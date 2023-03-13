MARCH 14

FREE DIABETES SCREENING—Kingsport Diabetes Association welcomes Doug Haseltine with the Lions Club of Kingsport, district chairman for Diabetes Awareness and Prevention, to let all callers learn about the free screening available and the current Diabetes Prevention Program. Please join our free conference call on Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. by dialing 1-978-990-5184 then enter access code 2692346#. Everyone is invited to join our call and visit our website at Kingsportdiabetes.org for current medical article.

LEARN ABOUT BUTTERFLIES—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, will host a “National Learn about Butterflies Day Workshop.” The workshop will be held on Tuesday, March 14, from 6-7:30 p. m. in the museum’s Victorian parlor. Chris Allgyer, a Virginia Master Naturalist from the High Knob Chapter will host this program. This is a free workshop for all ages all supplies and materials are included. Registration is required by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10. Spaces are limited for the workshop, so register early by calling (276) 523-1322.

TRAVELING NINTH DISTRICT STAFF—U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith’s district staff office will be available on Tuesday, March 14, in Tazewell and Buchanan counties. Tazewell County: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Town of Richlands offices, 200 Washington Square, Richlands and Buchanan County: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Town of Grundy offices, 1185 Plaza Drive, Grundy. Call the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions or to schedule an appointment time in the event of office hour closure.

MARCH 15

LITERARY FESTIVAL—The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation will have the 47th Annual John Fox Jr. Literary Festival, featuring New York Times bestselling author Silas House Wednesday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. The festival is free and open to the public.

SEEKING STORIES—Jonesborough’s StoryTown Radio Show will host a community Listening Day on Wednesday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the McKinney Center, located at 103 Franklin Ave. The show is in search of stories about life lessons, farming and veterans community members are invited to share a story about themselves or their family. These stories may be considered for the next community play or for one of the monthly StoryTown Radio Shows. Call the McKinney Center at 423.753.0562 for more information or to schedule a time.

TEACHER EMPLOYMENT FAIR—College students and others who plan a career in education can get a head start finding jobs during the Teacher Employment Fair set for Wednesday, March 15, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia, from 9 a.m. until noon. There is no charge to attend and breakfast will be available for participants. Participants should bring resumes and college transcripts for each school system to which they wish to apply. Pre-registration is required at https://bit.ly/3JxjSzK. For more information, contact Adrienne Hood at 276/328-0325 or via email at ap2g@uvawise.edu.

MARCH 16

AIN'T ST. PADDY'S DAY CELEBRATION—Bristol Hotel is hosting an Ain’t St. Paddy’s Day Celebration on Thursday, March 16, from 5-8 p.m. at the Lumac Rooftop Bar, 115 Country Music Way, Bristol, VA. Live music by the Real Blarney Stoners will be featured, cigars and cigar education from Sidetrack Tobacco, Jameson tastings and Irish beer will be available, as well as St. Patrick’s Day-inspired bites. St. Patrick’s Day-themed attire encouraged; open to the public, 21+.

FREE CONCERT—The sounds of bluegrass will fill Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center at Tusculum University when local band Strings of Green, headed by the National Banjo Championship winner in 2014, takes the stage for a free performance. The band will perform two 30-minute sets Thursday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre, 9 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, TN. While the performance is free, donations are encouraged to support the university’s music program. For more information email Rouja Green at rgreen@tusculum.edu. To learn more about the band and hear some of its music, please search for Strings of Green on Facebook. For more information about the university’s music program, visit https://site.tusculum.edu/music/.

GARDENING TALK—Wildlife biologist and author Shannon Trimboli will discuss Creating an Eco-friendly Yard for Pollinators and More on Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m. at BrightRidge Auditorium, 2600 Boones Creek Rd (Hwy 354) in Johnson City. Sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS) the program is free and the public is invited. No registration is needed. For more information phone 423-348-6572, email sapsnews@gmail.com, or see http://saps.us/.

DRIVE-THRU ANIMAL VACCINE CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, Blountville, TN., will be holding vaccine clinics March 16 and April 27 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., and on May 18 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. This is a drive thru clinic; you stay in your vehicle. We ask you limit to 3 animals per vehicle. Please have cats in carriers and dogs on leash. First come, first served. No appointments. If you have any questions, please call 423-646-1990.

