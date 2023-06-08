JUNE 9

“AT THE CROSS”―Lamplight Theatre in historic downtown Kingsport presents an original production called “At the Cross,” great quality family entertainment with a timeless message. “At the Cross” was also an Official Selection for the Christian World Arts Festival for Stage and Film. Performances will be for two weekends only, Friday, June 2 – Sunday, June 11. Shows will run Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with additional matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.. Doors will open one hour prior to the performances. Admission is $15 Adults, $10 Students, and Free for children 5 & under. For reservations and information, please contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at www.LampLightTheatre.com.

SPECIAL NEEDS VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL—The Marion Church of the Nazarene & Marion First Church of God will have Special Needs Vacation Bible School from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9, 6-7 p.m., with the theme 'Keepers of the Kingdom Standing Strong in the Battle for Truth'. Each evening will feature a Bible lesson, Bible verse memory, crafts, music, recreation, & snacks to fill you up. Address: 229 W. Coyner Ave. For more information call 276-378-0423.

CUNNINGHAM GUITAR RAFFLE—The Handmade Music School at The Floyd Country Store and Southwest Virginia luthier Jackson Cunningham announce the second annual Cunningham Guitar Raffle with a chance to win one of Cunningham’s beautiful custom-made guitars to benefit programming at The Handmade Music School. Raffle tickets are $25, available through Friday, June 9, online at https://handmademusicschool.com/shop/jackson-cunningham-guitar-raffle-2023. The winning ticket will be selected and announced at the Friday Night Jamboree (in-person and live stream). The goal is to sell at least 1,000 tickets to raise $25,000 in support of the Share The Music Scholarship Fund and music programming at The Handmade Music School, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to cultivating and strengthening community through experiences in music, dance, art, and food rooted in Appalachian traditions. Learn more about the Raffle and guitar at https://www.floydcountrystore.com/jackson-cunningham-guitar-raffle-2023.

JUNE 10

“AT THE CROSS”―Lamplight Theatre in historic downtown Kingsport presents an original production called “At the Cross,” great quality family entertainment with a timeless message. “At the Cross” was also an Official Selection for the Christian World Arts Festival for Stage and Film. Performances will be for two weekends only, Friday, June 2 – Sunday, June 11. Shows will run Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with additional matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.. Doors will open one hour prior to the performances. Admission is $15 Adults, $10 Students, and Free for children 5 & under. For reservations and information, please contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at www.LampLightTheatre.com.

NOAH PETERS, "THE SINGING BARTENDER" BENEFIT CONCERT—Debuting in his first school performance, the Ridgeview High School Band is pleased to announce that they will be hosting Noah Peters, known as “The Singing Barber,” in concert at Ridgeview High School Wolfpack Stadium, 310 Wolfpack Way, Clintwood, VA 24228, on Saturday, June 10. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $25 for adults, $15 for students, and free for children ages 5 & under. For more information, contact Nikki Rose at (276) 244-9559 or at erose315@gmail.com.

PATRICK HENRY REUNION—The Patrick Henry High School Class of 1973 will hold its 59th Anniversary Reunion on Saturday, June 10. For further information and directions contact Ben Addison at 276-791-2852 or benaddison@embarqmail.com.

PROMISE LAND CONCERT—Reviver Reunion, Darrell & Ricky Luster, June 10 at 6 p.m., The Promise Land, Belfast, Virginia. For more information, call 276-880-1044 or 423-483-3031, or visit PromiseLandConcerts.com.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—June 10, 6 p.m. at Independent Missionary Baptist Church, 8059 Kyles Ford Hwy., Kyles Ford, Tenn. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

JUNE 11

‘GLASS CASTLE’ AUTHOR—Jeannette Walls, the author of “The Glass Castle” and four other books, will be the featured speaker at a special program sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event will be on Sunday evening, June 11, beginning at 6 p.m at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon with a social hour, followed by a buffet supper provided by Catherine’s at Glenrochie. Walls will then speak about her new novel, “Hang the Moon.” Tickets are $50 and can be purchased on the website of the Washington County Virginia Public Library. For more information about the event, call 276-492-2013.

“AT THE CROSS”―Lamplight Theatre in historic downtown Kingsport presents an original production called “At the Cross,” great quality family entertainment with a timeless message. “At the Cross” was also an Official Selection for the Christian World Arts Festival for Stage and Film. Performances will be for two weekends only, Friday, June 2 – Sunday, June 11. Shows will run Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with additional matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.. Doors will open one hour prior to the performances. Admission is $15 Adults, $10 Students, and Free for children 5 & under. For reservations and information, please contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at www.LampLightTheatre.com.

