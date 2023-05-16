MAY 18

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. May 18, 6 p.m., Holly Ann & Dirt Road Rising and The Jared Stout Band. 276-696-3660.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 18, 7 p.m., Hospital State. 423-573-1185.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. May 18, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

MAY 19

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. May 19-20, 8 p.m., Joel Byars, $20. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. May 19, 6 p.m., Shake it Like a Caveman and Marques Puckett & 8 Second Ride. 276-696-3660.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. May 19, 8 p.m., Jason Petty “Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes,” $36.50-$52.50. 276-296-1234.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. May 19, 10 p.m., Bob Fleming & the Cambria Iron Co. and Dimestore Cowboys. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 19, 7 p.m., Eric Yost. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. May 19, 9 p.m., Bass Awakening: A Low Frequency Event. 276-285-2160.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. May 19, 8 p.m., Jeff Woods. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. May 19, 8 p.m., Luke Bulla, $25 (Six-time National Fiddle Contest winner Luke Bulla, whose vast credits include stints with Ricky Skaggs’ band Kentucky Thunder, bears a style that encompasses folk and rock in addition to bluegrass and country.). www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 19, 8 p.m., Stone Fire Band. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 19, 7:30 p.m., A Brothers Revival- Tribute to The Allman Brothers, $25.04-$58.50. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. May 19, 7 p.m., Rusty Steel. 423-844-0400.

MAY 20

ARTS ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS GALA—The Arts Alliance Mountain Empire announces the 2023 winners of its 9th annual Arts Achievement Awards. They are Kellie Brown, Jason Flack, Dottie Havlik, Ann Holler and Lisa Withers. A Gala awards ceremony will be held Saturday, May 20, at the Delta Hotel by Marriott (the former Holiday Inn) in Bristol, Virginia, to honor the winners. The Gala consists of a social hour, dinner, entertainment, a silent auction and the awards ceremony. Tickets are $100 for individuals, and tables for eight can be purchased for $800. For tickets, purchase them on the website of the Arts Alliance Mountain Empire (under the Gala tab) or send a check to AAME Gala, Box 94, Bristol, TN 37621.

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. May 19-20, 8 p.m., Joel Byars, $20. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. May 20, 7:30 p.m., Cash Crop. 276-696-3660.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. May 20, 8 p.m., Donnie Baker, $35-$57.50. 276-296-1234.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. May 20, 10 p.m., The Bosses and The Side Effects. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. May 20, 8 p.m., Julia Still (Now based in Nashville, Southwest Virginia native Julia Still promotes her latest album and single, “Ain’t Made Weak,” with her hometown show.). 276-285-2160.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. May 20, 12 p.m., Trail Days. 276-469-1069.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. May 20, 8 p.m., Samantha Gray. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. May 20, 8 p.m., Will Hoge, $25-$30. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

ETSU MARTIN CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Johnson City. May 20, 8 p.m., Black Jacket Symphony present Tom Petty’s “Full Moon Fever,” $32.50-$40. 423-439-2787.

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. May 20, 8 p.m., Asheville Symphony: Bela Fleck & Americana. 828-259-5736.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 20, 8 p.m., Stitcher. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 20, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Chamber Players, $12-$15. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. May 20, 7 p.m., Railway Express. 423-844-0400.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. May 20, 7:30 p.m., Chelsea Handler. 865-684-1200.

MAY 21

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 21, 7:30 p.m., Mac Powell, $41.54-$87.50. 423-274-8920.

SALEM CIVIC CENTER: Salem. May 21, 8 p.m., Foreigner. 540-375-3004.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. May 21, 7:30 p.m., The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope. 865-684-1200.

MAY 23

SPECTRUM CENTER: Charlotte. May 23, 7 p.m., Paramore. 704-688-9000.

THOMPSON-BOLING ARENA: Knoxville. May 23, 7 p.m., Breaking Benjamin and Bush. 865-974-0953.

MAY 24

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 24, 7 p.m., Troy Youngblood. 423-573-1185.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 24, 7:30 p.m., Bike Night with Crossfire. 386-956-9501.

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. May 24, 7:30 p.m., The Beach Boys, $75-$95. 423-638-1679.

MAY 25

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. May 25, 6 p.m., Todd Day Wait (Based in Missouri, delightful Todd Day Wait classifies as a troubadour of music who travels the country like a modern-era Woody Guthrie, knapsack of songs and guitar always at the ready.). 276-696-3660.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 25, 7 p.m., Hospital State. 423-573-1185.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. May 25, 6 p.m., Jason Lloyd. 423-573-3382.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. May 25, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

MAY 26

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. May 26-27, 8 p.m., Chris Cyr, $20. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. May 26, 6 p.m., The Great Big Hug and Abby Bryant & The Echoes. 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. May 26, 10 p.m., Funk & Punk and Florencia & the Feeling. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 26, 7 p.m., Some Old Friends. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. May 26, 8 p.m., Noah Spencer (Noah Spencer, who hails from Southwest Virginia, performs a woven blend of country and rock from a folk singer’s acoustic style.). 276-285-2160.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. May 26, 8 p.m., Sugah and Thuh Cubes. 423-573-3382.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. May 26, 7 p.m., Alma Russ. 423-212-5012.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 26, 8 p.m., Mick Kyte. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 26, 6 p.m., Bristol Dance Academy, $17-$25.50. 423-274-8920.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. May 26, 9:30 p.m., Zak Saltz Band. 423-461-0071.

