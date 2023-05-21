MAY 22

PRECISION LIVESTOCK FARMING CONFERENCE—Livestock producers are encouraged to learn firsthand about advances in precision livestock farming (PLF) by attending the second U.S. Precision Livestock Conference hosted by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, May 21-24 at the UT Conference Center in Knoxville. The event will occur in-person, but participants may also choose to attend virtually. For more information about the conference, including registration, please visit plf.tennessee.wedu/usplf2023/. For information about sponsorships and participating as a PLF vendor, contact Robert Burns at rburns@utk.edu.

MAY 23

VIRTUAL VETERANS JOB FAIR—DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the Virtual Veterans Job Fair, May 23 from 11:00am – 3:00pm CST. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve. More than 65 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management as well as career counseling and resume assistance, networking with fellow veterans and military personnel, and support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance — all at no cost. To register for the Virtual Veterans Job Fair and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.

MAY 24

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

MAY 25

FREE HEALTH FAIR—Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems in partnership with James H. Quillen College of Medicine of East Tennessee State University at Tazewell Community Health Center on Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free services include complete history and physical by healthcare providers, dental education, initial exam, and x-ray (dental appointments are only available on Thursday, May 25, 2023) with a limit of 15 appointments, lab work including lipid panel and fasting blood sugars, pap smears, vision and hearing screenings, and sports and school physicals for children. With fasting blood sugar lab work, do not eat for 12 hours before lab work for a more accurate reading. This means no food, only water or black coffee. Vendor exhibits and free giveaways will be available both days. Walk-ins are welcome for medical services, but appointments are suggested for health services and are REQUIRED for dental services, so please call early to schedule. To schedule an appointment, contact Jamie Beavers at 276-979-9899 ext. 1603.

SWVA ECONOMIC FORUM—The University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise) is pleased to announce that Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) of Richmond President Tom Barkin will present the “State of the Region” address and offer a question-and-answer session at the College’s Eighth Annual SWVA Economic Forum on Thursday, May 25 at the David Prior Convocation Center. Registration for the Forum is required and opens March 1 with early bird rate costs which are $20 for virtual attendance and $40 for in-person attendance. Day of conference walk-ins are welcomed. Please visit bit.ly/40Kn9Jj for registration, program updates and sponsor information.

MAY 26

BENEFIT SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2 AND OTHERS—May 26, 7 p.m. at Bible Way Church of Jesus Christ, 823 Williams St., Bristol, TN. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

CAF AIRPOWER HISTORY TOUR—Tri-Cities Airport and partners Tri-City Aviation welcome the Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour from Friday through Sunday, May 26-28, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., featuring some of the rarest World War II aircraft. The event is open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the distinctive rumble of radial engines from the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” as they soar through the skies. Accompanying the two bombers will be a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, and an RC-45J Expeditor, along with the P-51D Mustang “Gunfighter” making an appearance. The CAF AirPower History Tour will will allow visitors to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying. Visitors will have access to the ramp at Tri-City Aviation for a fee of $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17 and free for children 10 and under. Rides on the T-6, PT-13, RC-45J, and P-51D will be available each day, with the B-29 flying on Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and the B-24 flying on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available on Friday beginning at 9:00 a.m., and on Saturday and Sunday when the aircraft are done flying. Visitors can book rides in advance at airpowersquadron.org/tricities-tennessee, where they can also find additional information about the event.

MAY 27

“LET IT SHINE”― LampLight Children’s Theatre is finishing its first year, and the students in the Little Lights and Impactors classes presents their end-of-the-year showcase, “Let It Shine,” in downtown Kingsport, on Saturday May 27, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 28, at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 adults, $13 senior adults, and $10 students. Call for group rates. Doors open one hour prior to the show. For reservations and information, please contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at www.lamplighttheatre.com.

GATHERING IN THE GAP—The “Gathering in the Gap” Music Festival at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, 10 West 1st Street North, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219, offers a one-of-a-kind evening of performances by Grammy award winning artist and IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year Rhonda Vincent, well-known cellist, pianist and composer Dave Eggar as well as IBMA Momentum Band of the Year, the Stillhouse Junkies! This year’s festival, which coincides with the park’s 75th anniversary, will be held on Saturday, May 27 on the park’s grounds. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gatheringinthegap.org, by calling the park at 276-523-1322 or by stopping by the park during regular operating hours. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.gatheringinthegap.org, “like” the festival page on Facebook, or call 276-523-1322.

