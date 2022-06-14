Juneteenth to be celebrated throughout the Tri-Cities

Area residents will have multiple opportunities to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday this weekend.

Several events held in the Tri-Cities area will celebrate the federal holiday that marks the day slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned of the Emancipation Proclamation in June 1865, nearly two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln signed the proclamation.

Bristol: Bristol’s Third Annual Juneteenth Community Celebration will be held Saturday at Cumberland Square Park from 4 to 8 p.m. The celebration will include food, family-friendly events, music and guest speakers.

Kingsport: The Kingsport Chamber, local businesses and community volunteers are putting on a Tri-Cities Juneteenth Festival at the VO Dobbins Community Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event includes live music, entertainment, history and education, food and other vendors.

Johnson City: East Tennessee State University will hold a special Juneteenth celebration at the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center Friday at 11:30 a.m. on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center. Dr. Christel Young, co-president of the Black Faculty and Staff Association, is scheduled to speak. The event will also include a spoken word performance from student Style Davis and a dance performance.

Emory & Henry: Emory & Henry College’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging is hosting an Inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Festival Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the Van Dyke Center. The festival includes live music, food trucks, special performances and spoken history. The Gospel Sensations will perform from 3 to 4 p.m.