FREE LIVE CONCERT―On Sunday, June 11, at 6 p.m., East Stone Gap Methodist Church will host a free live concert, "The Songs and Stories of Brent Vernon," by the nationally acclaimed Christian singer-songwriter, ventriloquist and children's author whose messages promote healing and wholeness in our hearts and homes. Following the concert, refreshments will be served. The church is located at 3926 East Stone Gap Road, East Stone Gap, Va. For more information, contact the church at 1-276-523-3760, Pastor Jake Herron at 1-423-920-8485 or go to Vernon's website at www.brentvernon.com.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—June 11, 11 a.m. at Clinch Port Freewill Independent Baptist Church, 6667 Clinch River Hwy, Clinch Port, Va. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—June 11, 6 p.m. at Sinking Springs Baptist Church, 396 Sinking Springs Road, Bristol, Tenn. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on June 11 at 6 p.m. The Holston River Boys will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

MAINSTREAM VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL—The Marion Church of the Nazarene & Marion First Church of God will have Mainstream Vacation Bible School from Sunday, June 11 through Friday, June 16, 6:00-8:30 pm., with the theme 'Keepers of the Kingdom Standing Strong in the Battle for Truth'. Each evening will feature a Bible lesson, Bible verse memory, crafts, music, recreation, & snacks to fill you up. Address: 229 W. Coyner Ave. For more information call 276-378-0423.

JUNE 12

MAINSTREAM VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL—The Marion Church of the Nazarene & Marion First Church of God will have Mainstream Vacation Bible School from Sunday, June 11 through Friday, June 16, 6:00-8:30 pm., with the theme 'Keepers of the Kingdom Standing Strong in the Battle for Truth'. Each evening will feature a Bible lesson, Bible verse memory, crafts, music, recreation, & snacks to fill you up. Address: 229 W. Coyner Ave. For more information call 276-378-0423.

JUNE 13

MAINSTREAM VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL—The Marion Church of the Nazarene & Marion First Church of God will have Mainstream Vacation Bible School from Sunday, June 11 through Friday, June 16, 6:00-8:30 pm., with the theme 'Keepers of the Kingdom Standing Strong in the Battle for Truth'. Each evening will feature a Bible lesson, Bible verse memory, crafts, music, recreation, & snacks to fill you up. Address: 229 W. Coyner Ave. For more information call 276-378-0423.

JUNE 14

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

MAINSTREAM VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL—The Marion Church of the Nazarene & Marion First Church of God will have Mainstream Vacation Bible School from Sunday, June 11 through Friday, June 16, 6:00-8:30 pm., with the theme 'Keepers of the Kingdom Standing Strong in the Battle for Truth'. Each evening will feature a Bible lesson, Bible verse memory, crafts, music, recreation, & snacks to fill you up. Address: 229 W. Coyner Ave. For more information call 276-378-0423.

JUNE 15

MAINSTREAM VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL—The Marion Church of the Nazarene & Marion First Church of God will have Mainstream Vacation Bible School from Sunday, June 11 through Friday, June 16, 6:00-8:30 pm., with the theme 'Keepers of the Kingdom Standing Strong in the Battle for Truth'. Each evening will feature a Bible lesson, Bible verse memory, crafts, music, recreation, & snacks to fill you up. Address: 229 W. Coyner Ave. For more information call 276-378-0423.

TRACTOR SHOW—Old Glade Antique Tractor Association holds its 16th annual Summer Show at the Fairview Homestead, 908 Hillman Highway, Abingdon, Va., on June 15, 16 and 17, with set-up on June 14. Horses, small engines, vendors, blacksmith shop, antique tractors, sawmill and threshing will be part of the events, and June 17 will feature Bart Long & Associates Realty & Auction Company Clydesdales (276-356-5397), and, new this year, a Farm Equipment Auction on June 17 at 9 a.m. All equipment for auction (no junk) must be on the grounds by June 16. For more information, contact Ron at 276-356-5397 or Johnny at 276-492-1142 or visit www.oldgladetractors.com or email truckman22@hughes.net.

RECEPTION—"An Exuberant Spirit: The Sammie L. Nicely Collection, is now on display at ETSU’s Reece Museum through October 13. A reception and celebration will be held on Thursday, June 15, from 4 to 7 p.m., free and open to the public, no ticket required at the museum on the ETSU campus. Features a performance by Kelle Jolly and Will Boyd. Samuel Louis Nicely (1947–2015) was an artist and educator who embraced his cultural heritage as an African American man from Appalachia. Nicely self-identified as a contemporary folk artist, and his unique aesthetic is a blended exploration of African and Appalachian ancestry that is evident in both his art and his collection. In 2020, fifty works from Nicely's personal collection were bequeathed to the Reece Museum, and since then the special collection has grown to include 138 works that represent a variety of media and forms. For more info, visit etsu.edu/reece or call 423-439-4392.

