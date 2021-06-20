Community Calendar: June 20

SUMMER CO-ED KICKBALL LEAGUE: Believe in Bristol and the Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation are sponsoring an Adult Co-Ed Kickball League, allowing teams of 10 to 14 players to compete on Tuesday and Thursday nights this summer. Each team must have at least four female players and a designated team captain, and all players must be at least 16 years old. The cost to register is $15 per player and includes a team T-shirt. The deadline to register is Friday, June 25. Games will be played at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. for six weeks beginning July 6, and a post-season tournament is planned. Games will be self-officiated, and all disputes will be settled with a coin toss. Equipment will be provided by the parks department. To register, go to bristoltn.recdesk.com, create an account and find Adult Co-Ed Kickball under the Programs tab. For more information, call 423-764-4026.

PRO-ART PRESENTS ‘MOUNTAIN STRINGS’: Symphony of the Mountains presents two outdoor performances in Pro-Art’s Picnic with the Arts Summer Series on Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Bowl Park Amphitheater in Jonesville and at 7 p.m. at the June Tolliver Playhouse in Big Stone Gap. The program will include Mozart, Strauss, Leroy Anderson, Georges Bizet, Fritz Krisler, hymns and Appalachian tunes. Admission is free. If attending the Jonesville show, you may bring a blanket or lawn chairs.