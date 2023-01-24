Community Calendar

JANUARY 26

THE THRILL—Allison de Groot, banjo, and Nic Gareiss, percussive dancer, will present, “The Thrill” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts on the campus of Emory & Henry College. The visual album of sound and movement is part of an homage to musician, singer and dancer Hobart Smith, who was born in Saltville in 1897. For more information about tickets call (276) 944-6333 or at www.ehc.edu/McGlothlinCenter.

HOPE FOR BRISTOL—The HOPE for Bristol group will host guest speakers at a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at at the Slater Center in Bristol, Tennessee. Featured will be Lois Gibb, “mother of Superfund,” and Stephen Lester, toxicologist of “Love Canal.” Respond at hopeforbristol.org/special-events

JANUARY 28

WOOLLY MAMMOTH DAY—The Museum of the Middle Appalachians in Saltville, Virginia, will celebrate the 30th annual Woolly Mammoth Day Saturday, Jan. 28. The Mammoth Breakfast prepared by the Madam Russell Methodist Church will be served from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Northwood High School Cafeteria. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. There will be entertainment by “Wooly Nelson” and Supper Break. Woolly’s Weather prognostication for the coming of spring will be outdoors downtown at the museum at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are available at the Museum at (276) 496-3633 and at the door.

200th ANNIVERSARY — Rhea Masonic Lodge #47 F&AM will kickoff its 200th anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Masonic Lodge, located at 210 N. 2nd Ave. in Jonesborough, Tennessee, at noon. A short program on the history of the lodge with remarks from the Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Tennessee and other guests will be followed by an open house. The public is invited to tour the lodge from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Parking for the event will be at the Eastman Credit Union, across 2nd Ave from the lodge, and the bottom lot of the Justice Center across highway 11E from the lodge. A shuttle will be provided from the lot at the Justice center to Rhea Lodge. Questions can be made to Joe McQueen, Worshipful Master of Rhea Lodge #47 for 2023, (423) 747-6860, Claude Robinson, District Chairman for District 23, (423) 213-6882, or Tom Wallace, Secretary for Rhea Lodge #47 for 2023, (423) 753-2350.

JANUARY 29

CONCERT—Pro-Art and UVA Wise will present “Ach, ich fühl’s,” a performance from the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with pianist Peter Ryan, soprano Hannah Ryan, and baritone Ryan Wardell on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus. This performance is free and open to the public. More information at proartva.org

THE MILITARY OFFICERS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA — The Mountain Empire Chapter of The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will meet Sunday, Jan. 29, at 12:30, Blackthorn Club at The Ridges, 1501 Ridges Club Drive, Jonesborough. Brunch at 1, $25 per person payable at the event. Contact Mark Tipton at 276-690-4021 or mecmoaa@gmail.com. Membership is open to active duty, former, retired, and National Guard and Reserve commissioned and warrant officers of the uniformed services and their surviving spouses.

JANUARY 30

BRISTOL TN REPUBLICANS—The Bristol TN Republicans will meet on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the Bristol Cafe and Market located at 2600 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN, 37620. Lunch will be available from the menu beginning at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at noon. Our speaker will be Sullivan County Trustee, Angela Taylor. Non-members are welcome to attend. The meeting will conclude by 1 p.m. Additional parking for this meeting will be available across the street from the cafe. Carpooling is also encouraged for those that can. For questions or additional information, please contact bristoltnrepublicans2020@gmail.com.

FEBRUARY 1

TENNESSEE RECONNECT—Feb. 1, 10 a.m., Northeast State hosts a series of Tennessee Reconnect virtual information sessions via Zoom in February. These informative online events are open attendance and welcome anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect and Northeast State. Get an invitation by emailing an RSVP to tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu. Participants will be sent a Zoom meeting ID number from Northeast State to join the virtual session. Attendees can ask questions and learn more about the College and Tennessee Reconnect. For more information, visit www.NortheastState.edu/TNReconnect or contact 423.354.2481 or tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu.

