MAY 25

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. May 25, 6 p.m., Todd Day Wait (Based in Missouri, delightful Todd Day Wait classifies as a troubadour of music who travels the country like a modern-era Woody Guthrie, knapsack of songs and guitar always at the ready.). 276-696-3660.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 25, 7 p.m., Hospital State. 423-573-1185.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. May 25, 6 p.m., Jason Lloyd. 423-573-3382.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. May 25, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

MAY 26

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. May 26-27, 8 p.m., Chris Cyr, $20. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. May 26, 6 p.m., The Great Big Hug and Abby Bryant & The Echoes. 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. May 26, 10 p.m., Funk & Punk and Florencia & the Feeling. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 26, 7 p.m., Some Old Friends. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. May 26, 8 p.m., Noah Spencer (Noah Spencer, who hails from Southwest Virginia, performs a woven blend of country and rock from a folk singer’s acoustic style.). 276-285-2160.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. May 26, 8 p.m., Sugah and Thuh Cubes. 423-573-3382.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. May 26, 7 p.m., Alma Russ. 423-212-5012.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 26, 8 p.m., Mick Kyte. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 26, 6 p.m., Bristol Dance Academy, $17-$25.50. 423-274-8920.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. May 26, 9:30 p.m., Zak Saltz Band. 423-461-0071.

MAY 27

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. May 27, 2 p.m., Bluegrass Jam, free. 423-573-1927.

BLUE RIDGE MUSIC CENTER: Galax. May 27, 7 p.m., Lonesome River Band. 276-236-5309.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. May 27, 5 p.m., Dusty Leigh Huston (Idaho native Dusty Leigh Huston, now based in Chattanooga, plays country music as based on laid-back imprints from the 1970s.), Carolina Reign, and Mississippi East. 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. May 27, 10 p.m., Ishmael Nehemiah & the Natives and Crosby Tyler. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 27, 7 p.m., Alma Russ and Ashton Brown. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. May 27, 8 p.m., Alli Epperson. 276-285-2160.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. May 27, 7 p.m., The Trinity Valley Travelers. 276-469-1069.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. May 27, 8 p.m., Blue Mountain Saints (Bristol’s Blue Mountain Saints embody an R&B essence as founded upon classic rock and blues terrain.). 423-573-3382.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 27, 8 p.m., Full Sirkle. 386-956-9501.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. May 27, 7 p.m., Zak Saltz Band. 423-844-0400.

MAY 28

EAST TENNESSEE DISTILLERY: Piney Flats, 220 Piney Flats Road. May 28, 5 p.m., Chapel Hart and Marques Puckett & 8 Second Ride. 423-391-0383.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 28, 5 p.m., Seckond Chaynce and Slick Cadillac. 386-956-9501.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. May 28, 8 p.m., Emily King, $30-$35. 828-398-1837.

MAY 31

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 31, 7 p.m., ZSB Unplugged. 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. May 31, 8 p.m., The Acadian Wild, $25-$30. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 31, Bike Night with Holly Ann & Dirt Road Rising. 386-956-9501.

JUNE 1

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. June 1, 8 p.m., Chris Acker Band, $20. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. June 1, 7 p.m., Bike Night with Citizen Kane. 276-644-9464.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. June 1, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

JUNE 2

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. June 2-3, 8 p.m., Blake Wexler, $20. 423-765-3320.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. June 2, 10 p.m., Big Son, Wilson and the Walks, and Alli Epperson. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 2, 7 p.m., Corey Michael Harris. 423-573-1185.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. June 2, 8 p.m., Victor Lawson & Boogie Chillen. 423-573-3382.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. June 2, 8 p.m., Some Old Friends. 386-956-9501.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. June 2, 8 p.m., Matt Maeson, $27-$30. 828-398-1837.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. June 2, 7 p.m., Trey Lewis. 423-844-0400.

