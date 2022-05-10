Community Calendar

MAY 11

GOSPEL CONCERT - The Faithful 2 will perform at Crossroads Baptist Church at 1194 Vance Tank Road in Bristol, Tennessee Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

MAY 12

CONVERSATIONS – The McKinney Center will host Conversations That Matter Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Attendees will hear from Tybre Faw and his grandmothers, Leigh Weaver and Lauren Annarino. Register at McKinneyCenter.com.

SISTER ACT – Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present Sister Act May 12 to June 5. Tickets are $17 general admission and $15 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010 or at jonesboroughtheatre.com.

MAY 14

50-YEAR REUNION – The Sullivan East High School Class of 1972 will have its 50th class reunion Saturday, May 14 at 4 p.m. at the Jericho Shrine Temple in Kingsport, Tennessee. Class members should RSVP by March 1 to barbcox2208@gmail.com.

RAISING THE BARRE – The Bristol Ballet will hold a fundraiser Saturday, May 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. to help with operating and capital campaign funds for the renovation of its newly purchased building at 330 Buford Street. The John Battle High School Jazz Band will play as hors d’oeuvers and cocktails are served. Tours of the new facility will be provided.

RACKS BY THE TRACKS – The popular Kingsport festival will return to the Kingsport Farmer’s Market Saturday, May 14, to celebrate its 14th anniversary. The festival will feature a BBQ competition, 10K and 5K runs and music. Tickets are available online at www.racksbythetracks.com and at all Food City locations.

SONGS OF THE RAILROAD – The Golden Heirs Community Choir, Johnson City Senior Chorale and the Jonesborough Novelty Band will host Songs of the Railroad Saturday, May 14 at 1:30 p.m. at the Jonesborough United Methodist Church back parking lot. Admission is free but donations are encouraged to support the construction for the new community center. Participants should bring their own chairs.

WATER PARK OPENS – The Kingsport Aquatic Center will open the Outdoor Water Park Saturday, May 14. The water park will only be open weekends until after Memorial Day weekend. Beginning May 30, the park will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. Individual season passes and memberships may be purchased at swimkingsport.com or at the front desk of the aquatic center.

ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – Mountain Empire Community College will host a free 50th Anniversary Community Concert featuring Grammy nominated Darrell Scott and the Darrell Scott Electrifying Trio along with local favorites, If Birds Could Fly, Saturday, May 14 on the college campus. For more information, visit www.mecc.edu/mecc.50.

GIRLS RULE – A Girls Rule! workshop for students in seventh through 12th grades will be held Saturday, May 14. The topic will be, “Electrical.” Topics will include electrical safety, electrical sources and different types of electrical circuits. The class will be held at Northeast State Community College’s Blountville campus. Seventh through ninth graders will attend from 9 a.m. to noon with students in grades 10-12 attending from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There is a limit of 15 participants per session. To register, visit www.NortheastState.edu/GirlsRuleTechnologyCamp.

FOUR PIANOS – There will be two performances of Four Pianos in Praise Saturday, May 14 at 3 and 7 p.m. at ETSU Martin Center for the Arts Grand Hall. Tickets may be purchased at www.milavox.org or by calling (423) 439-2787. The cost is $25.

MAY 15

SUNDAY WITH FRIENDS – Writer Lee Smith will be the featured speaker at the Sunday With Friends event at the public library in Abingdon, Virginia, Sunday May 15 at 3 p.m. There will be book sales and signings at the event. For more information, call (276) 628-5960.

FAITHFUL 2 – The gospel singing group Faithful 2 will perform at Clinch Port Freewill Independent Church in Duffield, Va. Sunday, May 15 at 11 a.m. and at the House of Prayer at 1537 Maryland Ave. in Bristol, Tennessee at 6 p.m. The group will perform at Crossroads Baptist Church at 1194 Vance Tank Road, Wednesday, May 18, at 7 p.m.

MAY 16

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group meeting will be Monday, May 16 at 6 p.m. at Commonwealth Senior Living at 860 Wolf Creek Trail in Abingdon, Virginia. For more information, call Sissy Frye or Emma Walbroehl at (276) 783-8157.