FEBRUARY 3

THE HERITAGE ALLIANCE HISTORY TRIVIA NIGHT—Join us at the Langston Centre on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. for a special Black History Month edition of the friendly and fun competition. Questions cover a wide range of topics and categories and include something for everyone. This edition is a partnership between the Heritage Alliance, Langston Centre, and Black American Studies Program at ETSU and is part of a month long series of programs to celebrate Black History Month. Teams of up to eight can register up until the evening of the event. You can sign your team up for trivia at Heritageall.org. Teams should check in with the hosts prior to the event. Joe Spiker and Megan Cullen Tewell with the Heritage Alliance will host, tally points and administer prizes to the winners. The event is family-friendly and open to all ages. There is no cost to participate, but a donation to the hosting organizations is appreciated. For more information on the Heritage Alliance, please call (423) 753-9580 or contact via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information online at http://www.heritageall.org/.

SONGWRITING WEEK—The Tennessee Department of Tourism Development will celebrate Tennessee Songwriters Week and Jonesborough will host a qualifying round at the International Storytelling Center Friday, Feb. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. Applications can be found at jonesborough.com/songwriters. Songwriters will be judged on song quality, lyrical originality, lack of cliches and clarity of the narrative.

COMMUNITY PLAY—The StoryTown Radio Show will feature a community play entitled “We Did It Together” Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Dates and times are Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010 or at jonesborough.com/tickets. General admission tickets are $17, Senior and student tickets are $13.

SCOUTING FOR FOOD—The Boy Scouts will hold its annual Scouting for Food drive Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 12. Local scout units will have donation drop-off locations throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Visit SequoyahCouncil.org/SFF for a list of drop-off locations.

RACE TO FREEDOM—FHG Productions will present Race To Freedom Friday, Feb. 3, to Sunday, Feb. 5, and Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. except on Sundays when performances begin at 5 p.m. Race to Freedom is the tale of two slave families and their journey to becoming free men and women. To reserve tickets, visit FHGProductions.org. Tickets are $10 for for adults and $5 for kids ages 6 to 12.

THEOLOGIAN-IN-RESIDENCE—Four-part series about Satan and evil every Friday at 10 a.m. in February in Chalmers Conference Center of the Scott M. Niswonger Commons at Tusculum University and via the Zoom virtual platform. This year’s presenter will be Dr. Ryan Stokes, director of graduate theological studies and associate professor of biblical studies at Carson-Newman University. Attendance is free, but donations make it possible for Tusculum to present this cherished tradition. To register, call the Office of Institutional Advancement at 423-636-7303 or email kkidwell@tusculum.edu. Those who prefer to attend sessions via Zoom will receive the link when they register. Live attendees eligible to receive a voucher for a free lunch that day in the Tusculum cafeteria.

FEBRUARY 4

ISOTONE PERFORMANCE — Symphony of the Mountains presents “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music” at the Renaissance Center Theater Saturday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m. Isotone concerts have delighted audiences for more than 12 years, including performances in New York City and Vancouver, Canada. The concerts originated in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, as a collaboration of the American Museum of Science and Energy and the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association. The ensemble will premiere a new work by Larry Spivack, “Chemistry Suite,” commissioned to celebrate Kingsport’s own Eastman Chemical Company.

FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL—Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, will host a fish and chicken meal at 4 p.m., with music by Dennis Crawford from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Door prizes will be given away.

FEBRUARY 5

CLASSIC HITS!—The Highlands Youth Ensemble will present its annual musical revue called, “Classic Hits!” Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. at the Gregory Center at Milligan College and Monday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 p.m. on the Gilliam Stage at the Barter Theater. For tickets go to www.meccaacademy.org/concerts.

FEBRUARY 6

JRT AUDITIONS—Auditions for Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s production of “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” will be held Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6 and 7 at 7 p.m., at Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s Sonia King Warehouse, 1533 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough. Being cast will be students ages 10 to 18 and 15 or more adults. This is a main stage production that performs on the JRT stage April 14 through April 30. Please bring any scheduling conflicts with you to auditions. For more information, contact the show director, Janette Gaines, at janettegaines@icloud.com.

