APRIL 20

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 20, 6 p.m., Joslyn & The Sweet Compression (Joslyn & The Sweet Compression come from Kentucky and bring a world of old school soul to the stage.). 276-696-3660.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 20, 1 p.m., Second Annual Feel Good Fest with Daniel Davis, Donnie and the Dry Heavers, Jack Marion and the Pearl Snap Prophets, and Bonepony (Cascade’s Feel-Good Fest unfolds as a daylong celebration of life in spring with music and beverages to mark the day of joy.) . 423-573-1185.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. April 20, 6 p.m., Corey Snowden. 423-573-3382.

KNOXVILLE CIVIC AUDITORIUM AND COLISEUM: Knoxville. April 20, 7 p.m., Casting Crowns. 865-215-8999.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. April 20, 8 p.m., Judah & The Lion, $30-$35. 828-398-1837.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. April 20, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

APRIL 21

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 21, 7 p.m. and April 22, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., Shelley Gruenberg, Danya Trommer, and Mary Spadaro, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 21, 6 p.m., Kudzu Killers and No Filter. 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 21, 10 p.m., Curses, Ham Radio, and Elderbug. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 21, 7 p.m., Rare Fiction. 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 21, 8 p.m., Klezmer Local 42, $25. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. April 21, 7 p.m., Andy Ferrell. 423-212-5012.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 21, 8 p.m., Gman Blues & Dr. Ron. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 21, 7:30 p.m., BlackHawk, $30.03-$75.99. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 21, 7 p.m., Joe Stamm Band. 423-844-0400.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 21, 9:30 p.m., The Troubadours. 423-461-0071.

APRIL 22

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. April 22, 2 p.m., Monthly Bluegrass Jam. 423-573-1927.

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. April 21, 7 p.m. and April 22, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., Shelley Gruenberg, Danya Trommer, and Mary Spadaro, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 22, 5:30 p.m., Travis Reigh, Boombox, and Florencia & the Feeling. 276-696-3660.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. April 22, 8 p.m., The Band of Heathens, $19.50-$29.50. 276-296-1234.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 22, 10 p.m., Failure 2 Conform, 1134, and Bacalou. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 22, 7 p.m., The 11E Band. 423-573-1185.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. April 22, 5 p.m., Brandy York. 276-469-1069.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 22, 8 p.m., Todd Albright and Roy Bookbinder, $22. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. April 22, 7 p.m., Jason Ellis. 423-212-5012.

MACHIAVELLI’S: Bristol, 8 5th St. April 22, 8 p.m., Jamen Denton (Virginia Ground leader Jamen Denton steps out for a solo slot with acoustic-backed, taut lyrics-driven music.). 423-573-9955.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 22, 8 p.m., Aces & Eights. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22, 7:30 p.m., Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, $41.54-$81.50. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 22, 9 p.m., Coal Camp. 423-844-0400.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 22, 9:30 p.m., Mike Snodgrass Band. 423-461-0071.

APRIL 23

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. April 23, 8 p.m., Moonchild, $26.50-$30. 828-398-1837.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

APRIL 24

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 24, 7 p.m., Anthony Childress. 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 24-27, 7 p.m., ETSU Bands, $15. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

APRIL 25

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 24-27, 7 p.m., ETSU Bands, $15. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

APRIL 26

BERGLUND CENTER: Roanoke. April 26, 8 p.m., Little Feat, $44.50-$124.50. 540-853-2510.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 26, 7 p.m., Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts. 423-573-1185.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 24-27, 7 p.m., ETSU Bands, $15. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. April 26, 7:30 p.m., Ben Folds, $40.50-$90.50. 865-684-1200.

APRIL 27

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 27, 7 p.m., RJ Smith. 423-573-1185.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. April 27, 6 p.m., Emily Lane. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 24-27, 7 p.m., ETSU Bands, $15. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. April 27, 7:30 p.m., Brett Young. 828-259-5736.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 27, 7 p.m., Airlifter Brass, free. 423-274-8920.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. April 27, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. April 27, 7:30 p.m., Wilco. 865-684-1200.

APRIL 28

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 28, 6 p.m., Abby Bryant & The Echoes and Joshua Ray Walker. 276-696-3660.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 28, 7 p.m., Peter Dee and Aline Motel. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. April 28, 8 p.m., Julia Still. 276-285-2160.