MAY 18

STRAWBERRY JAM CLASS – A food preservation class will be held Wednesday, May 18 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Sullivan County Extension Office at 140 Spurgeon Lane in Blountville, Tennessee. Registration is encouraged. The fee is $10 for materials. Register at tiny.utk.edu/strawberryjam.

MAY 19

JAZZ UP GARDENS – Horticulturist and garden writer Hugh Conlon will present a program called, “Jazz Up Garden Life with Sedges,” Thursday, May 19 at 7 p.m. at BrightRidge Auditorium at 2600 Boones Creek Road in Johnson City, Tennessee. The program is free. No registration is needed. For more information, email sapsnews@gmail.com.

HISTORY HAPPY HOUR – The History Happy Hour will host William Isom with Black in Appalachia Thursday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Chester Inn Museum at 116 West Main Street in Historic Jonesborough. The program is free.

MAY 21

GALA OF HOPE – The Cancer Outreach Foundation will have a Gala of Hope May 21 at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center in Abingdon, Virginia. Tickets are $60 per person. Reservations are required. There will be a dinner, cash bar and silent and live auctions. For more information or to reserve seats, call (276) 623-0004.

PICNICKING WITH HISTORY – The Heritage Alliance will host “Picnicking With History at the Embree House Historic Farm in Telford Saturday, May 21. Slots are available at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Only 20 tickets are available per slot. The cost is $30 per person. Tickets may be purchased online at www.Jonesborough.com/tickets or call the Visitor’s Center at (423) 753-1010. The event will include a tour of three historic homes and a chance to have a picnic lunch on the grounds.

KIDS TO PARKS – The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will celebrate its National Kids to Parks Day Saturday, May 21 from noon to 4 p.m. The park is offering a mini-fair featuring public service organizations. Admission to the event is free. For more information, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at (276) 523-1322.

RAM MEDICAL CLINIC – Remote Area Medical (RAM), a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need will hold a free two-day clinic May 21-22 at Emory & Henry College. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 20 and will remain open for the duration of the clinic. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION DAY – The Washington County Waste Department will hold its Annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for Washington County, Virginia residents only Saturday, May 21 at MXI Environmental Services on Old Trail Road in Abingdon, Virginia from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

IRIS FESTIVAL – The Iris Festival returns Saturday, May 21 and Sunday May 22 in downtown Greeneville, Tennessee. There will be arts and crafts booths, food vendors and entertainment stages. A festival walk, car show and beauty pageant will be held as part of the event. A bicycle ride across Greene County will be held Sunday, May 22 beginning at 7:30 a.m. It is a 67.3-mile ride. For more information, call (423) 638-4111.

ARTS INFORMATION DAY – Bristol’s performing arts organizations will have a day to learn about opportunities and register for classes, auditions, camps and workshops Saturday, May 21 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Bristol Public Library Children’s Library. Representatives of Theatre Bristol, Bristol Ballet, the Mountain Empre Children’s Choral Academy, the Birthplace of Country Music and the Bristol Academy of Music will be on hand.

GAY MEN’S CHORUS – The Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus will perform Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts Grand Hall. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and are available at etsu.edu/martincenter or knoxgmc.org.

MAKERS FAIRE – Mill Spring Makers Market in downtown Jonesborough will host a Makers Faire Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bi-annual juried event features 60 of the region’s best artists, craftsmen and makers. The Faire will include demonstrations, music and food.

BIG TRUCK DAY – Fire trucks, police cars and more big trucks will be on display in Bristol, Tennessee during Big Truck Day, Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at City Hall at 801 Anderson Street. Ice cream and face painting will also be offered for free. For those sensitive to noise, a quiet hour will be from 10 to 11 a.m.

MAY 26

SUMMER KICK OFF - The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will host a Summer Kick-Off Celebration Thursday, May 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Haynesville Elementary School. The event will feature hot dogs, chips and drinks. Visitors can also see various police vehicles and participate in a bike safety event. For more information, contact Lieutenant Greg Brown at (423) 989-3153. Or gbrown@bristoltn.org.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group meeting will be Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. at District Three Governmental Cooperative at 4453 Lee Highway in Marion, Virginia. For more information, call Sissy Frye or Emma Walbroehl at (276) 783-8157.