TENNESSEE RECONNECT—Feb. 6, 2 p.m., Northeast State hosts a series of Tennessee Reconnect virtual information sessions via Zoom in February. These informative online events are open attendance and welcome anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect and Northeast State. Get an invitation by emailing an RSVP to tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu. Participants will be sent a Zoom meeting ID number from Northeast State to join the virtual session. Attendees can ask questions and learn more about the College and Tennessee Reconnect. For more information, visit www.NortheastState.edu/TNReconnect or contact 423.354.2481 or tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu.

FEBRUARY 7

VETERANS CAREER FAIR—Crown Cutz Academy of Barber & Style is hosting a veterans career fair including barbering, cosmetology, esthetics and manicuring Feb. 7, 6-8 p.m., at Crown Cutz Academy, 809 State St., Bristol, VA, 24201. Events are open to all veterans in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Eastern Kentucky and Western North Carolina. For more information, contact NRC Designed Solutions, (423) 943-6604 or online at www.nrcdesignedsolutions.us

FEBRUARY 9

BRISTOL MUSIC CLUB—The Bristol Music Club will meet Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. at State Street United Methodist Church. Jane Morison and the Highlands Youth Ensemble will present the program.

FREE WEBINAR—Virginia Tenant Rights and Responsibilities, hosted by SW VA Legal Aid Society on Feb. 9, 10 a.m. Presenters: Daniel Rezai & Kristi Murray, SVLAS Staff Attorneys. Must register at www.svlas.org/virginiatenants.com or go to www.svlas.org and navigate to News & Events. For more information or assistance in registering, contact Gary Cody, gcody@svlas.org, 276-783-8300, ext. 2011.

FEBRUARY 10

CHOCOLATE FEST—The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will host the Eighth Annual Chocolate Fest Friday, Feb. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are sold in packs of 10 for $20 and should be purchased in advance at the Jonesborough Visitor’s Center.

TENANT WEBINAR—The Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society will host a free webinar on Virginia Tenant Rights and Responsibilities on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Participants must register at www.svlas.org/virginiatenants.com or go to the www.svlas.org webside and navigate to News & Events. Presenters will be Southwest Virginia Legal Aid staff attorneys Daniel Rezai & Kristi Murray. If you need assistance in registering or have any questions, contact Gary Cody, gcody@svlas.org, 276-783-8300, ext. 2011.

THEOLOGIAN-IN-RESIDENCE—Second in a four-part series about Satan and evil every Friday at 10 a.m. in February in Chalmers Conference Center of the Scott M. Niswonger Commons at Tusculum University and via the Zoom virtual platform. This year’s presenter will be Dr. Ryan Stokes, director of graduate theological studies and associate professor of biblical studies at Carson-Newman University. Attendance is free, but donations make it possible for Tusculum to present this cherished tradition. To register, call the Office of Institutional Advancement at 423-636-7303 or email kkidwell@tusculum.edu. Those who prefer to attend sessions via Zoom will receive the link when they register. Live attendees eligible to receive a voucher for a free lunch that day in the Tusculum cafeteria.

FEBRUARY 11

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—Richlands First United Methodist will host the 11th Annual Winter Honey Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church. The cost for the “all you can eat” Pancakes for “Honey” is $10 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds from donations will go toward community mission projects. For more information call (276) 245-7559.

AUDITION WORKSHOP—Theatre Bristol will host a free audition workshop on Feb. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visit Theatrebristol.org/tbarts to register for the workshop.

WOODS AND WILDLIFE CONFERENCE—Join Virginia Cooperative Extension in Wytheville on Feb. 11, 2023 for a conference for owners of large or small tracts of land that will cover a variety of topics to help you get more from your land. Hear experts speak on Managing Hardwood Forests in Uncertain Times, Invasive Insects Impacting Woodlands in Virginia, and Breeding Bird Conservation in Southwest Virginia. Additional topics covered in concurrent sessions include: How to Control Nonnative Invasive Plants, The How & Why of Locating Boundary Lines, Ruffed Grouse in SW Virginia: Obstacles and Opportunities, Legacy Planning: Conserving your Family and your Land, Collecting and Propagating Native Seeds, Implementing Quality Deer Management on your Property, Legal Tools in Legacy Planning, Principles and Practices for Pruning Trees Around the Home and Landscape. Registration information can be found online at https://forestupdate.frec.vt.edu/onlineregistration.html. For more information contact Jennifer Gagnon at jgagnon@vt.edu or 540-231-6391.