JUNE 16

MAINSTREAM VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL—The Marion Church of the Nazarene & Marion First Church of God will have Mainstream Vacation Bible School from Sunday, June 11 through Friday, June 16, 6:00-8:30 pm., with the theme 'Keepers of the Kingdom Standing Strong in the Battle for Truth'. Each evening will feature a Bible lesson, Bible verse memory, crafts, music, recreation, & snacks to fill you up. Address: 229 W. Coyner Ave. For more information call 276-378-0423.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

TRACTOR SHOW—Old Glade Antique Tractor Association holds its 16th annual Summer Show at the Fairview Homestead, 908 Hillman Highway, Abingdon, Va., on June 15, 16 and 17, with set-up on June 14. Horses, small engines, vendors, blacksmith shop, antique tractors, sawmill and threshing will be part of the events, and June 17 will feature Bart Long & Associates Realty & Auction Company Clydesdales (276-356-5397), and, new this year, a Farm Equipment Auction on June 17 at 9 a.m. All equipment for auction (no junk) must be on the grounds by June 16. For more information, contact Ron at 276-356-5397 or Johnny at 276-492-1142 or visit www.oldgladetractors.com or email truckman22@hughes.net.

JUNE 17

GARDEN DAY AT ACP—The Appalachian College of Pharmacy will host the 10th annual Garden Day event Saturday, June 17. Events begin at 10 a.m. on the college’s Oakwood campus and will conclude at 4 p.m. Special guest this year is Linda Skeens, a 74-year-old Virginia-Kentucky State Fair winner of 30 ribbons in all. An opening ceremony at 11 a.m. will recognize former Garden alumni. Free health screenings provided by ACP, music, crafts, authors, woodworking, a kid’s train and bounce house. Healing Hydration will be on site to offer IV infusions, injections and patches, no appointment necessary. Food trucks will be on site. Admission and parking is free. For more information, call Wanda Vance at 276-498-4190.

SECOND ANNUAL E&H JUNETEENTH FREEDOM FESTIVAL—Emory & Henry College announce the second annual Juneteenth Festival to take place free of charge on Saturday, June 17, from noon to 5 p.m. at the center of the Emory, Va. campus in front of the Van Dyke Center at the Duck Pond Lawn. A local food truck will be included. Attendees can expect a diverse range of attractions, including a gospel performance by The Gospel Sensations, an inflatable, arts, crafts and a vendor marketplace. An interactive drum circle will also take place, and attendees are invited to bring a drum to participate. The festival will also feature award presentations, a cake walk, silent auction and presentations on the history and meaning of Juneteenth. For more information, visit www.ehc.edu/juneteenth or contact John Holloway at (276) 944-6772. Registration is not necessary, and the event will take place rain or shine. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a chair or outdoor blanket.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

TRACTOR SHOW—Old Glade Antique Tractor Association holds its 16th annual Summer Show at the Fairview Homestead, 908 Hillman Highway, Abingdon, Va., on June 15, 16 and 17, with set-up on June 14. Horses, small engines, vendors, blacksmith shop, antique tractors, sawmill and threshing will be part of the events, and June 17 will feature Bart Long & Associates Realty & Auction Company Clydesdales (276-356-5397), and, new this year, a Farm Equipment Auction on June 17 at 9 a.m. All equipment for auction (no junk) must be on the grounds by June 16. For more information, contact Ron at 276-356-5397 or Johnny at 276-492-1142 or visit www.oldgladetractors.com or email truckman22@hughes.net.

JUNE 18

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on June 18 at 6 p.m. Combs Family will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on June 18 at 6:30 p.m. JimAnn and Country from Duffield, VA will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 20

PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP—Bill Harris will teach a photography workshop as part of Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park’s Artisan Series on Tuesday, June 20, from 6-8 p.m. in the Museum’s Victorian Parlor. Harris will present a slide show with pictures and talk about “Better photos with your camera or phone.” Participants will walk the museum grounds to practice taking photos in a real-world environment. The fee for the “Photography Workshop” is $15 per person. All supplies and materials are included. Bring your camera. Spaces are limited, and registration is required by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 16. For more information about upcoming workshops or to register, please contact the park at (276) 523-1322.

