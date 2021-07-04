Community Calendar

MARION’S ‘RED, WHITE AND BLUEGRASS’ CONCERT, PICNIC AND CAR SHOW: Marion, Va. Sunday, July 4, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Riverbend Park. The town of Marion will celebrate the Fourth of July with music, food, cars and more. A concert from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Riverbend Park will feature Valley Grass and Cabin Creek, two celebrated bluegrass bands. Food trucks normally set up at King Bridge Food Park will relocate to Riverbend Park to offer hot dogs, sno cones, nachos and more. Food City will also offer free watermelon slices right after lunch while supplies last. Marion Downtown is also teaming up with Automotive Connection for the inaugural Independence Day Car Show. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and costs $20. Trophies will be awarded to the Top Twenty, Participant’s Choice and Best in Show. Riverbend Park is located near Holston Hills Community Golf Course at the intersection of South Main and Country Club Drive.
KOREAN WAR VETERANS AWARDS CEREMONY: Bristol, Va. Sunday, July 4, 11 a.m., Victory Baptist Church, 11101 Island Road. A special ceremony at Victory Baptist Church will honor two veterans who served in the Korean War, awarding them with a medal and certificate of appreciation from the Korean government. The medals were created from pieces of barbed wire and shell casings from the Korean Demilitarized Zone along the 38th parallel, which separates North and South Korea to this day. Col. Danny Dameron will be the main speaker to honor the veterans, who are 86 and 88. Call 276-591-7880 for more information.
JONESBOROUGH DAYS FESTIVAL: WATERMELON SOCIAL - Jonesborough, Tenn. Sunday, July 4, 2 p.m., Washington County (Tennessee) Courthouse, 100 E. Main St. On the Fourth of July, Jonesborough will host a watermelon social while supplies last at 2 p.m. in front of the courthouse. Watermelon will be provided by Ingles Market. ARTIFACT FIND - Jonesborough, Tenn. Sunday, July 4, Jonesborough History Museum, 117 Boone St. Festivalgoers to Jonesborough Days can participate in an artifact scavenger hunt at the Jonesborough History Museum throughout the weekend. Attendees will travel through town (and through time) to find six artifacts related to Jonesborough Days past. Pick up scavenger hunt cards at the Chester Inn Museum or Visitors Center, collect the signatures on each artifact, and turn the completed cards in at the Chester Inn Museum. All participants will be entered into a drawing to win a gift basket. For more information, visit www.jonesboroughdays.com or Jonesborough Days on Facebook.
REENERGIZE SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA LISTENING SESSIONS: Richlands, Va. Tuesday, July 6, 6 p.m., Richlands High School Auditorium, 138 Tornado Alley. Clintwood, Virginia. Thursday, July 8, 6 p.m., Jettie Baker Center, 248 Dickenson Highway. The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy is hosting two listening sessions to receive comments from residents on ways to better diversify the economy of Southwest Virginia. The initiative is called Reenergize Southwest Virginia. Public comments will be used in a final report to the Virginia General Assembly.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA MUSEUM HISTORICAL STATE PARK JUNIOR RANGER CAMP: Big Stone Gap, Va. Monday, July 12-Friday, July 16, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Participants will be given the opportunity to explore and learn about their local park alongside fun-filled activities — learning about native wildlife, the region’s unique geology and how to start campfires and set up shelters. Participation is open to children ages 7 to 12. The cost is $25 and includes a T-shirt and certificate. A snack will be provided each day. Seating is limited, and registration must be completed by Wednesday, July 7. The camp will also feature a graduation and awards ceremony at noon on Friday, July 16, with light refreshments for family and friends. Children who participate should wear hats, sunblock and bug spray. To register, call 276-523-1322.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA MUSEUM HISTORICAL STATE PARK ‘LUNCH ON THE LAWN’: Big Stone Gap, Va. Friday, July 9, 12 p.m. Strawberry Jam will perform at this week’s “Lunch on the Lawn” event at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park. The duo is made up of Buddy Delp and Jane Branham of Southwest Virginia. The guitar, mandolin and Native American flute are their musical instruments of choice. The “Lunch on the Lawn” events are free and open to the public. Visitors may bring their own lunch or order from the Backdraft Barbecue food truck, which will be on-site.
TAZEWELL FIDDLERS’ CONVENTION: Tazewell, Va. Friday, July 9-Saturday, July 10, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Crab Orchard Museum, 3663 Crab Orchard Road. This year features Friday night live performances on the cabin stage sponsored by David Mullins Wealth Management, with spectators setting up camp chairs by the creek. The shows will feature Richard Cole & Friends, The Tazewell County Back Porch Pickers and The Bluegrass Kinsmen. Saturday’s competition, sponsored by Hurst-Scott Funeral Homes of Tazewell & Richlands, will start at 10 a.m. with youth competitions in folk song, guitar, mandolin, dobro, harmonica, dulcimer, bass and autoharp. At 2 p.m., competition switches to fiddle and banjo duets and banjo and fiddle solo performances in old-time and bluegrass styles. A Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Jonah Sparks and James Cole at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a collective performance of past honorees singing “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The evening competition will feature bluegrass bands duking it out starting at 7 p.m. for a $500 prize in each category. A dance competition will follow the band competition. Friday passes are $7 and Saturday passes are $10 for adults. Weekend passes are $15. Kids 12 and under are admitted free. Paying competitors will receive an event T-shirt. Camping is available on-site on a first-come, first-served basis. For more details, visit www.craborchardmuseum.com or call 276-988-6755.
EAT/ART SPACE GALLERY VIEWING: Johnson City, Tenn. Friday, July 9, 6-8 p.m., 2102 Hickory Springs Road. In its first anniversary show, the pop-up dining room gallery EAT/ART space will feature a local food vendor and a photography gallery for guests to experience. The pop-up gallery will be held at a private residence, so guests must first RSVP on Facebook at m.facebook.com/events/394980058474779/ to obtain the address, which will be sent out a day before the event. Light refreshments will be available, and guests can bring their own beverage. Photographer Susan Patrice’s Appalachian landscapes will be on display and paired with “memory collector” Donna Moore’s solargrams, which trace the passage of time. The local food feature will be One Acre Cafe.
U.S. ARMY RESERVE REUNION AND PICNIC: Bristol, Va. Saturday, Aug. 14, 12 – 4 p.m., Sugar Hollow Park, Shelter D. The U.S. Army Reservists, 2nd Brigade, 80th Division (Abingdon and Bristol units) will hold a reunion at Sugar Hollow Park in August. Bring your favorite picnic food, and bring your own drink if you have a special drink requirement. No alcohol is permitted. Call Willis Wagner at 423-534-0334, Kevin Abel at 276-698-4710, or Terry Moore at 423-956-6155.