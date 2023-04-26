APRIL 27

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 27, 7 p.m., RJ Smith. 423-573-1185.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. April 27, 6 p.m., Emily Lane. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 24-27, 7 p.m., ETSU Bands, $15. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. April 27, 7:30 p.m., Brett Young. 828-259-5736.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 27, 7 p.m., Airlifter Brass, free. 423-274-8920.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. April 27, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. April 27, 7:30 p.m., Wilco. 865-684-1200.

APRIL 28

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 28, 6 p.m., Abby Bryant & The Echoes and Joshua Ray Walker. 276-696-3660.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 28, 7 p.m., Peter Dee and Aline Motel. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. April 28, 8 p.m., Julia Still. 276-285-2160.

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. April 28, 7:30 p.m., Wilco. 828-259-5736.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 28, 8 p.m., Some Old Friends. 386-956-9501.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 28, 7 p.m., Stitcher. 423-844-0400.

STATE STREET BREWING: Bristol, 801 State St. April 28, 6 p.m., Mark Larkins. 276-644-3380.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 28, 9:30 p.m., Kayla McKinney. 423-461-0071.

APRIL 29

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 29, 5:30 p.m., Shake it Like a Caveman and Brandon Maddox (Shake it Like a Caveman sounds like a cartoon, but in practice he’s a one-man-band whose sound breaks barriers like cavemen broke rocks.). 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 29, 10 p.m., Strange Gods, The Half That Matters, and Sleep City. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 29, 5 p.m., Chris Long. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. April 29, 9 p.m., Ashton Brown and Ashton Davison. 276-285-2160.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. April 29, 7 p.m., The Great Big Hug. 276-469-1069.

MACHIAVELLI’S: Bristol, 8 5th St. April 29, 7 p.m., Jenna Greene of Orbital Planes. 423-573-9955.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 29, 8 p.m., Gents & Liars. 386-956-9501.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. April 29, 8 p.m., The Garden and T.S.O.L., $27.50-$30. 828-398-1837.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 29, 8 p.m., Ashley McBryde, $58.54-$104. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 29, 7 p.m., Second Hand Smoke. 423-844-0400.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. April 29, 6 p.m., Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast (Based in Asheville, dynamic Caitlin Krisko fronts The Broadcast, whose sound swirls in deepened pools of old school soul and deep-seeted rock ’n’ roll.). 276-477-1953.

APRIL 30

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 30, 7:30 p.m., Parker Millsap and Alexa Rose, $25 (Parker Millsap ranks among America’s finest young singers and songwriters, one whose pop sensibilities gift Millsap’s music with hooks and heart aplenty.). www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

ETSU MARTIN CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Johnson City. April 30, 8 p.m., Amy Grant, $39.50-$74.50. 423-439-2787.

MAY 2

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. May 2, 8 p.m., Gary Clark Jr.. 865-684-1200.

MAY 3

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. May 3, 8 p.m., Lucinda Williams, $39.50-$45. 828-398-1837.

MAY 4

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. May 4, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

MAY 5

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. May 5-6, 8 p.m., Kate Willett, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 5, 8 p.m., Cinco de Mayo Show with Knox By Night. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. May 5, 8 p.m., Moose Roberts (Bristol music legend Moose Roberts steps out for a rare performance of his style of Appalachian rock with such songs as “I Too Howl.”). 276-285-2160.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. May 5, 8 p.m., Blues Drivers. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. May 5, 8 p.m., Ron Short, Adam Bolt, Melissa Johner, and Heather Rupe, $20. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

HIDEAWAY: Johnson City, 235 E. Main St. May 5, 8 p.m., Mind Modes, Rushadicus, and Angela Autumn. 423-926-3896.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 5, 8 p.m., Kelly & Christian. 386-956-9501.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. May 5, 8 p.m., Houndmouth, $25-$28. 828-398-1837.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. May 5, 7 p.m., Smith Creek. 423-844-0400.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. May 5, 9:30 p.m., Rusty Steel. 423-461-0071.

MAY 6

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. May 6, 8 p.m., Hannah Rae. 276-285-2160.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. May 6, 7 p.m., Orbital Planes. 276-469-1069.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. May 6, 8 p.m., Dirt Road Revelators. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. May 6, 8 p.m., Wolf Jet, $20. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

MACHIAVELLI’S: Bristol, 8 5th St. May 6, 8:30 p.m., Jamie Collins Album Release Show (Killer singer. Longtime local singer Jamie Collins performs an album release show at which not only will she perform the mostly acoustic album, but she will have vinyl copies on hand for sale.). 423-573-9955.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 6, 8 p.m., Metal Souls. 386-956-9501.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. May 6, 7 p.m., Shooter Band. 423-844-0400.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. May 6, 9:30 p.m., Coal Camp. 423-461-0071.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. May 6, 6 p.m., If Birds Could Fly. 276-477-1953.

