Community calendar

JANUARY 23

STORYTOWN RADIO SHOW — The StoryTown Radio how will return Monday, Jan. 23, to the McKinney Center in Jonesborough, Tennessee. The live, one-hour production is performed in the style of an old-time radio show and features stories from across the region. Season passes are $90 and can be purchased by calling (423) 753-1010.

JANUARY 24

EMBROIDERERS’ GUILD OF AMERICA—The Bristol TN-VA Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America meets on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 6:30 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Virginia. The project this month is a cross-stitch project bag. Visitors are welcome.

JANUARY 26

THE THRILL—Allison de Groot, banjo, and Nic Gareiss, percussive dancer, will present, “The Thrill” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts on the campus of Emory & Henry College. The visual album of sound and movement is part of an homage to musician, singer and dancer Hobart Smith, who was born in Saltville in 1897. For more information about tickets call (276) 944-6333 or at www.ehc.edu/McGlothlinCenter.

HOPE FOR BRISTOL—The HOPE for Bristol group will host guest speakers at a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at at the Slater Center in Bristol, Tennessee. Featured will be Lois Gibb, “mother of Superfund,” and Stephen Lester, toxicologist of “Love Canal.” Respond at hopeforbristol.org/special-events

JANUARY 28

WOOLLY MAMMOTH DAY—The Museum of the Middle Appalachians in Saltville, Virginia, will celebrate the 30th annual Woolly Mammoth Day Saturday, Jan. 28. The Mammoth Breakfast prepared by the Madam Russell Methodist Church will be served from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Northwood High School Cafeteria. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. There will be entertainment by “Wooly Nelson” and Supper Break. Woolly’s Weather prognostication for the coming of spring will be outdoors downtown at the museum at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are available at the Museum at (276) 496-3633 and at the door.

200th ANNIVERSARY — Rhea Masonic Lodge #47 F&AM will kickoff its 200th anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Masonic Lodge, located at 210 N. 2nd Ave. in Jonesborough, Tennessee, at noon. A short program on the history of the lodge with remarks from the Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Tennessee and other guests will be followed by an open house. The public is invited to tour the lodge from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Parking for the event will be at the Eastman Credit Union, across 2nd Ave from the lodge, and the bottom lot of the Justice Center across highway 11E from the lodge. A shuttle will be provided from the lot at the Justice center to Rhea Lodge. Questions can be made to Joe McQueen, Worshipful Master of Rhea Lodge #47 for 2023, (423) 747-6860, Claude Robinson, District Chairman for District 23, (423) 213-6882, or Tom Wallace, Secretary for Rhea Lodge #47 for 2023, (423) 753-2350.

JANUARY 29

Pro-Art and UVA Wise will present “Ach, ich fühl’s,” a performance from the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with pianist Peter Ryan, soprano Hannah Ryan, and baritone Ryan Wardell on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus. This performance is free and open to the public. More information at proartva.org

FEBRUARY 3

SONGWRITING WEEK—The Tennessee Department of Tourism Development will celebrate Tennessee Songwriters Week and Jonesborough will host a qualifying round at the International Storytelling Center Friday, Feb. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. Applications can be found at jonesborough.com/songwriters. Songwriters will be judged on song quality, lyrical originality, lack of cliches and clarity of the narrative.

COMMUNITY PLAY—The StoryTown Radio Show will feature a community play entitled “We Did It Together” Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Dates and times are Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010 or at jonesborough.com/tickets. General admission tickets are $17, Senior and student tickets are $13.

SCOUTING FOR FOOD—The Boy Scouts will hold its annual Scouting for Food drive Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 12. Local scout units will have donation drop-off locations throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Visit SequoyahCouncil.org/SFF for a list of drop-off locations.

RACE TO FREEDOM—FHG Productions will present Race To Freedom Friday, Feb. 3, to Sunday, Feb. 5, and Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. except on Sundays when performances begin at 5 p.m. Race to Freedom is the tale of two slave families and their journey to becoming free men and women. To reserve tickets, visit FHGProductions.org. Tickets are $10 for for adults and $5 for kids ages 6 to 12.