MAY 28

MAY 29

ABINGDON VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATION—Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Abingdon invites you and your family to join us at the Park on Monday, May 29, at 11:00 am to celebrate Memorial Day. This popular event will pay tribute to all the men and women who have served in American military services, past and present. Featured speaker and honoree will be Lt. General Marshall B. Webb, USAF Ret., who retired last year after 38 years of Air Force service. A command pilot with more than 3,700 flying hours, General Webb is recipient of the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Legion of Merit with oak leaf clusters, Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Bronze Star with two oak leaf clusters. Plan on arriving at least 30 minutes early. Veterans Memorial Park is located just off Exit 17 on Interstate 81 in Abingdon. Parking and shuttle service will be provided on the Park’s south end (off Cummings Street). Follow Abingdon’s Veteran Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/abingdonveteranspark), Instagram (www.instagram.com/abingdonveteranspark) and on the web (www.abingdonveteranspark.org).

GOLD STAR FAMILIES RECOGNITION—VFW Casey-Shortt Post 9640 in Richlands, Virginia, will recognize Gold Star families in the area, on Monday, May 29, at 2 p.m. with a cook-out picnic at the VFW Post, 214 VFW Road, Pounding Mill, Virginia. A Gold Star family is one that has lost a close family member in military service. These would include parents, siblings, spouses, children and/or grandchildren. The VFW Post would like to bring family members together to honor their love ones in appreciation of their service, an ultimate loss in service to the country we all love. RSVP to Pete Vance, Service Officer at petevance1@gmail.com or call the VFW Casey-Shortt Post 9640 at (276) 964-9791.

TAPS ACROSS AMERICA—On Memorial Day, Americans remember those who have died in military service to the United States. The National Moment of Remembrance is an annual event that asks all citizens, wherever they are at 3 p.m. (local time), to pause for a duration of one minute in silent tribute to the men and women who have honorably served in uniform and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. The 4th annual Taps Across America will again honor those military members. At 3 p.m. on Memorial Day, thousands of participants will be spread out across our nation to sound the 24 notes of our most solemn bugle call — Taps. Buglers and trumpeters, along with other instrumentalists, will sound the call from their front porch, on their apartment balcony, in the driveway, on the sidewalk, and at cemeteries and memorials to make sure this musical tribute is given to those who, as President Abraham Lincoln put it, gave the last full measure of devotion. Musicians can register to participate at www.TapsAcrossAmerica.org.

MAY 30

SPRING GARDEN PARTY AT ALLANDALE MANSION—Allandale Mansion will hold a Spring Garden Party May 30 and 31 from 1-3 p.m. Tickets are $25 and advance registration is required. The event is recommended for ages 10 and under, and guests are encouraged to wear their best spring outfit. During the event, guests will make an artificial flower arrangement to take home while enjoying a snack and a glass of fruit “tea”. An adult must remain with the child during the event. There is no ticket charge for the accompanying adult, but they will not receive a snack nor do a craft. To register for either party, click on the CivicRec link in the Connect Kingsport app or visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link. Then enter “Tea Party” in the search bar. For more information about Allandale Mansion visit www.allandalemansion.com

MAY 31

JUNE 3

CARTER COUNTY OMNIUM—The Carter County Omnium will bring 200+ bicycle racers from half of the states in the U.S. on June 3-4 to race the roads of Carter and Unicoi Counties. This will be the 17th year of the Carter County Omnium. The first race of the three events is the Carter County Roan Groan, now in its 39th year. Full details for racers, volunteers, and spectators on the web site www.cartercountyomnium.com.

“CHANGEMAKERS OF THE SWVA COALFIELDS”—The Lyric Theatre in St. Paul will screen a new documentary, “Changemakers of the SWVA Coalfields,” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. The event is free. In the film, 10 community leaders are interviewed about the revitalization of the region and what the future could hold. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. There will be an open conversation after the showing.

FREE HEART SCREENINGS—The Appalachian College of Pharmacy is partnering with the ACP Compounding Club and Appalachian Family Care to provide free heart screenings, June 3 at Food City at Vansant in the Jack & Judy Room above the deli. Services to be provided by ACP include blood glucose, A1C, blood pressure, height, weight, body mass index and healthy heart counseling. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and no appointment is necessary. For additional information, interested persons may call Appalachian Family Care at 276-935-2880.

