MAY 4

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. May 4, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

MAY 5

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. May 5-6, 8 p.m., Kate Willett, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 5, 8 p.m., Cinco de Mayo Show with Knox By Night. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. May 5, 8 p.m., Moose Roberts (Bristol music legend Moose Roberts steps out for a rare performance of his style of Appalachian rock with such songs as “I Too Howl.”). 276-285-2160.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. May 5, 8 p.m., Blues Drivers. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. May 5, 8 p.m., Ron Short, Adam Bolt, Melissa Johner, and Heather Rupe, $20. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

HIDEAWAY: Johnson City, 235 E. Main St. May 5, 8 p.m., Mind Modes, Rushadicus, and Angela Autumn. 423-926-3896.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 5, 8 p.m., Kelly & Christian. 386-956-9501.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. May 5, 8 p.m., Houndmouth, $25-$28. 828-398-1837.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. May 5, 7 p.m., Smith Creek. 423-844-0400.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. May 5, 9:30 p.m., Rusty Steel. 423-461-0071.

MAY 6

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. May 5-6, 8 p.m., Kate Willett, $20-$30. 423-765-3320.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. May 6, 8 p.m., Hannah Rae. 276-285-2160.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. May 6, 7 p.m., Orbital Planes. 276-469-1069.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. May 6, 8 p.m., Dirt Road Revelators. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. May 6, 8 p.m., Wolf Jet, $20. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

MACHIAVELLI’S: Bristol, 8 5th St. May 6, 8:30 p.m., Jamie Collins Album Release Show (Killer singer. Longtime local singer Jamie Collins performs an album release show at which not only will she perform the mostly acoustic album, but she will have vinyl copies on hand for sale.). 423-573-9955.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 6, 8 p.m., Metal Souls. 386-956-9501.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. May 6, 7 p.m., Shooter Band. 423-844-0400.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. May 6, 9:30 p.m., Coal Camp. 423-461-0071.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. May 6, 6 p.m., If Birds Could Fly. 276-477-1953.

MAY 7

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. May 7-8, 8 p.m., Shawn Carter. 423-765-3320.

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. May 7, 7 p.m., The Mega-Monsters Tour: Gorja & Mastodon. 828-259-5736.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. May 7, 8 p.m., Digable Planets, $35-$40. 828-398-1837.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 7, 3 p.m., Symphony of the Mountains presents Peter and the Wolf, $15-$20. 423-274-8920.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. May 7, 7 p.m., Black Opry Revue. 865-684-1200.

MAY 8

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. May 7-8, 8 p.m., Shawn Carter. 423-765-3320.

MAY 9

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. May 9, 9 p.m., Struggle Jennings, $25-$30 (Nashville-based Struggle Jennings, a grandson of country singer Jessi Colter and guitarist Duane Eddy as well as step-grandson of Waylon Jennings, blends rock with rap for a style that’s earned him a growing reputation.). www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. May 9, 7:30 p.m., Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. 828-259-5736.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. May 9, 8 p.m., Voivod, $28-$35. 828-398-1837.

MAY 10

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. May 10, 8 p.m., Roger McGuinn, $42.50-$52.50. 276-296-1234.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 10, 7 p.m., Joey Newton. 423-573-1185.

FREEDOM HALL: Johnson City. May 10, 7:30 p.m., Tyler Childers, $56.50-$148.50. 423-461-4855.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 10, 7:30 p.m., Bike Night with Jet Black Audio. 386-956-9501.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. May 10, 7:30 p.m., The Flaming Lips. 865-684-1200.

MAY 11

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. May 11, 7 p.m., Farm and Fun Time with Jesse Daniel, Compton and Newberry, and Bill and the Belles, $40. 423-573-1927.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. May 11, 6 p.m., Bill Dodson. 276-696-3660.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. May 11, 8 p.m., Kaitlin Butts, $15. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 11, 7:30 p.m., Steep Canyon Rangers, $50.54-$104. 423-274-8920.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. May 11, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

MAY 12

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. May 12, 6 p.m., Joey’s Van and Florencia & the Feeling. 276-696-3660.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. May 12, 8 p.m., The Jerry Douglas Band, $35.50-$49.50. 276-296-1234.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. May 12, 10 p.m., Holly Ann & Dirt Road Rising. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 12, 7 p.m., Jenna Greene and Scotty Melton. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. May 12, 9 p.m., Damon Heath. 276-285-2160.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. May 12, 8 p.m., From the Edge. 423-573-3382.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. May 12, 7 p.m., Trevor Meade. 423-212-5012.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 12, 8 p.m., Cody Fair Trio. 386-956-9501.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. May 12-13, 8 p.m., Drive-By Truckers, $30-$33. 828-398-1837.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. May 12, 7 p.m., The Pastime Band. 423-844-0400.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. May 12, 8 p.m., Keb’ Mo’. 865-684-1200.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. May 12, 9:30 p.m., Flannel – Ultimate 90s Grunge Tribute. 423-461-0071.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. May 12, 6 p.m., Jonathan Scales Fourchestra. 276-477-1953.

MAY 13

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. May 13, 2 p.m., Community Jam, free. 423-573-1927.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. May 13, 7:30 p.m., Mac Arnold (Based in South Carolina, blues man Mac Arnold brings equal parts charisma and character as filtered through deep strains of blues guitar and a soulful voice.). 276-696-3660.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. May 13, 10 p.m., 1134, Sick Beyond, and Elderbug. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 13, 7 p.m., Sound Mountain. 423-573-1185.