TRAVELING NINTH DISTRICT STAFF—U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith’s district staff office will be available on Thursday, March 16, in Tazewell and Russell counties. Tazewell County: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion building, 226 Central Ave., Tazewell and Russell County: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 72 Gibson St., Lebanon. Call the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions or to schedule an appointment time in the event of office hour closure.

MARCH 17

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK—Theatre Bristol brings Anne Frank’s voice to life on stage weekends March 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State Street, Bristol, TN. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees. For tickets and information, visit www.theatrebristol.org, follow TheatreBristolTN on Facebook, call 423-212-3625 or email info@theatrebristol.org.

MARCH 18

LINCOLN THEATRE—Carson Peters & Iron Mountain will perform at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia, on March 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, please visit www.thelincoln.org or call (276) 783-6092.

SINGING NIGHT— Calvary's Chosen will be singing Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Community Church, 2524 McMurray Hollow Rd., Hiltons, Virginia.

IONA CELTIC—Citizens For the Arts (CART) presents IONA Celtic featuring Marsha Searle on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at Richlands First Methodist Church, 402 Suffolk Ave., Richlands Virginia. Conceived in 1986, IONA has evolved into one of the top rated pan-Celtic groups in the world. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, available at the door or by calling (276) 963-3385 or order on line at joinCARTtoday@gmail.com.

MARCH 19

MARCH 21

TERRARIUM WORKSHOP—Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, 10 W. First St. North, Big Stone Gap, Virginia, will feature a “Terrarium Workshop” to begin the 2023 Artisan Series on Tuesday, March 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the museum’s Victorian parlor. With assistance from park rangers, guests will learn how to create their own unique, mountain-inspired terrarium. This workshop is for older teens and adults only. The fee for the workshop is $15 per person all supplies and materials are included. Registration is required by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Spaces are limited for the workshop, so register early by calling (276) 523-1322.

MARCH 22

B.G. RAINES EDUCATION FORUM—Emory & Henry College will host its 34th annual B.G. Raines Education Forum on March 22, starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Va. speakers include keynote speaker, Valerie Ellery, and Fabiana Parker. The forum is free and open to the public, however, registration for the event is required by March 17 online at www.ehc.edu/bgraineseducationforum. School teachers and officials, education students, and civic leaders interested in education are encouraged to attend. E&H Lyceum credit and licensure recertification points will be awarded. More info online or contact 276-944-6218 or smckinney@ehc.edu.

MARCH 24

JURASSIC QUEST®—Walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at Bristol Motor Speedway, 152 Speedway Blvd. Bristol, TN 37620, on Friday, March 24, 1-8 p.m.; Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, March 26, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Advance ticket purchase online recommended to ensure desired date and availability at www.jurassicquest.com, or tickets are available on-site. Standard, senior and kids pricing available. General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. Some rides and activities require activity tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Ticket. Entry is free for children under age 2. For more information: www.facebook.com/jurassicquest, @jurassicquest or www.twitter.com/Jurassic_Quest.

WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE—The College of Business at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Tenn., is hosting the 2023 Women’s Leadership Conference to celebrate Women’s History Month on March 24 in Johnson Hall and the Roaden University Center on Tech’s campus from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Conference registration is $85; student tickets are $10. For more information, visit www.tntech.edu/business/media/womensconference2023.php.

MARCH 25

‘REAL HEROES’—Theatre Bristol and River’s Way join together to present “Real Heroes” on March 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and March 26 at 2:30 p.m. at the ARTspace, 506 State St. “Real Heroes” is an original production by Dottie Havlik that features the gifts and talents of the River’s Way youth and young adults with differing abilities and Theatre Bristol actors. Tickets are now on sale at www.TheatreBristol.org/tickets.

SPRING COLORS—The Civic Chorale will present its next concert on Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City, Tennessee. The concert, “Spring Colors” will feature a wide variety, with music by well-known and lesser-known composers. In addition, this concert will showcase the individual talents of the choir with a set of solos designed to acquaint our audience with the wide variety of talent in the group. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door.