JUNE 21

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

JUNE 22

VACCINATION CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County will hold a vaccination clinic on June 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 380 Massengill Road, Blountville. This is a first-come, first-serve clinic with no appointments. All cats must be in their own carrier. Canine or feline distemper/Parvo vaccines are $15; canine Bordetella $15; rabies vaccine $10; Lepto vaccine $15; microchip $15 (free with any vaccine); de-worming medicine $5 per dose; name tags $5; one-month dog/cat flea treatment $10; 3-month dog treatment 4.4 pounds to 123 pounds, $25.

TRI-CITIES AIRPORT BOARD MEETING—The Tri-Cities Airport Authority Board will meet on Thursday, June 22, at 10 a.m. in the Tri-Cities Airport Authority boardroom, upstairs in the airport terminal.

JUNE 23

BATTLE OF THE BADGES COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE—A spirited competition between Bristol’s first responders is slated for Friday, June 23, to generate much-needed blood donations for our community. Battle of the Badges is sponsored by Marsh Regional Blood Center and will be hosted by the City of Bristol Tennessee from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bristol Tennessee City Hall, 801 Anderson Street. Blood donors an credit the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, Bristol Tennessee Fire Department, Bristol Virginia Police Department, or Bristol Virginia Fire Department for their donation. All blood types are in high demand, and all donors will receive a free t-shirt and snack. A variety of food will be available for purchase from area food trucks. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments can be made online at www.bristoltn.org/battle. Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more, eat a well-balanced meal within 4 to 6 hours of the donation, and be in good health on the day of the event. Please go to www.marshblood.com for additional information about donor eligibility.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 24

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 25

HOT NIGHTS, COOL MUSIC—Justin Mychals and the Cathead Biscuit Boys kick off Northeast State Community College’s annual “Hot Nights, Cool Music” summer concert series on June 27 at the Ballad Health Center for the Performing Arts theater on the College’s Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The show is free and open to the public. All performances begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.northeaststate.edu or contact 423.367.9371.

MOVIE NIGHT: "TO THE END"—A free, thought-provoking and inspiring movie, "To the End," screens at the Bristol Public Library, 701 Goode Street, Bristol, Va., at 2:30 p.m. on June 25. The event will feature a special screening of the powerful documentary film, "To the End," showcasing the pressing issue of climate change and encouraging action. Doors open at 2 p.m., so arrive a few minutes early, as seating is limited. Light refreshments will be provided. Following the screening, participants will have the opportunity to participate in a meaningful discussion about how we can work together to shape policy and address the climate crisis.

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on June 25 at 6 p.m. No Name But His Ministries will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 28

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

JULY 2

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on July 2 at 6 p.m. Hollow Ground will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

JULY 5

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

JULY 9

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on July 9 at 6 p.m. Major Pounders & Cleveland Rd Bluegrass Gospel will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

JULY 10

MISSOULA CHILDREN'S THEATRE AUDITIONS—Calling all rising first through twelfth graders to audition for this year’s Missoula Children’s Theatre hosted by The Lincoln Theatre. A tour team from the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) will hold auditions at The Lincoln Theatre on July 10 at 10 a.m. and cast 60 local students to perform in the production of "King Arthur's Quest." To audition, you must pre-register your child(ren) by completing the registration form on www.thelincoln.org, emailing director@thelincoln.org, or calling 276.783.6092. There are limited spaces, every child will receive a part. The show is then rehearsed throughout the week and a public performance will be presented on Saturday, July 15, at 3 p.m.

JULY 12

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

JULY 13

VACCINATION CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County will hold a vaccination clinic on July 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 380 Massengill Road, Blountville. This is a first-come, first-serve clinic with no appointments. All cats must be in their own carrier. Canine or feline distemper/Parvo vaccines are $15; canine Bordetella $15; rabies vaccine $10; Lepto vaccine $15; microchip $15 (free with any vaccine); de-worming medicine $5 per dose; name tags $5; one-month dog/cat flea treatment $10; 3-month dog treatment 4.4 pounds to 123 pounds, $25.

JULY 15

MISSOULA CHILDREN'S THEATRE PRESENTS "KING ARTHUR'S QUEST"—Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) presents at The Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, July 15, at 3 p.m. a cast 60 local students performing a production of "King Arthur's Quest." For more information, visit www.thelincoln.org, email director@thelincoln.org, or call 276.783.6092.