THEOLOGIAN-IN-RESIDENCE—Four-part series about Satan and evil every Friday at 10 a.m. in February in Chalmers Conference Center of the Scott M. Niswonger Commons at Tusculum University and via the Zoom virtual platform. This year’s presenter will be Dr. Ryan Stokes, director of graduate theological studies and associate professor of biblical studies at Carson-Newman University. Attendance is free, but donations make it possible for Tusculum to present this cherished tradition. To register, call the Office of Institutional Advancement at 423-636-7303 or email kkidwell@tusculum.edu. Those who prefer to attend sessions via Zoom will receive the link when they register. Live attendees eligible to receive a voucher for a free lunch that day in the Tusculum cafeteria.

FEBRUARY 4

ISOTONE PERFORMANCE — Symphony of the Mountains presents “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music” at the Renaissance Center Theater Saturday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m. Isotone concerts have delighted audiences for more than 12 years, including performances in New York City and Vancouver, Canada. The concerts originated in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, as a collaboration of the American Museum of Science and Energy and the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association. The ensemble will premiere a new work by Larry Spivack, “Chemistry Suite,” commissioned to celebrate Kingsport’s own Eastman Chemical Company.

FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL — Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, will host a fish and chicken meal at 4 p.m., with music by Dennis Crawford from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Door prizes will be given away.

FEBRUARY 5

CLASSIC HITS!—The Highlands Youth Ensemble will present its annual musical revue called, “Classic Hits!” Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. at the Gregory Center at Milligan College and Monday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 p.m. on the Gilliam Stage at the Barter Theater. For tickets go to www.meccaacademy.org/concerts.

FEBRUARY 6

JRT AUDITIONS—Auditions for Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s production of “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” will be held Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6 and 7 at 7 p.m., at Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s Sonia King Warehouse, 1533 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough. Being cast will be students ages 10 to 18 and 15 or more adults. This is a main stage production that performs on the JRT stage April 14 through April 30. Please bring any scheduling conflicts with you to auditions. For more information, contact the show director, Janette Gaines, at janettegaines@icloud.com.

FEBRUARY 9

BRISTOL MUSIC CLUB—The Bristol Music Club will meet Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. at State Street United Methodist Church. Jane Morison and the Highlands Youth Ensemble will present the program.

FEBRUARY 10

CHOCOLATE FEST—The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will host the Eighth Annual Chocolate Fest Friday, Feb. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are sold in packs of 10 for $20 and should be purchased in advance at the Jonesborough Visitor’s Center.

TENANT WEBINAR—The Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society will host a free webinar on Virginia Tenant Rights and Responsibilities on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Participants must register at www.svlas.org/virginiatenants.com or go to the www.svlas.org webside and navigate to News & Events. Presenters will be Southwest Virginia Legal Aid staff attorneys Daniel Rezai & Kristi Murray. If you need assistance in registering or have any questions, contact Gary Cody, gcody@svlas.org, 276-783-8300, ext. 2011.

FEBRUARY 11

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—Richlands First United Methodistw will host the 11th Annual Winter Honey Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church. The cost for the “all you can eat” Pancakes for “Honey” is $10 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds from donations will go toward community mission projects. For more information call (276) 245-7559.

FEBRUARY 17

WINTER NATURALIST RALLY—The Mount Rogers Winter Naturalist Rally will be held Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Blue Ridge Discovery Center. Events begin with a dinner (reservation required) Friday, Feb. 17, at 5 p.m. Saturday’s activities begin with a 7:30 a.m. breakfast followed by activities through the afternoon. The cost to register is $25 for non-members and $18.75 for members. Register and purchase tickets at https://blueridgediscoverycenter.

FEBRUARY 28

BEEKEEPERS CLASS—Mountain Empire Beekeepers Association will offer “Beginning Beekeeping” at Wytheville Community College in Wytheville, Virginia beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 122 of Smyth Hall. The cost of the class is $47 which includes a textbook, handouts and a year’s membership in the association. For an application or more information, contact mebabee@gmail.com.

MARCH 15

LITERARY FESTIVAL—The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation will have the 47th Annual John Fox Jr. Literary Festival, featuring New York Times bestselling author Silas House Wednesday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. The festival is free and open to the public.

MARCH 25

JOGGIN’ FOR THE NOGGIN—The Joggin’ for the Noggin! 5K Run/Walk and Pancake Breakfast returns Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at The Crumley House in Limestone, Tennessee. The event is a fundraiser for brain injury rehabilitation. Early registration is $25 per competitor and can be accessed at crumleyhouse.com. Race day registration is $30 and will open at 8:30 a.m.