FEBRUARY 14

TENNESSEE RECONNECT—Feb. 14, 11 a.m., Northeast State hosts a series of Tennessee Reconnect virtual information sessions via Zoom in February. These informative online events are open attendance and welcome anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect and Northeast State. Get an invitation by emailing an RSVP to tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu. Participants will be sent a Zoom meeting ID number from Northeast State to join the virtual session. Attendees can ask questions and learn more about the College and Tennessee Reconnect. For more information, visit www.NortheastState.edu/TNReconnect or contact 423.354.2481 or tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu.

KINGSPORT DIABETES ASSOCIATION—Kingsport Diabetes Association is having a virtual meeting with Community Care Paramedic Kayla Duncan to discuss being prepared for EMS services before the need occurs. Please join our free conference call on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. by dialing 1-978-990-5184 then enter access code 2692346#. Visit our website at Kingsportdiabetes.org.

FEBRUARY 15

VETERANS CAREER FAIR—Crown Cutz Academy of Barber & Style is hosting a veterans career fair including barbering, cosmetology, esthetics and manicuring Feb. 15, 6-8 p.m., at Summit Leadership, 3515 Bristol Hwy., Johnson City, TN 37601. Events are open to all veterans in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Eastern Kentucky and Western North Carolina. For more information, contact NRC Designed Solutions, (423) 943-6604 or online at www.nrcdesignedsolutions.us

FEBRUARY 16

WOMEN INSPIRING WOMEN LUNCHEON AND PAINT PARTY—Join the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce for a Women Inspiring Women Luncheon and Paint Party on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Seven Sisters Brewery, 355 East Main Street, Wytheville. February is American Heart Month and a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health, so be sure to wear RED! Registration required; deadline is Thursday, Feb. 9. Online payments can be made at: https://wwb-chamber-of-commerce.square.site/. $35 Chamber Member / $40 Non Chamber Member / $150 Reserved Table for 4 / $225 Reserved Table for 6. Contact Alison Pollard, executive director, Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce, 150 East Monroe Street, Wytheville, VA 24382; t: 276.223.3365 f: 276.223.3412; www.wwbchamber.com.

FEBRUARY 17

WINTER NATURALIST RALLY—The Mount Rogers Winter Naturalist Rally will be held Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Blue Ridge Discovery Center. Events begin with a dinner (reservation required) Friday, Feb. 17, at 5 p.m. Saturday’s activities begin with a 7:30 a.m. breakfast followed by activities through the afternoon. The cost to register is $25 for non-members and $18.75 for members. Register and purchase tickets at https://blueridgediscoverycenter.

THEOLOGIAN-IN-RESIDENCE—Third in a four-part series about Satan and evil every Friday at 10 a.m. in February in Chalmers Conference Center of the Scott M. Niswonger Commons at Tusculum University and via the Zoom virtual platform. This year’s presenter will be Dr. Ryan Stokes, director of graduate theological studies and associate professor of biblical studies at Carson-Newman University. Attendance is free, but donations make it possible for Tusculum to present this cherished tradition. To register, call the Office of Institutional Advancement at 423-636-7303 or email kkidwell@tusculum.edu. Those who prefer to attend sessions via Zoom will receive the link when they register. Live attendees eligible to receive a voucher for a free lunch that day in the Tusculum cafeteria.

“WINNIE-THE-POOH” AUDITIONS—Theatre Bristol will hold auditions on Feb. 18 and 19 for its April production of “Winnie-the-Pooh” at 506 State St., Bristol, Tennessee. Auditions are open, with roles available for children, men, women, and teens. Readings are provided and no preparation is necessary, but a free audition workshop just in time for “Winnie-the-Pooh” will be held Feb. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visit Theatrebristol.org/tbarts to register for the workshop. Visit TheatreBristol.org/audition#winnie for the list of characters, the audition form, important details, and rehearsal information. For more information, visit the Theatre Bristol’s website or Facebook page, contact Theatre Bristol at 423-212-3625, or email info@theatrebristol.org.