TRI-STATE OUTDOORS FEST—The second annual Tri-State Outdoors Fest (TSOF) is scheduled to occur on July 15 in Cumberland Gap, TN, rain or shine, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tri-State Outdoors Fest is a celebration of the multitude of opportunities in outdoor recreation found in and around the Cumberland Gap region. Nearly 50 vendors are planning to attend, focusing on serving those who enjoy the outdoors. All of last year’s favorites are returning such as the climbing wall, archery instruction and HOKA footwear. Again this year prizes will be given away throughout the day. Live music will be played from noon until 5 p.m. The beer garden will be open until 4 p.m. More activities for children and youth have also been added, including a sidewalk chalk art contest which will be held from 11-1 for children ages 5-16. For more information, please email tristateoutdoorsfest@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/tristateoutdoorsfest.

JULY 19

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

JULY 23

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on July 23 at 6 p.m. Chestnut Grove will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

JULY 26

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

JULY 30

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on July 30 at 6 p.m. Eddie Shelton will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

AUG. 2

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

AUG. 6

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. Duty Free will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

AUG. 9

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

AUG. 13

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. Beckon Call will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

AUG. 16

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

AUGUST 17

VACCINATION CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County will hold a vaccination clinic on Aug. 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 380 Massengill Road, Blountville. This is a first-come, first-serve clinic with no appointments. All cats must be in their own carrier. Canine or feline distemper/Parvo vaccines are $15; canine Bordetella $15; rabies vaccine $10; Lepto vaccine $15; microchip $15 (free with any vaccine); de-worming medicine $5 per dose; name tags $5; one-month dog/cat flea treatment $10; 3-month dog treatment 4.4 pounds to 123 pounds, $25.

AUG. 20

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. Good News Trio will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

AUG. 23

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

AUG. 27

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. Green Spring Men will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

AUG. 30

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

SEPT. 3

THE CLEVERLYS—Sunday Sept 3rd. East Tennessee Distillery, Piney Flats, Tenn. Gates open at 5 p.m. All-ages show. Tickets on sale at Etix.com. The Cleverlys are a one-of-a-kind comedy/music blend coming from the remote part of the Ozark Mountains, near Cane Spur, Arkansas. Digger Cleverly, along with his nephews Ricky Lloyd, Sock, DVD and Cub, make up The Cleverlys. They have traveled the globe, if the globe only consisted of the United States, performing at music venues and some of the nation’s largest festivals like Stagecoach, Telluride, CMA Music Fest and even the Grand Ole Opry.

SEPT. 6

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

SEPT. 13

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

SEPT. 20

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

SEPT. 22

OKLAHOMA!—Theatre Bristol presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts opening September 22, and running for two weekends, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm, closing on October 1. Tickets are $16 for adults plus fees ($21.50 total) and $12 for seniors and students plus fees ($17.50 total), and are available at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/.

SEPT. 23

OKLAHOMA!—Theatre Bristol presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts opening September 22, and running for two weekends, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm, closing on October 1. Tickets are $16 for adults plus fees ($21.50 total) and $12 for seniors and students plus fees ($17.50 total), and are available at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/.

SEPT 24

OKLAHOMA!—Theatre Bristol presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts opening September 22, and running for two weekends, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm, closing on October 1. Tickets are $16 for adults plus fees ($21.50 total) and $12 for seniors and students plus fees ($17.50 total), and are available at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/.

SEPT. 27

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

SEPT. 29

OKLAHOMA!—Theatre Bristol presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts opening September 22, and running for two weekends, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm, closing on October 1. Tickets are $16 for adults plus fees ($21.50 total) and $12 for seniors and students plus fees ($17.50 total), and are available at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/.

SEPT. 30

OKLAHOMA!—Theatre Bristol presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts opening September 22, and running for two weekends, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm, closing on October 1. Tickets are $16 for adults plus fees ($21.50 total) and $12 for seniors and students plus fees ($17.50 total), and are available at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/.

OCT. 1

OKLAHOMA!—Theatre Bristol presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts opening September 22, and running for two weekends, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm, closing on October 1. Tickets are $16 for adults plus fees ($21.50 total) and $12 for seniors and students plus fees ($17.50 total), and are available at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/.

OCT. 4

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

OCT. 11

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

OCT. 18

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

OCT. 25

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

NOV.1

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

NOV. 8

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

NOV. 15

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

NOV. 22

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

NOV. 29

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

DEC.6

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

DEC. 13

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

DEC. 20

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

DEC. 27

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

2024

FEB. 3

BRAD UPTON— The Historic Paramount Bristol theatre proudly announces comedic veteran Brad Upton will bring his popular stand-up show to State Street. Brad’s viral comedy clip about Millennials was featured on Dry Bar Comedy in 2018 and has the distinction of being the most viewed standup video ever with more than 200 million views! See his show live and in person on Saturday, February 3. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will get underway at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit www.paramountbristol.org. Prices range from $30.54 - $64.00 (includes all applicable fees and taxes).