JOGGIN’ FOR THE NOGGIN—The Joggin’ for the Noggin! 5K Run/Walk and Pancake Breakfast returns Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at The Crumley House in Limestone, Tennessee. The event is a fundraiser for brain injury rehabilitation. Early registration is $25 per competitor and can be accessed at crumleyhouse.com. Race day registration is $30 and will open at 8:30 a.m.

MARCH 26

MARCH 27

PATHS TO DIGNITY—In advance of its Kingsport performance of “Violin Concerto: Paths to Dignity,” Symphony of the Mountains will present the concerto’s composer, Lucas Richman, and music director Cornelia Laemmli Orth in a presentation for Arts Alliance Mountain Empire at 7 p.m., March 27, at First Baptist Church, Bristol. Throughout the month, Symphony of the Mountains musicians will present music in shelters and food banks. Symphony of the Mountains will present composer Richman’s “Violin Concerto: Paths to Dignity” with soloist Christina Bouey, and Brahms, “Symphony No. 1,” at 7:30 p.m. on April 1 at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center, Eastman, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Tickets are $35 for adults. To order your tickets, call Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.

MARCH 28

TRAVELING NINTH DISTRICT STAFF—U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith’s district staff office will be available on Tuesday, March 28, in Dickenson and Wise counties and in the city of Norton. Dickenson County: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Center for Education & Research, 818 Happy Valley Drive, Clintwood City of Norton: 12:30 p.m. to 2 2 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 618 Virginia Ave. NW, Norton Wise County: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., in the Wise County Courthouse law library on the second floor, 206 E. Main St., Wise. Call the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions or to schedule an appointment time in the event of office hour closure.

PATHS TO DIGNITY—In advance of its Kingsport performance of “Violin Concerto: Paths to Dignity,” Symphony of the Mountains will present a free concert at 6:30 p.m. on March 28 at First Baptist Church, Bristol. The concert will be followed by an educational symposium with leaders of agencies who provide help. Boxed dinners will be provided. Donations for food banks and shelters are welcome. Symphony of the Mountains will present composer Richman’s “Violin Concerto: Paths to Dignity” with soloist Christina Bouey, and Brahms, “Symphony No. 1,” at 7:30 p.m. on April 1 at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center, Eastman, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Tickets are $35 for adults. To order your tickets, call Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.

MARCH 29

PATHS TO DIGNITY—In advance of its Kingsport performance of “Violin Concerto: Paths to Dignity,” Symphony of the Mountains will present the concerto’s composer, Lucas Richman, discussing the inspiration behind his groundbreaking concerto, at 7 p.m. on March 29 at First Christian Church, Johnson City. Symphony of the Mountains will present composer Richman’s “Violin Concerto: Paths to Dignity” with soloist Christina Bouey, and Brahms, “Symphony No. 1,” at 7:30 p.m. on April 1 at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center, Eastman, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Tickets are $35 for adults. To order your tickets, call Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.

MARCH 30

JOHNSON CITY JAZZ FESTIVAL—ETSU Jazz Ensemble, Peterson Perkins Quartet, Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra, and The Johnson City Jazz Collective perform beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the 5th annual Johnson City Jazz Festival running March 30, 31 and April 1 at the Carnegie Hotel ballroom and bar. Thursday night's performance is free, but tips are encouraged. Friday and Saturday tickets will be $25 for one night, $37.50 for both nights. For more details about the festival and how to buy tickets, visit www.johnsoncityjazzfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook (Johnson City Jazz Festival) and Instagram (johnsoncityjazzfestival). For more information on how to support the festival or other details, contact Steve Scheu at 423-677-9042 or email to info@johnsoncityjazzfestival.com.

MARCH 31

JOHNSON CITY JAZZ FESTIVAL—Felix Pastoruis and La Fiesta Latin Jazz Quintet perform beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the 5th annual Johnson City Jazz Festival running March 30, 31 and April 1 at the Carnegie Hotel ballroom and bar. Friday and Saturday tickets will be $25 for one night, $37.50 for both nights. For more details about the festival and how to buy tickets, visit www.johnsoncityjazzfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook (Johnson City Jazz Festival) and Instagram (johnsoncityjazzfestival). For more information on how to support the festival or other details, contact Steve Scheu at 423-677-9042 or email to info@johnsoncityjazzfestival.com.