MAY 7

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. May 7-8, 8 p.m., Shawn Carter. 423-765-3320.

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. May 7, 7 p.m., The Mega-Monsters Tour: Gorja & Mastodon. 828-259-5736.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. May 7, 8 p.m., Digable Planets, $35-$40. 828-398-1837.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 7, 3 p.m., Symphony of the Mountains presents Peter and the Wolf, $15-$20. 423-274-8920.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. May 7, 7 p.m., Black Opry Revue. 865-684-1200.

MAY 8

MAY 9

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. May 9, 9 p.m., Struggle Jennings, $25-$30 (Nashville-based Struggle Jennings, a grandson of country singer Jessi Colter and guitarist Duane Eddy as well as step-grandson of Waylon Jennings, blends rock with rap for a style that’s earned him a growing reputation.). www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. May 9, 7:30 p.m., Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. 828-259-5736.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. May 9, 8 p.m., Voivod, $28-$35. 828-398-1837.

MAY 10

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. May 10, 8 p.m., Roger McGuinn, $42.50-$52.50. 276-296-1234.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 10, 7 p.m., Joey Newton. 423-573-1185.

FREEDOM HALL: Johnson City. May 10, 7:30 p.m., Tyler Childers, $56.50-$148.50. 423-461-4855.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 10, 7:30 p.m., Bike Night with Jet Black Audio. 386-956-9501.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. May 10, 7:30 p.m., The Flaming Lips. 865-684-1200.

MAY 11

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. May 11, 7 p.m., Farm and Fun Time with Jesse Daniel, Compton and Newberry, and Bill and the Belles, $40. 423-573-1927.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 11, 7:30 p.m., Steep Canyon Rangers, $50.54-$104. 423-274-8920.

MAY 12

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. May 12, 8 p.m., The Jerry Douglas Band, $35.50-$49.50. 276-296-1234.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. May 12, 7 p.m., Trevor Meade. 423-212-5012.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 12, 8 p.m., Cody Fair Trio. 386-956-9501.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. May 12, 7 p.m., The Pastime Band. 423-844-0400.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. May 12, 8 p.m., Keb’ Mo’. 865-684-1200.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. May 12, 6 p.m., Jonathan Scales Fourchestra. 276-477-1953.

MAY 13

HARRAH’S: Cherokee. May 13, 7 p.m., Alter Bridge. 828-497-7777.

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. May 13, 7:30 p.m., Marty Stuart, $30-$50. 423-638-1679.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 13, noon and 5:30 p.m., Bristol Ballet presents Sleeping Beauty, $10.50-$21.50. 423-274-8920.

MAY 16

THOMPSON-BOLING ARENA: Knoxville. May 16, 7 p.m., Stevie Nicks. 865-974-0953.

MAY 19

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. May 19, 8 p.m., Jason Petty “Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes,” $36.50-$52.50. 276-296-1234.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 19, 7:30 p.m., A Brothers Revival- Tribute to The Allman Brothers, $25.04-$58.50. 423-274-8920.

MAY 20

ARTS ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS GALA—The Arts Alliance Mountain Empire announces the 2023 winners of its 9th annual Arts Achievement Awards. They are Kellie Brown, Jason Flack, Dottie Havlik, Ann Holler and Lisa Withers. A Gala awards ceremony will be held Saturday, May 20, at the Delta Hotel by Marriott (the former Holiday Inn) in Bristol, Virginia, to honor the winners. The Gala consists of a social hour, dinner, entertainment, a silent auction and the awards ceremony. Tickets are $100 for individuals, and tables for eight can be purchased for $800. For tickets, purchase them on the website of the Arts Alliance Mountain Empire (under the Gala tab) or send a check to AAME Gala, Box 94, Bristol, TN 37621.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. May 20, 8 p.m., Donnie Baker, $35-$57.50. 276-296-1234.

ETSU MARTIN CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Johnson City. May 20, 8 p.m., Black Jacket Symphony present Tom Petty’s “Full Moon Fever,” $32.50-$40. 423-439-2787.

MAY 21

SALEM CIVIC CENTER: Salem. May 21, 8 p.m., Foreigner. 540-375-3004.

MAY 23

SPECTRUM CENTER: Charlotte. May 23, 7 p.m., Paramore. 704-688-9000.

MAY 24

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. May 24, 7:30 p.m., The Beach Boys, $75-$95. 423-638-1679.

MAY 27

BLUE RIDGE MUSIC CENTER: Galax. May 27, 7 p.m., Lonesome River Band. 276-236-5309.

MAY 28

EAST TENNESSEE DISTILLERY: Piney Flats, 220 Piney Flats Road. May 28, 5 p.m., Chapel Hart and Marques Puckett & 8 Second Ride. 423-391-0383.