THE CORNER: Bristol, 501 State St. May 13, 8 p.m., Archibald Johnson. 276-285-2160.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. May 13, 8 p.m., Asylum Suite. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. May 13, 8 p.m., Bill and the Belles, $25 (Johnson City treasures, Bill and the Belles launched from perspectives of old-time music as woven through vintage pop as created today.). www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

HARRAH’S: Cherokee. May 13, 7 p.m., Alter Bridge. 828-497-7777.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 13, 8 p.m., Tequila Mockingbird. 386-956-9501.

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. May 13, 7:30 p.m., Marty Stuart, $30-$50. 423-638-1679.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. May 12-13, 8 p.m., Drive-By Truckers, $30-$33. 828-398-1837.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 13, noon and 5:30 p.m., Bristol Ballet presents Sleeping Beauty, $10.50-$21.50. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. May 13, 7 p.m., Holly Ann & Dirt Road Rising. 423-844-0400.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. May 13, 9:30 p.m., Morgan Mills. 423-461-0071.

MAY 16

QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. May 16, 8 p.m., Handsome Hodges. 276-644-9464.

THOMPSON-BOLING ARENA: Knoxville. May 16, 7 p.m., Stevie Nicks. 865-974-0953.

MAY 17

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 17, 7 p.m., Mark Larkins (Longtime singer Mark Larkins evokes sounds of summer with flavors of the beach, ocean, and warm times.). 423-573-1185.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 17, 7:30 p.m., Bike Night with Aces & Eights. 386-956-9501.

MAY 18

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. May 18, 6 p.m., Holly Ann & Dirt Road Rising and The Jared Stout Band. 276-696-3660.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 18, 7 p.m., Hospital State. 423-573-1185.

MAY 19

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. May 19-20, 8 p.m., Joel Byars, $20. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL CASINO: Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy. May 19, 6 p.m., Shake it Like a Caveman and Marques Puckett & 8 Second Ride. 276-696-3660.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. May 19, 8 p.m., Jason Petty “Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes,” $36.50-$52.50. 276-296-1234.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. May 19, 7 p.m., Eric Yost. 423-573-1185.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. May 19, 8 p.m., Jeff Woods. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. May 19, 8 p.m., Luke Bulla, $25. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

MOUNTAIN BAR AND GRILL: Bristol, 2623 Volunteer Pkwy. May 19, 8 p.m., Stone Fire Band. 386-956-9501.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 19, 7:30 p.m., A Brothers Revival- Tribute to The Allman Brothers, $25.04-$58.50. 423-274-8920.

SIDETRACKS: Bristol, 3080 W. State St. May 19, 7 p.m., Rusty Steel. 423-844-0400.

MAY 20

ARTS ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS GALA—The Arts Alliance Mountain Empire announces the 2023 winners of its 9th annual Arts Achievement Awards. They are Kellie Brown, Jason Flack, Dottie Havlik, Ann Holler and Lisa Withers. A Gala awards ceremony will be held Saturday, May 20, at the Delta Hotel by Marriott (the former Holiday Inn) in Bristol, Virginia, to honor the winners. The Gala consists of a social hour, dinner, entertainment, a silent auction and the awards ceremony. Tickets are $100 for individuals, and tables for eight can be purchased for $800. For tickets, purchase them on the website of the Arts Alliance Mountain Empire (under the Gala tab) or send a check to AAME Gala, Box 94, Bristol, TN 37621.

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State. May 19-20, 8 p.m., Joel Byars, $20. 423-765-3320.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. May 20, 8 p.m., Donnie Baker, $35-$57.50. 276-296-1234.

ETSU MARTIN CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Johnson City. May 20, 8 p.m., Black Jacket Symphony present Tom Petty’s “Full Moon Fever,” $32.50-$40. 423-439-2787.

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CENTER ASHEVILLE: Asheville. May 20, 8 p.m., Asheville Symphony: Bela Fleck & Americana. 828-259-5736.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 20, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Chamber Players, $12-$15. 423-274-8920.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. May 20, 7:30 p.m., Chelsea Handler. 865-684-1200.

MAY 21

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. May 21, 7:30 p.m., Mac Powell, $41.54-$87.50. 423-274-8920.

SALEM CIVIC CENTER: Salem. May 21, 8 p.m., Foreigner. 540-375-3004.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. May 21, 7:30 p.m., The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope. 865-684-1200.

MAY 23

SPECTRUM CENTER: Charlotte. May 23, 7 p.m., Paramore. 704-688-9000.

THOMPSON-BOLING ARENA: Knoxville. May 23, 7 p.m., Breaking Benjamin and Bush. 865-974-0953.

MAY 24

NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Greeneville. May 24, 7:30 p.m., The Beach Boys, $75-$95. 423-638-1679.

MAY 27

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. May 27, 2 p.m., Bluegrass Jam, free. 423-573-1927.

BLUE RIDGE MUSIC CENTER: Galax. May 27, 7 p.m., Lonesome River Band. 276-236-5309.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. May 27, 7 p.m., The Trinity Valley Travelers. 276-469-1069.

MAY 28

EAST TENNESSEE DISTILLERY: Piney Flats, 220 Piney Flats Road. May 28, 5 p.m., Chapel Hart and Marques Puckett & 8 Second Ride. 423-391-0383.

JUNE 16

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 17

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 18

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 23

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 24

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 25

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.