, Ham Radio, and Elderbug. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. April 21, 7 p.m., Andy Ferrell. 423-212-5012.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 21, 8 p.m., Gman Blues & Dr. Ron. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 21, 7:30 p.m., BlackHawk, $30.03-$75.99. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 21, 7 p.m., Joe Stamm Band. 423-844-0400.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 21, 9:30 p.m., The Troubadours. 423-461-0071.

APRIL 22

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 21, 7 p.m. and April 22, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., Shelley Gruenberg, Danya Trommer, and Mary Spadaro, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. April 22, 8 p.m., The Band of Heathens, $19.50-$29.50. 276-296-1234.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. April 22, 5 p.m., Brandy York. 276-469-1069.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. April 22, 7 p.m., Jason Ellis. 423-212-5012.

MACHIAVELLI’S: Bristol, 8 5th St. April 22, 8 p.m., Jamen Denton. 423-573-9955.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22, 7:30 p.m., Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, $41.54-$81.50. 423-274-8920.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

APRIL 23

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

APRIL 26

BERGLUND CENTER: Roanoke. April 26, 8 p.m., Little Feat, $44.50-$124.50. 540-853-2510.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. April 26, 7:30 p.m., Ben Folds, $40.50-$90.50. 865-684-1200.

APRIL 27

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. April 27, 7:30 p.m., Brett Young. 828-259-5736.

APRIL 28

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. April 28, 7:30 p.m., Wilco. 828-259-5736.

APRIL 29

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. April 29, 6 p.m., Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast. 276-477-1953.

APRIL 30

ETSU MARTIN CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Johnson City. April 30, 8 p.m., Amy Grant, $39.50-$74.50. 423-439-2787.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

MAY 7

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. May 7, 7 p.m., The Mega-Monsters Tour: Gorja & Mastodon. 828-259-5736.

MAY 11

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. May 11, 7 p.m., Farm and Fun Time with Jesse Daniel, Compton and Newberry, and Bill and the Belles, $40. 423-573-1927.

MAY 13

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. May 13, 7:30 p.m., Marty Stuart, $30-$50. 423-638-1679.