MARCH 5

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK—Theatre Bristol brings Anne Frank’s voice to life on stage weekends March 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State Street, Bristol, TN. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees. For tickets and information, visit www.theatrebristol.org, follow TheatreBristolTN on Facebook, call 423-212-3625 or email info@theatrebristol.org.

MARCH 6

STOP HUMAN TRAFFICKING CONFERENCE—United Abolitionists-StopHumanTrafficking.com and Kingdom Strategies are teaming up this year along with Curtis Grimes (Christian Country Artist Of The Year), Rev. Sherry Lush (Alpha and Omega Ministries) & Rev. Gary Huff (Hebraic Christian Fellowship) for the Warrior Bride Conference on March 6- 7 in Bristol, VA. This event will provide valuable information and resources for those who want to help end this horrific crime. Modern Day Trafficking Training & Certifications will be given. Following the conference & dinner, Christian country artist of the year Curtis Grimes will perform a concert. Purchase tickets by visiting majiiktix.com/tc-events/warrior-bride-conference. You then will receive an email that contains a link to the RSVP form, or text the keyword PURIM to 888-255-0077 and receive the above message that contains the link.

MARCH 7

STOP HUMAN TRAFFICKING CONFERENCE—United Abolitionists-StopHumanTrafficking.com and Kingdom Strategies are teaming up this year along with Curtis Grimes (Christian Country Artist Of The Year), Rev. Sherry Lush (Alpha and Omega Ministries) & Rev. Gary Huff (Hebraic Christian Fellowship) for the Warrior Bride Conference on March 6- 7 in Bristol, VA. This event will provide valuable information and resources for those who want to help end this horrific crime. Modern Day Trafficking Training & Certifications will be given. Following the conference & dinner, Christian country artist of the year Curtis Grimes will perform a concert. Purchase tickets by visiting majiiktix.com/tc-events/warrior-bride-conference. You then will receive an email that contains a link to the RSVP form, or text the keyword PURIM to 888-255-0077 and receive the above message that contains the link.

MARCH 8

WOMEN IN MANUFACTURING SYMPOSIUM—The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center will host the Women in Manufacturing Symposium on Wednesday, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A panel of women in manufacturing will speak and answer questions about their careers and opportunities available in manufacturing. Register at 2023WomeninManufacturingSymposium.eventbrite.com.

TRAVELING NINTH DISTRICT STAFF—U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith’s district staff office will be available on Wednesday, March 8, in Scott, Lee and Wise counties. Scott County: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the board of supervisors room at the Community Services Building, 190 Beech St., Gate City Lee County: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conference room, 33640 Main St., Jonesville and Wise County: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Big Stone Gap Municipal Complex, 216 Wood Ave. E, Big Stone Gap. Call the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions or to schedule an appointment time in the event of office hour closure.

MARCH 9

BEETHOVEN AND MORE—The Bristol Music Club will meet on Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m., at State Street United Methodist Church. The public is invited to the program entitled “Beethoven and More” presented by Mark Davis and Avery Smith.

CHESTER INN OPEN HOUSE—The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum is hosting an Open House on Thursday, March 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Come by and check out the historic site after hours and view new exhibits. The Open House will also be the perfect opportunity to learn about becoming a volunteer for the museum. The museum is at 116 W Main St, Jonesborough, Tennessee.

TRAVELING NINTH DISTRICT STAFF—U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith’s district staff office will be available on Thursday, March 9, in Smyth and Wythe counties. Wythe County: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the conference room of the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, 245 S. 4th St. and Smyth County: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Marion Town Council Chambers, 138 W. Main St., Marion. Call the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions or to schedule an appointment time in the event of office hour closure.

MARCH 10

MY IMAGINARY PIRATE—Pro-Art will present The Barter Players in “My Imaginary Pirate” on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. in the newly renovated Lyric Theater in St. Paul, Virginia. Tickets are $15 at the door and children and students are free to attend. This performance is brought to you by the Pro-Art Association and Lyric Theater in conjunction with Pro-Art’s 46th season. More information and reservations at proartva.org

GARAGE AND BAKE SALE—Garage and bake sale Friday. March 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday March 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship hall, 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Road off Highway 394, Bluff City, Tennessee, 423-538-6311.

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK—Theatre Bristol brings Anne Frank’s voice to life on stage weekends March 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State Street, Bristol, TN. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees. For tickets and information, visit www.theatrebristol.org, follow TheatreBristolTN on Facebook, call 423-212-3625 or email info@theatrebristol.org.