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. April 28, 7:30 p.m., Wilco. 828-259-5736.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 28, 8 p.m., Some Old Friends. 386-956-9501.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 28, 7 p.m., Stitcher. 423-844-0400.

STATE STREET BREWING: Bristol, 801 State St. April 28, 6 p.m., Mark Larkins. 276-644-3380.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. April 28, 9:30 p.m., Kayla McKinney. 423-461-0071.

APRIL 29

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. April 29, 5:30 p.m., Shake it Like a Caveman and Brandon Maddox (Shake it Like a Caveman sounds like a cartoon, but in practice he’s a one-man-band whose sound breaks barriers like cavemen broke rocks.). 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. April 29, 10 p.m., Strange Gods, The Half That Matters, and Sleep City. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. April 29, 5 p.m., Chris Long. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. April 29, 9 p.m., Ashton Brown and Ashton Davison. 276-285-2160.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. April 29, 7 p.m., The Great Big Hug. 276-469-1069.

MACHIAVELLI’S: Bristol, 8 5th St. April 29, 7 p.m., Jenna Greene of Orbital Planes. 423-573-9955.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. April 29, 8 p.m., Gents & Liars. 386-956-9501.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. April 29, 8 p.m., The Garden and T.S.O.L., $27.50-$30. 828-398-1837.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. April 29, 8 p.m., Ashley McBryde, $58.54-$104. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. April 29, 7 p.m., Second Hand Smoke. 423-844-0400.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. April 29, 6 p.m., Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast (Based in Asheville, dynamic Caitlin Krisko fronts The Broadcast, whose sound swirls in deepened pools of old school soul and deep-seeted rock ’n’ roll.). 276-477-1953.

APRIL 30

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. April 30, 7:30 p.m., Parker Millsap and Alexa Rose, $25 (Parker Millsap ranks among America’s finest young singers and songwriters, one whose pop sensibilities gift Millsap’s music with hooks and heart aplenty.). www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

ETSU MARTIN CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Johnson City. April 30, 8 p.m., Amy Grant, $39.50-$74.50. 423-439-2787.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. April 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 23 and 30, 2:30 p.m., Winnie the Pooh, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

MAY 2

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. May 2, 8 p.m., Gary Clark Jr.. 865-684-1200.

MAY 3

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. May 3, 8 p.m., Lucinda Williams, $39.50-$45. 828-398-1837.

MAY 5

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. May 5-6, 8 p.m., Kate Willett, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. May 5, 8 p.m., Blues Drivers. 423-573-3382.

HIDEAWAY: Johnson City, 235 E. Main St. May 5, 8 p.m., Mind Modes, Rushadicus, and Angela Autumn. 423-926-3896.

MAY 6

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. May 5-6, 8 p.m., Kate Willett, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. May 6, 6 p.m., If Birds Could Fly. 276-477-1953.

MAY 7

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. May 7, 7 p.m., The Mega-Monsters Tour: Gorja & Mastodon. 828-259-5736.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 7, 3 p.m., Symphony of the Mountains presents Peter and the Wolf, $15-$20. 423-274-8920.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. May 7, 7 p.m., Black Opry Revue. 865-684-1200.

MAY 9

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. May 9, 7:30 p.m., Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. 828-259-5736.

MAY 10

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. May 10, 8 p.m., Roger McGuinn, $42.50-$52.50. 276-296-1234.

MAY 11

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. May 11, 7 p.m., Farm and Fun Time with Jesse Daniel, Compton and Newberry, and Bill and the Belles, $40. 423-573-1927.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 11, 7:30 p.m., Steep Canyon Rangers, $50.54-$104. 423-274-8920.

MAY 12

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. May 12, 8 p.m., The Jerry Douglas Band, $35.50-$49.50. 276-296-1234.

MAY 13

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. May 13, 7:30 p.m., Marty Stuart, $30-$50. 423-638-1679.

MAY 19

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. May 19, 8 p.m., Jason Petty “Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes,” $36.50-$52.50. 276-296-1234.

MAY 21

SALEM CIVIC CENTER: Salem. May 21, 8 p.m., Foreigner. 540-375-3004.

MAY 24

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. May 24, 7:30 p.m., The Beach Boys, $75-$95. 423-638-1679.