FEBRUARY 19

FEBRUARY 22

TENNESSEE RECONNECT—Feb. 22, 3 p.m., Northeast State hosts a series of Tennessee Reconnect virtual information sessions via Zoom in February. These informative online events are open attendance and welcome anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect and Northeast State. Get an invitation by emailing an RSVP to tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu. Participants will be sent a Zoom meeting ID number from Northeast State to join the virtual session. Attendees can ask questions and learn more about the College and Tennessee Reconnect. For more information, visit www.NortheastState.edu/TNReconnect or contact 423.354.2481 or tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu.

FEBRUARY 23

DINNER AND DETAILS—Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems (SVCHS) will be hosting a Dinner and Details event for junior and senior medical residents Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Machiavelli's Bristol at 8 5th St, Bristol, TN 37620. SVCHS Medical Director, Dr. Kristin Bresowar, will lead the dinner discussion and answer any questions. Information on gainful employment while being a part of a rural community healthcare system located in Southwest Virginia will be available. The guest list is reserved for medical residents, juniors and seniors. Event is limited to 8 students. Dinner is on us, but registration is required through EventBrite with the link listed as followed: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/504459069657. For more information, email events@svchs.com.

FEBRUARY 24

THEOLOGIAN-IN-RESIDENCE—Fourth in a four-part series about Satan and evil every Friday at 10 a.m. in February in Chalmers Conference Center of the Scott M. Niswonger Commons at Tusculum University and via the Zoom virtual platform. This year’s presenter will be Dr. Ryan Stokes, director of graduate theological studies and associate professor of biblical studies at Carson-Newman University. Attendance is free, but donations make it possible for Tusculum to present this cherished tradition. To register, call the Office of Institutional Advancement at 423-636-7303 or email kkidwell@tusculum.edu. Those who prefer to attend sessions via Zoom will receive the link when they register. Live attendees eligible to receive a voucher for a free lunch that day in the Tusculum cafeteria.

FEBRUARY 28

BEEKEEPERS CLASS—Mountain Empire Beekeepers Association will offer “Beginning Beekeeping” at Wytheville Community College in Wytheville, Virginia beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 122 of Smyth Hall. The cost of the class is $47 which includes a textbook, handouts and a year’s membership in the association. For an application or more information, contact mebabee@gmail.com.

TENNESSEE RECONNECT—Feb. 28, 10 a.m., Northeast State hosts a series of Tennessee Reconnect virtual information sessions via Zoom in February. These informative online events are open attendance and welcome anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect and Northeast State. Get an invitation by emailing an RSVP to tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu. Participants will be sent a Zoom meeting ID number from Northeast State to join the virtual session. Attendees can ask questions and learn more about the College and Tennessee Reconnect. For more information, visit www.NortheastState.edu/TNReconnect or contact 423.354.2481 or tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu.

MARCH 3

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK—Theatre Bristol brings Anne Frank’s voice to life on stage weekends March 3-19. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State Street, Bristol, TN. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees. For tickets and information, visit www.theatrebristol.org, follow TheatreBristolTN on Facebook, call 423-212-3625 or email info@theatrebristol.org.

MARCH 15

LITERARY FESTIVAL—The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation will have the 47th Annual John Fox Jr. Literary Festival, featuring New York Times bestselling author Silas House Wednesday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. The festival is free and open to the public.

MARCH 25

JOGGIN’ FOR THE NOGGIN—The Joggin’ for the Noggin! 5K Run/Walk and Pancake Breakfast returns Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at The Crumley House in Limestone, Tennessee. The event is a fundraiser for brain injury rehabilitation. Early registration is $25 per competitor and can be accessed at crumleyhouse.com. Race day registration is $30 and will open at 8:30 a.m.