MARCH 11

DEMOCRATIC PARTY REORGANIZATION—The Sullivan County Democratic Party will hold a reorganization convention to elect new leaders on Saturday, March 11, at V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex 301 Louis St. in Kingsport, Tennessee. Doors open for registration at 10 a.m. and convention start time is 11 a.m. No admittance after 11 a.m. Local Democrats will elect a chair, vice chairs, secretary, treasurer and the executive committee members from all areas of the county for a two-year term. All Democrats who are residents of and who are registered voters of Sullivan County are urged to attend to discuss the party’s agenda and events for 2023-2024. During the convention the voting delegation will adopt county party bylaws and elect new leadership.

GARAGE AND BAKE SALE—Garage and bake sale Saturday March 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship hall, 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Road off Highway 394, Bluff City, Tennessee, 423-538-6311.

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK—Theatre Bristol brings Anne Frank’s voice to life on stage weekends March 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State Street, Bristol, TN. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees. For tickets and information, visit www.theatrebristol.org, follow TheatreBristolTN on Facebook, call 423-212-3625 or email info@theatrebristol.org.

MARCH 12

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK—Theatre Bristol brings Anne Frank’s voice to life on stage weekends March 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State Street, Bristol, TN. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees. For tickets and information, visit www.theatrebristol.org, follow TheatreBristolTN on Facebook, call 423-212-3625 or email info@theatrebristol.org.

MARCH 14

LEARN ABOUT BUTTERFLIES—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, will host a “National Learn about Butterflies Day Workshop.” The workshop will be held on Tuesday, March 14, from 6-7:30 p. m. in the museum’s Victorian parlor. Chris Allgyer, a Virginia Master Naturalist from the High Knob Chapter will host this program. This is a free workshop for all ages all supplies and materials are included. Registration is required by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10. Spaces are limited for the workshop, so register early by calling (276) 523-1322.

TRAVELING NINTH DISTRICT STAFF—U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith’s district staff office will be available on Tuesday, March 14, in Tazewell and Buchanan counties. Tazewell County: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Town of Richlands offices, 200 Washington Square, Richlands and Buchanan County: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Town of Grundy offices, 1185 Plaza Drive, Grundy. Call the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions or to schedule an appointment time in the event of office hour closure.

MARCH 15

LITERARY FESTIVAL—The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation will have the 47th Annual John Fox Jr. Literary Festival, featuring New York Times bestselling author Silas House Wednesday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. The festival is free and open to the public.

SEEKING STORIES—Jonesborough’s StoryTown Radio Show will host a community Listening Day on Wednesday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the McKinney Center, located at 103 Franklin Ave. The show is in search of stories about life lessons, farming and veterans community members are invited to share a story about themselves or their family. These stories may be considered for the next community play or for one of the monthly StoryTown Radio Shows. Call the McKinney Center at 423.753.0562 for more information or to schedule a time.

MARCH 16

TRAVELING NINTH DISTRICT STAFF—U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith’s district staff office will be available on Thursday, March 16, in Tazewell and Russell counties. Tazewell County: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion building, 226 Central Ave., Tazewell and Russell County: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 72 Gibson St., Lebanon. Call the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions or to schedule an appointment time in the event of office hour closure.

MARCH 17

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK—Theatre Bristol brings Anne Frank’s voice to life on stage weekends March 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State Street, Bristol, TN. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees. For tickets and information, visit www.theatrebristol.org, follow TheatreBristolTN on Facebook, call 423-212-3625 or email info@theatrebristol.org.

MARCH 18

LINCOLN THEATRE—Carson Peters & Iron Mountain will perform at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia, on March 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, please visit www.thelincoln.org or call (276)783-6092.

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK—Theatre Bristol brings Anne Frank’s voice to life on stage weekends March 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State Street, Bristol, TN. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees. For tickets and information, visit www.theatrebristol.org, follow TheatreBristolTN on Facebook, call 423-212-3625 or email info@theatrebristol.org.

IONA CELTIC—Citizens For the Arts (CART) presents IONA Celtic featuring Marsha Searle on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at Richlands First Methodist Church, 402 Suffolk Ave., Richlands Virginia. Conceived in 1986, IONA has evolved into one of the top rated pan-Celtic groups in the world. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, available at the door or by calling (276) 963-3385 or order on line at joinCARTtoday@gmail.com.

MARCH 19

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK—Theatre Bristol brings Anne Frank’s voice to life on stage weekends March 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State Street, Bristol, TN. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees. For tickets and information, visit www.theatrebristol.org, follow TheatreBristolTN on Facebook, call 423-212-3625 or email info@theatrebristol.org.