APRIL 1

DEAF STORYTELLING CONCERT—The McKinney Center and the Communication Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (CCDHH) will host a Deaf Storytelling Concert for and with the Deaf community on Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center, located at 103 Franklin Ave. in Jonesborough, TN. This event, which will run approximately an hour, is free and open to the public. Nationally acclaimed deaf storyteller Peter Cook will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening. Cook is also a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Master’s degree in Storytelling. For more information, contact Corriere at 423.753.0562 or Metcalf through video phone at 423.218.1215.

JOHNSON CITY JAZZ FESTIVAL—Margherita Fava Quartet and Hard Bop Explosion! perform beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the 5th annual Johnson City Jazz Festival running March 30, 31 and April 1 at the Carnegie Hotel ballroom and bar. Friday and Saturday tickets will be $25 for one night, $37.50 for both nights. For more details about the festival and how to buy tickets, visit www.johnsoncityjazzfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook (Johnson City Jazz Festival) and Instagram (johnsoncityjazzfestival). For more information on how to support the festival or other details, contact Steve Scheu at 423-677-9042 or email to info@johnsoncityjazzfestival.com.

PATHS TO DIGNITY—Symphony of the Mountains will present composer Lucas Richman’s “Violin Concerto: Paths to Dignity” with soloist Christina Bouey, and Brahms, “Symphony No. 1,” at 7:30 p.m. on April 1 at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center, Eastman, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Tickets are $35 for adults. As with all Symphony of the Mountains concerts, children and students are admitted free of admission courtesy of the Ty and Julann Warren Family Foundation. A limited number of free tickets are also available for those who would not be able to attend otherwise. To order your tickets, call Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.

A ‘STITCH IN TIME’ SHOW— The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, will present its 26th annual quilt show from Saturday, April 1, to Wednesday, May 31. Regular admission rates apply. Group rates are available. The honors both past and present quilters and features quilts, not only from the Museum’s collection, but also from members of the community who display quilts from their own collections.

STORYTELLING FOR THE HEARING-IMPAIRED—The McKinney Center and the Communication Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will host a storytelling concert for and with the hearing-impaired community on Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave., Jonesborough. Nationally acclaimed deaf storyteller Peter Cook will serve as the master of ceremonies for the evening. Cook is also a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a master’s degree in Storytelling. This concert will bring members from the hearing impaired community who will share their stories, and will also be voice interpreted for audiences. This event is free and open to the public.

APRIL 5

FREE HEALTH FAIR—Healing Hands Health Center is hosting a free health fair on Wednesday, April 5, and Thursday, April 6, at 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN. The two-day event is open to the public; everyone is welcome whether you have health insurance or not. Medical appointment participants will receive a boxed lunch and be entered into a raffle to win one of four Food City or Kroger gift cards. Health services provided and resources available include pap smears, mental health screenings, hearing tests, cholesterol & blood sugar tests, lab tests for thyroid, diabetes and complete blood count if the provider deems necessary, blood pressure checks, dental screenings after a medical appointment and school & sports physicals. Appointments are required and fill up quickly. Call today to schedule your appointment. Sullivan County Health Department will be on hand to provide COVID-19 vaccines to include Omicron boosters. No appointment is required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster. COVID Vaccine times: Wed. 8:30-11:00 a.m. and Thurs. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Please call (423) 652-0260 ext. 3 to schedule an appointment. The clinic is located down the street from Kroger at 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN.

APRIL 6

NAVY BAND FREE CONCERT—Rhode Island Sound, Navy Band Northeast’s contemporary musical group known for performing everything from classic rock to rhythm and blues, will present a free concert at Bristol Tennessee’s Downtown Center on Thursday, April 6, as part of Tri-Cities Navy Week. The band, based onboard Rhode Island’s Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport, will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. under Bristol’s iconic country music mural. Those attending are invited to bring a chair. For more information, contact Angie Rutherford at the Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation at arutherford@bristoltn.org.

APRIL 13

BRISTOL MUSIC CLUB—The Bristol Music Club will meet Thursday, April 13, at 10 am at State Street United Methodist Church. The public is invited to the program presented by Brian Wilson on trumpet and Alice Sanders on piano and organ.