MAY 28

GATHERING IN THE GAP – The Gathering in the Gap music festival at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park Saturday, May 28, will include performances by Crystal Gayle and well-known cellist, pianist and composer Crystal Gayle. For more information or to make reservations, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 1-800-933-PARK or visit VirginiaStateParks.gov.

WATER PARK OPENS – Wetlands Water Park will open for the season Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call (423) 753-1533.

PLUMB ALLEY DAY – The 40th Annual Kiwanis Plumb Alley Day returns after a two-year absence Saturday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Abingdon United Methodist Church parking lot. There will be a chalk drawing contest, golf putting, corn hole and other games. More than 50 vendors will be selling art, crafts and other items.

JUNE 4

COMMUNITY YARD SALE – A community yard sale will be held Saturday, June 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tannersville Community Building. There will be spaces for rent inside and outside the building for $20. The money will be used for the creation of a veteran’s wall. See Evelyn Barton for space reservations or mail a check to c/o Tannersville Post Office 24377.

GLADE SPRING SCHOOLS REUNION – A reunion for all who attended the odl Glade Spring Schools, high school or elementary, will be held Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A pot luck meal will be served at 12:30 p.m. Paper goods and water will be provided. Please bring food to share and any photos or momentos you may have. The reunion will be at the Glade Spring Baptist Church Family Life Center, 414 Monte Vista Drive, Glade Spring, Va. Call or text (276) 608-5976 with questions.

JUNE 11

5K RUN – A 5K benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of the Mountain Empire called, Runnin’ For A Young’un will be held Saturday, June 11 at 9 a.m. at Sugar Hollow Park. The registration fee is $25 for pre-registration and $30 the day of the event. Visit runtricities.org to register or for more information, call (276) 669-8932.

JUNE 13

THEATRE CAMP – Emory & Henry College and Washington County Public Schools are offering a free theater camp for kids in third to 12 grades at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry from June 13 to June 18. For more information, direct questions to theatrearts@wcs.k12.va.us.

SUMMER ART CAMP – Registration for William King Museum of Art’s Summer Art Camp is open. Children ages 4 to 18 will have an opportunity to explore their creativity in a museum setting. The camp will be held June 13 to 29. Register online at williamkingmuseum.org/summer-camps/, or by calling (276) 628-5005, extension 114 or 109.

JUNE 16

ART OF THE MOTORCYCLE – William King Museum of Art will feature an exhibit of motorcycles called “The Open Road: The Art of the Motorcycle June 16 to Sept. 18. It is a retrospective of the art, design and history of the motorcycle. For more information go to williamkingmuseum.org.

JUNE 22

BABYSITTING ROCKS – A Babysitting Rocks training program will be held Wednesday, June 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UT Extension-Sullivan County Office at 140 Spurgeon Lane in Blountville. The class is limited and pre-registration is required. The cost is $25. For more information or to register, visit Sullivan.tenness.edu or call (423) 574-1919.

JULY 2

JONESBOROUGH DAYS – The Jonesborough Days Parade will kick off Jonesborough Days Saturday, July 2 at 10 a.m. The festival committee is looking for floats decked out in red, white and blue. The registration cost is $25 for regular entries and $50 for political and commercial entries. Apply online at JonesboroughDays.com. For more information, call (423) 791-3869. The Jonesborough Days Festivals takes place July 2 and 3. It includes family activities, live music, homemade local crafts, a patriotic parade and fireworks. Admission to the festival is free.

HONAKER INDEPENDENCE DAY – The Honaker Independence Day Celebration will be Saturday, July 2 from 4 to 10 p.m. at Honaker Elementary School. There will be live music, food trucks, vendors and fireworks.

JULY 7

LYRICS ON THE LAWN – The front lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion will come alive with music again Thursday, July 7 at the ninth annual Lyrics on the Lawn concert series. The free performances will take place each Thursday in July.