MAY 27

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. May 27, 2 p.m., Bluegrass Jam, free. 423-573-1927.

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. May 26-27, 8 p.m., Chris Cyr, $20. 423-765-3320.

BLUE RIDGE MUSIC CENTER: Galax. May 27, 7 p.m., Lonesome River Band. 276-236-5309.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. May 27, 5 p.m., Dusty Leigh Huston (Idaho native Dusty Leigh Huston, now based in Chattanooga, plays country music as based on laid-back imprints from the 1970s.), Carolina Reign, and Mississippi East. 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. May 27, 10 p.m., Ishmael Nehemiah & the Natives and Crosby Tyler. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 27, 7 p.m., Alma Russ and Ashton Brown. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. May 27, 8 p.m., Alli Epperson. 276-285-2160.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. May 27, 7 p.m., The Trinity Valley Travelers. 276-469-1069.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. May 27, 8 p.m., Blue Mountain Saints (Bristol’s Blue Mountain Saints embody an R&B essence as founded upon classic rock and blues terrain.). 423-573-3382.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 27, 8 p.m., Full Sirkle. 386-956-9501.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. May 27, 7 p.m., Zak Saltz Band. 423-844-0400.

MAY 28

EAST TENNESSEE DISTILLERY: Piney Flats, 220 Piney Flats Road. May 28, 5 p.m., Chapel Hart and Marques Puckett & 8 Second Ride. 423-391-0383.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 28, 5 p.m., Seckond Chaynce and Slick Cadillac. 386-956-9501.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. May 28, 8 p.m., Emily King, $30-$35. 828-398-1837.

MAY 31

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 31, 7 p.m., ZSB Unplugged. 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. May 31, 8 p.m., The Acadian Wild, $25-$30. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 31, Bike Night with Holly Ann & Dirt Road Rising. 386-956-9501.

JUNE 1

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. June 1, 8 p.m., Chris Acker Band, $20. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. June 1, 7 p.m., Bike Night with Citizen Kane. 276-644-9464.

JUNE 2

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. June 2-3, 8 p.m., Blake Wexler, $20. 423-765-3320.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 2, 7 p.m., Corey Michael Harris. 423-573-1185.

JUNE 3

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. June 2-3, 8 p.m., Blake Wexler, $20. 423-765-3320.

BLUE RIDGE MUSIC CENTER: Galax. June 3, 7 p.m., Scythian and Cabin Creek Boys. 276-236-5309.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. June 3, 7:30 p.m., Sara Evans, $53.04-$251.50. 423-274-8920.

JUNE 5

KNOXVILLE CIVIC AUDITORIUM AND COLISEUM: Knoxville. June 5, 8 p.m., Ryan Adams & The Cardinals. 865-215-8999.

JUNE 8

MARKET STREET SOCIAL CLUB: Kingsport, 107 E Market St. June 8, 8 p.m., Eli Lev. 301-467-6615, eli-lev.com.

JUNE 9

HARRAH’S: Cherokee. June 9, 9 p.m., Travis Tritt. 828-497-7777.

HIDEAWAY: Johnson City, 235 E. Main St. June 9, 8 p.m., Dope Skum, Nerve Endings, and Wyndrider. 423-926-3896.

JUNE 10

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. June 10, 2 p.m., Monthly Community Jam, free; June 23, 6 p.m., 1927 Concert Series with Boy Named Banjo, $100. 423-573-1927.

BLUE RIDGE MUSIC CENTER: Galax. June 10, 7 p.m., Watchhouse. 276-236-5309.

JUNE 13

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. June 13, 7:30 p.m., Marcy Playground, $30.03-$64. 423-274-8920.

JUNE 14

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. June 14, 8 p.m., Larry the Cable Guy. 828-259-5736.

JUNE 15

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. June 15, 7:30 p.m., Dave Mason, $41.54-$87.50. 423-274-8920.

JUNE 16

HARRAH’S: Cherokee. June 16, 9 p.m., Colt Ford. 828-497-7777.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 17

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. June 17, 8 p.m., Vixen, $45-$65. 276-296-1234.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. June 17, 7:30 p.m., Nightrain: Tribute to Guns N’ Roses, $25.04-$58.50. 423-274-8920.

SALEM CIVIC CENTER: Salem. June 17, 7 p.m., We the Kingdom, $25.50-$71.50. 540-375-3004.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 18

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 23

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. June 23, 6 p.m., 1927 Concert Series with Boy Named Banjo, $100. 423-573-1927.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

THOMPSON-BOLING ARENA: Knoxville. June 23, 7 p.m., Hank Williams Jr. 865-974-0953.

JUNE 24

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. June 24, 8 p.m., Robert Randolph, $39.50-$49.50. 276-296-1234.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 25

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.