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE II INTERMEDIATE COURSE—Northeast State’s Office of Workforce Solutions will offer an intermediate English as a Second Language (ESL) course at the Northeast State at Johnson City campus. The ESL II Intermediate Learner class will meet every Thursday beginning April 13 and continuing through May 18. Both classes are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Johnson City campus, 101 E. Market Street. The fee to enroll is $50 per course. To register online, visit https://training.northeaststate.edu/Public/Course/Browse. For more information, contact Shirley Velasco at (423) 767-5427 or Northeast State Workforce Solutions at (423) 354-5520 or visit masolterbeck@northeaststate.edu.

APRIL 15

FILM FESTIVAL—The prestigious Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival will return to downtown Bristol’s historic Cameo Theater on Saturday, April 15, at 6 p.m. Each year, the festival takes award-winning and other selected outdoor films on tour across Canada, the United States, and worldwide. Attendees will enjoy an evening of curated films from the nearly 100 outdoor documentaries entered in the annual festival in Vancouver. Reserved tickets are $10. Beer, wine, and refreshments will be available for purchase. To purchase tickets, visit www.thecameotheater.com or call (276) 296-1234.

GOLF TOURNAMENT—The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board will hold its 3rd Annual Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 15, located at Cattails at MeadowView Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m., a shotgun start will take place at 9 a.m. and lunch and awards will be held at 1 p.m. Mulligans, Red Tees, and Senior Tees allowed. Individual player entry fees are $50 per player or $200 for a team of four. Register at dbhs.k12k.com. Mail payments in the form of a check to: Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 3337, Kingsport, TN 37664. For questions, email dbalumniboard@k12k.com.

THERE IS HOPE—4thirTEEN presents There Is Hope, an event bringing hope to the community, Saturday, April 15, at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee; featuring Caleb Campbell, Teen Truth, from 1 to 3 p.m., and Tim Tebow at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Freedom Hall. For more information, visit www.4thirteen.org.

APRIL 21

GREATEST OF ALL TIME FESTIVAL—The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts will be a three-day festival held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. A preview party will be held from 5-8 p.m. on April 21 and the festival will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22 and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23. Festival admission is $5 per person with children under 12 admitted free. Tickets can be purchased through any of the festival partners. To purchase tickets and preorder a wine glass for the preview party visit http://bit.ly/3SC7aug. Wine glasses can also be purchased at the party for $10 while supplies last. For more information, visit arts.kingsporttn.gov.

APRIL 22

PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE-BACK—The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Municipal Parking Lot at 801 Anderson St., Bristol, Tennessee — the Courthouse parking lot. People are asked to bring their old, unwanted, unused or expired medications (prescription, over-the-counter and supplements) to this secure drop-off site. This is a no-questions-asked event, and participants will not need to produce identification. All items will be properly disposed of by incineration by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

APRIL 23

APRIL 27

DRIVE-THRU ANIMAL VACCINE CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, Blountville, TN., will be holding vaccine clinics on April 27 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., and on May 18 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. This is a drive thru clinic; you stay in your vehicle. We ask you limit to 3 animals per vehicle. Please have cats in carriers and dogs on leash. First come, first served. No appointments. If you have any questions, please call 423-646-1990.

MAY 18

DRIVE-THRU ANIMAL VACCINE CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, Blountville, TN., will be holding a vaccine clinic May 18 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. This is a drive thru clinic; you stay in your vehicle. We ask you limit to 3 animals per vehicle. Please have cats in carriers and dogs on leash. First come, first served. No appointments. If you have any questions, please call 423-646-1990.

MAY 21

PRECISION LIVESTOCK FARMING CONFERENCE—Livestock producers are encouraged to learn firsthand about advances in precision livestock farming (PLF) by attending the second U.S. Precision Livestock Conference hosted by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, May 21-24 at the UT Conference Center in Knoxville. The event will occur in-person, but participants may also choose to attend virtually. For more information about the conference, including registration, please visit plf.tennessee.wedu/usplf2023/. For information about sponsorships and participating as a PLF vendor, contact Robert Burns at rburns@utk.edu.

MAY 22

MAY 23

MAY 24