FIRST SATURDAY COMMUNITY COFFEE HOUSE—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host its First Saturday Community Coffee House on Saturday, June 3, from 7 to 9 p.m., at 10 West 1st Street North, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219. Evan O’Quinn will serve as the featured host for this month’s Coffee House. The First Saturday Community Coffee House is an open-mic event and is open to all family-friendly performers. All interested musicians, storytellers and poets should arrive by 6:30 p.m. for sign-up and scheduling. Admission is free to this program. Refreshments will be available for purchase.For more information, please call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322.

RAM CLINIC—Remote Area Medical will hold a free, two-day clinic June 3-4. RAM will be set up at the East Perry Elementary School, located at 301 Perry Circle Road, Hazard, KY 41701, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with the University of Kentucky Center for Excellence in Rural Health. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, June 2, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/Nhe4hjpV. Services available include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Mental health services will also be available.

JUNE 4

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will begin at Watauga Chapel on June 4 at 6 p.m. The Jackson Memorial Trio will kick off the season. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail.

JUNE 5

SPECIAL NEEDS VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL—The Marion Church of the Nazarene & Marion First Church of God will have Special Needs Vacation Bible School from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9, 6-7 p.m., with the theme 'Keepers of the Kingdom Standing Strong in the Battle for Truth'. Each evening will feature a Bible lesson, Bible verse memory, crafts, music, recreation, & snacks to fill you up. Address: 229 W. Coyner Ave. For more information call 276-378-0423.

JUNE 7

LEADER U CONFERENCE 2023—The Professional Educators of Tennessee have announced their annual professional learning conference, Leader U, which will be held on Wednesday, June 7 at the MTSU Student Union Ballrooms. This year’s Leader U is focusing on Lightening the Load by addressing the ever-present mental health issues and providing practical applications that will help educators meet the challenges they face daily. To register, visit www.leaderutn.com. The price to attend is $50 for members and $70 for non-members. However, if you sign up early, anyone can use the discount/promo code 10OffLU to get $10 off. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

JUNE 8

HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER BOARD—The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center Board of Trustees will conduct its biannual meeting on Thursday, June 8, at 5 p.m. at the Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle, Abingdon, Virginia. Persons wishing to address the Board must contact Kathy Hietala at 276-619-4346 no later than June 1 in order to be placed on the meeting agenda.

JUNE 9

JUNE 10

PROMISE LAND CONCERT—Reviver Reunion, Darrell & Ricky Luster, June 10 at 6 p.m., The Promise Land, Belfast, Virginia. For more information, call 276-880-1044 or 423-483-3031, or visit PromiseLandConcerts.com.

JUNE 11

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on June 11 at 6 p.m. The Holston River Boys will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail.

MAINSTREAM VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL—The Marion Church of the Nazarene & Marion First Church of God will have Mainstream Vacation Bible School from Sunday, June 11 through Friday, June 16, 6:00-8:30 pm., with the theme 'Keepers of the Kingdom Standing Strong in the Battle for Truth'. Each evening will feature a Bible lesson, Bible verse memory, crafts, music, recreation, & snacks to fill you up. Address: 229 W. Coyner Ave. For more information call 276-378-0423.

JUNE 12

JUNE 13

JUNE 14

JUNE 15

JUNE 16

JUNE 17

GARDEN DAY AT ACP—The Appalachian College of Pharmacy will host the 10th annual Garden Day event Saturday, June 17. Garden Day is a celebration for the entire community as well as homecoming for Garden alumni. Events begin at 10 a.m. on the college’s Oakwood campus and will conclude at 4 p.m. Special guest this year is Linda Skeens, a 74-year-old Virginia-Kentucky State Fair winner of 30 ribbons in all. Her award-winning recipes and family stories are being published for the first time ever in a new book, “Blue Ribbon Cooking: Recipes and Tips from America’s Favorite County Fair Champion.” Skeens will be offering the book for sale and signing copies of it at Garden Day. An opening ceremony at 11 a.m. will recognize former Garden alumni. Additionally, a plaque recognizing the old Garden Elementary School location on the campus will be dedicated in the college’s lower parking lot. Bingo will be ongoing during the day in the multi-task area of McGlothlin Hall with prizes for the winners. Free health screenings provided by ACP, music, crafts, authors, woodworking, a kid’s train and bounce house. Healing Hydration will be on site to offer IV infusions, injections and patches, no appointment necessary. Food trucks will be on site. Admission and parking is free. For more information, call Wanda Vance at 276-498-4190.

JUNE 21