JUNE 3

BLUE RIDGE MUSIC CENTER: Galax. June 3, 7 p.m., Scythian and Cabin Creek Boys. 276-236-5309.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. June 3, 8 p.m., Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen. 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. June 3, 10 p.m., Basement Days, Teresita Basa, and Orchid Thief. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 3, 7 p.m., Josh Smith and Moose Roberts. 423-573-1185.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. June 3, 7 p.m., The Great Big Hug. 276-469-1069.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. June 3, 8 p.m., Lauren Cole Band (Johnson City’s Lauren Cole Band embrace pop sensibilities with whittled bare rock amid Cole’s vocal dynamics.). 423-573-3382.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. June 3, 8 p.m., Dan Herrell & The Troubadours. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. June 3, 7:30 p.m., Sara Evans, $53.04-$251.50. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. June 3, 7 p.m., Savage Outlaws. 423-844-0400.

JUNE 5

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 5, 7 p.m., Mackenzie Roark (Singer-songwriter Mackenzie Roark hails from Richmond, Virginia, from whence she brings a singer-songwriter identification as branded with an alternative style.). 423-573-1185.

KNOXVILLE CIVIC AUDITORIUM AND COLISEUM: Knoxville. June 5, 8 p.m., Ryan Adams & The Cardinals. 865-215-8999.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. June 5, 8 p.m., Charley Crockett, $30-$35. 828-398-1837.

JUNE 7

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 7, 7 p.m., Anthony Childress. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. June 7, 8 p.m., Open Mic Night with TJ Darnell. 276-285-2160.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. June 7, 7:30 p.m., Bike Night with J.R. & The Big Guns. 386-956-9501.

JUNE 8

MARKET STREET SOCIAL CLUB: Kingsport, 107 E Market St. June 8, 8 p.m., Eli Lev. 301-467-6615, eli-lev.com.

JUNE 9

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. June 9, 5:30 p.m., Shake it Like a Caveman and Joey’s Van (Summertime feel-good-frenzied music courtesy Shake it Like a Caveman, a one-man longtime favorite in the area, embodies danceable, let-the-good-times-roll vibes.). 276-696-3660.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. June 9, 8 p.m., Erin Coburn. 423-573-3382.

HARRAH’S: Cherokee. June 9, 9 p.m., Travis Tritt. 828-497-7777.

HIDEAWAY: Johnson City, 235 E. Main St. June 9, 8 p.m., Dope Skum, Nerve Endings, and Wyndrider. 423-926-3896.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. June 9, 6 p.m., Laid Back Country Picker and Luna and the Mountain Jets. 276-477-1953.

JUNE 10

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. June 10, 2 p.m., Monthly Community Jam, free. 423-573-1927.

BLUE RIDGE MUSIC CENTER: Galax. June 10, 7 p.m., Watchhouse. 276-236-5309.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. June 10, 7 p.m., Bandits of the Animal Kingdom. 276-469-1069.

JUNE 13

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. June 13, 7:30 p.m., Marcy Playground, $30.03-$64. 423-274-8920.

JUNE 14

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. June 14, 8 p.m., Larry the Cable Guy. 828-259-5736.

JUNE 15

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. June 15, 7:30 p.m., Dave Mason, $41.54-$87.50. 423-274-8920.

JUNE 16

HARRAH’S: Cherokee. June 16, 9 p.m., Colt Ford. 828-497-7777.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 17

ABINGDON VINEYARDS: Abingdon, 20530 Alvarado Road. June 17, 4 p.m., Josh Bowles, $5. 276-623-1255.

BLUE RIDGE MUSIC CENTER: Galax. June 17, 7 p.m., Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper and Crooked Road Ramblers. 276-236-5309.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. June 17, 8 p.m., Vixen, $45-$65. 276-296-1234.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. June 17, 7:30 p.m., Nightrain: Tribute to Guns N’ Roses, $25.04-$58.50. 423-274-8920.

SALEM CIVIC CENTER: Salem. June 17, 7 p.m., We the Kingdom, $25.50-$71.50. 540-375-3004.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. June 17, 6 p.m., Pink Beds. 276-477-1953.

JUNE 18

JUNE 23

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. June 23, 6 p.m., 1927 Concert Series with Boy Named Banjo, $100. 423-573-1927.

THOMPSON-BOLING ARENA: Knoxville. June 23, 7 p.m., Hank Williams Jr. 865-974-0953.

JUNE 24

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. June 24, 8 p.m., Robert Randolph, $39.50-$49.50. 276-296-1234.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. June 24, 8 p.m., Bored Teachers Comedy Tour, $53-$81.50. 423-274-8920.

JUNE 25

