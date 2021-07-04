Community Calendar

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA MUSEUM HISTORICAL STATE PARK JUNIOR RANGER CAMP: Big Stone Gap, Va. Monday, July 12-Friday, July 16, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Participants will be given the opportunity to explore and learn about their local park alongside fun-filled activities — learning about native wildlife, the region’s unique geology and how to start campfires and set up shelters. Participation is open to children ages 7 to 12. The cost is $25 and includes a T-shirt and certificate. A snack will be provided each day. Seating is limited, and registration must be completed by Wednesday, July 7. The camp will also feature a graduation and awards ceremony at noon on Friday, July 16, with light refreshments for family and friends. Children who participate should wear hats, sunblock and bug spray. To register, call 276-523-1322.

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA MUSEUM HISTORICAL STATE PARK ‘LUNCH ON THE LAWN’: Big Stone Gap, Va. Friday, July 9, 12 p.m. Strawberry Jam will perform at this week’s “Lunch on the Lawn” event at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park. The duo is made up of Buddy Delp and Jane Branham of Southwest Virginia. The guitar, mandolin and Native American flute are their musical instruments of choice. The “Lunch on the Lawn” events are free and open to the public. Visitors may bring their own lunch or order from the Backdraft Barbecue food truck, which will be on-site.