MARCH 21

TERRARIUM WORKSHOP—Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, 10 W. First St. North, Big Stone Gap, Virginia, will feature a “Terrarium Workshop” to begin the 2023 Artisan Series on Tuesday, March 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the museum’s Victorian parlor. With assistance from park rangers, guests will learn how to create their own unique, mountain-inspired terrarium. This workshop is for older teens and adults only. The fee for the workshop is $15 per person all supplies and materials are included. Registration is required by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Spaces are limited for the workshop, so register early by calling (276) 523-1322.

MARCH 25

‘REAL HEROES’—Theatre Bristol and River’s Way join together to present “Real Heroes” on March 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and March 26 at 2:30 p.m. at the ARTspace, 506 State St. “Real Heroes” is an original production by Dottie Havlik that features the gifts and talents of the River’s Way youth and young adults with differing abilities and Theatre Bristol actors. Tickets are now on sale at www.TheatreBristol.org/tickets.

SPRING COLORS—The Civic Chorale will present its next concert on Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City, Tennessee. The concert, “Spring Colors” will feature a wide variety, with music by well-known and lesser-known composers. In addition, this concert will showcase the individual talents of the choir with a set of solos designed to acquaint our audience with the wide variety of talent in the group. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door.

JOGGIN’ FOR THE NOGGIN—The Joggin’ for the Noggin! 5K Run/Walk and Pancake Breakfast returns Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at The Crumley House in Limestone, Tennessee. The event is a fundraiser for brain injury rehabilitation. Early registration is $25 per competitor and can be accessed at crumleyhouse.com. Race day registration is $30 and will open at 8:30 a.m.

APRIL 1

A ‘STITCH IN TIME’ SHOW— The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, will present its 26th annual quilt show from Saturday, April 1, to Wednesday, May 31. Regular admission rates apply. Group rates are available. The honors both past and present quilters and features quilts, not only from the Museum’s collection, but also from members of the community who display quilts from their own collections.

STORYTELLING FOR THE HEARING-IMPAIRED—The McKinney Center and the Communication Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will host a storytelling concert for and with the hearing-impaired community on Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave., Jonesborough. Nationally acclaimed deaf storyteller Peter Cook will serve as the master of ceremonies for the evening. Cook is also a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a master’s degree in Storytelling. This concert will bring members from the hearing impaired community who will share their stories, and will also be voice interpreted for audiences. This event is free and open to the public.

MARCH 28

TRAVELING NINTH DISTRICT STAFF—U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith’s district staff office will be available on Tuesday, March 28, in Dickenson and Wise counties and in the city of Norton. Dickenson County: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Center for Education & Research, 818 Happy Valley Drive, Clintwood City of Norton: 12:30 p.m. to 2 2 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 618 Virginia Ave. NW, Norton Wise County: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., in the Wise County Courthouse law library on the second floor, 206 E. Main St., Wise. Call the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions or to schedule an appointment time in the event of office hour closure.

APRIL 13

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE II INTERMEDIATE COURSE—Northeast State’s Office of Workforce Solutions will offer an intermediate English as a Second Language (ESL) course at the Northeast State at Johnson City campus. The ESL II Intermediate Learner class will meet every Thursday beginning April 13 and continuing through May 18. Both classes are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Johnson City campus, 101 E. Market Street. The fee to enroll is $50 per course. To register online, visit https://training.northeaststate.edu/Public/Course/Browse. For more information, contact Shirley Velasco at (423) 767-5427 or Northeast State Workforce Solutions at (423) 354-5520 or visit masolterbeck@northeaststate.edu.

APRIL 15

FILM FESTIVAL—The prestigious Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival will return to downtown Bristol’s historic Cameo Theater on Saturday, April 15, at 6 p.m. Each year, the festival takes award-winning and other selected outdoor films on tour across Canada, the United States, and worldwide. Attendees will enjoy an evening of curated films from the nearly 100 outdoor documentaries entered in the annual festival in Vancouver. Reserved tickets are $10. Beer, wine, and refreshments will be available for purchase. To purchase tickets, visit www.thecameotheater.com or call (276) 296-1234.

APRIL 22

PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE-BACK—The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Municipal Parking Lot at 801 Anderson St., Bristol, Tennessee — the Courthouse parking lot. People are asked to bring their old, unwanted, unused or expired medications (prescription, over-the-counter and supplements) to this secure drop-off site. This is a no-questions-asked event, and participants will not need to produce identification. All items will be properly disposed of by incineration by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.