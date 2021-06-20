Community Calendar: June 20

SUMMER CO-ED KICKBALL LEAGUE: Believe in Bristol and the Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation are sponsoring an Adult Co-Ed Kickball League, allowing teams of 10 to 14 players to compete on Tuesday and Thursday nights this summer. Each team must have at least four female players and a designated team captain, and all players must be at least 16 years old. The cost to register is $15 per player and includes a team T-shirt. The deadline to register is Friday, June 25. Games will be played at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. for six weeks beginning July 6, and a post-season tournament is planned. Games will be self-officiated, and all disputes will be settled with a coin toss. Equipment will be provided by the parks department. To register, go to bristoltn.recdesk.com, create an account and find Adult Co-Ed Kickball under the Programs tab. For more information, call 423-764-4026.
PRO-ART PRESENTS ‘MOUNTAIN STRINGS’: Symphony of the Mountains presents two outdoor performances in Pro-Art’s Picnic with the Arts Summer Series on Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Bowl Park Amphitheater in Jonesville and at 7 p.m. at the June Tolliver Playhouse in Big Stone Gap. The program will include Mozart, Strauss, Leroy Anderson, Georges Bizet, Fritz Krisler, hymns and Appalachian tunes. Admission is free. If attending the Jonesville show, you may bring a blanket or lawn chairs.
HERITAGE ALLIANCE TRIVIA NIGHT: The Heritage Alliance is hosting history trivia nights at the Eureka Inn in Jonesborough, one on Thursday, June 24, and one on Friday, Aug. 27, both at 7 p.m. A wider range of topics and categories will open the competition up to everyone. Teams of up to six people can register up until the evening of the event, and the trivia competitions will last about an hour and a half. Teams should check in with the hosts (Joe Spiker and Megan Cullen Tewell) prior to the event. The cost to enter is $5 per team, and all ages are welcome to participate. Sign up at heritageall.org.
DANCING WITH THE TRI-CITIES STARS: The 12th annual Dancing with the Tri-Cities Stars fundraiser event will be held at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport on Saturday, June 26, at 5 p.m. Competitors include community leaders from the medical, financial, legal and mechanical fields, as well as some of the region’s entrepreneurs. Guests can pay $125 for general admission tickets or purchase VIP table seats from $2,000 to $3,000 at www.dancingwiththetricitiesstars.com. In addition to the dance competition, the event will feature a tapas-style meal, short videos, a silent and live auction and more. Funds will help support Jeremiah School, a faith-based school in East Tennessee dedicated to serving children with autism. For more information, contact Kim Adler at 423-677-1515 or email dwttcs@gmail.com. For more information on Jeremiah School, contact Jo Cullen at 423-915-9257.
MCKINNEY CENTER SUMMER WORKSHOPS: From June 21-25, the McKinney Center will offer sewing and pottery classes for teens and adults from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. The sewing course, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., is for grades 5-12 and adults and will help students learn basic sewing skills to make fun and functional items such as a pillowcase, applique pillow, beach bag, skirts and shorts. Patterns, thread and material will be included, and students should bring their own machines if they have them. Others will be loaned from the center. The pottery course is from 1 to 4 p.m. and is for grades 7-12. Students will learn hand-building and potter’s wheel techniques and complete five projects, which can be picked up two weeks after the completion of the camp once they have been dried and fired in a kiln. To register, visit mckinneycenter.com or call 423-753-0562.
LUNCH ON THE LAWN: The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park launches a weekly “Lunch on the Lawn” music series on Friday, June 25, at 12 p.m., featuring The Childress Girls. The series is free and open to the public. Visitors can bring their own lunch or purchase concessions from a food truck on-site. For more information, call 276-523-1322.
LIBERTY! OUTDOOR DRAMA: The outdoor drama “Liberty!” will have its final performances of the season from June 24-26 at the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park at 1651 W. Elk Ave. in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available. Advance ticket reservations ($8 for adults, seniors $14, students $8 and children under 5 free; discounts for veterans, first responders and FSSSHP members also available) can be purchased at www.thelibertydrama.com. The story focuses on Fort Watauga and the history of the area in the 1770s. For more information, call 423-543-5808.
SYCAMORE SHOALS ‘HISTORY AT HOME’: Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park offers educational demonstrations and workshops to recreate history for visitors. Guests can register for each program at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. Here are the programs for this week: June 20, 10:30 a.m., “Fire Starting,” demonstrates various ways of building fires in the 18th century (30 minutes); June 20, 2 p.m., “Rope Making the Fun Way,” how to make jump ropes by hand (recommended for kids 6-12); June 23, 10:30 a.m., “Flint and Steel Fire Starting,” course on starting fires, useful for backpackers and hikers (30-45 minutes); June 23, 2 p.m., “Music of the 18th Century” (25 minutes); June 24, 10:30 a.m., “The Everyday Apprentice,” discussion on the role of apprentices in the 18th century (30 minutes); June 24, 2 p.m., “Rope Making the Fun Way”; June 25, 10:30 a.m., “Candle Dipping,” (recommended for kids 6-12); June 25, 2 p.m., “A Shoemaker’s Work,” demonstrating how Colonial people cobbled shoes (30 minutes). Visitors center hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Call 423-543-5808.
GIRLS INC. FRIENDS PARTY: Tickets are available until tomorrow, June 21, for the Girls Inc. Friends Party, the organization’s longest-running fundraiser. Tickets are $75 per person or $150 per couple. The event will take place on Saturday, June 26, and will be held at the private residence of Angie Dolan. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served. To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit 2021FriendsParty.eventbrite.com or contact Heather Lawson at 276-669-8686.
SWVA MUSEUM CAMPFIRE SING AND MARSHMALLOW ROAST: An evening of s’mores, storytelling and regional music around the campfire will take place Saturday, June 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park. Admission is free. Musicians and storytellers are welcome to attend and share their craft in an informal atmosphere, and any age can participate. Call 276-523-1322 for more information. Registration is required for the program, and guests should register by Friday, June 25.
STORYTOWN ‘OUR PLACE IN HISTORY’ LIVESTREAM: A livestream on Monday, June 21, at 7 p.m. features a one-hour storytelling show with Anne G’Fellers-Mason. Joining the program will be musicians Virginia West, based in Abingdon, Virginia. Go to the StoryTown Radio Show Facebook page to stream the program.
HONAKER INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: Celebrations for the town of Honaker will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at the Honaker Elementary School. The event will feature live music, food trucks, vendors, fireworks and more. The fireworks show will be at 10 p.m.
MCKINNEY CENTER ‘CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER’: A monthly online series featuring Adam Dickson and Felipe Fiuza will take place on Zoom on Thursday, June 24, at 7 p.m. Guests may register at mckinneycenter.com. Dickson is a supervisor of the Langston Centre in Johnson City, Tennessee, which promotes multicultural awareness. Fiuza is an assistant professor of Spanish at East Tennessee State University and has written a book of poetry.
BLUE RIDGE MUSIC CENTER: Mipso and Shay Martin Lovette will perform at the Blue Ridge Music Center on Saturday, June 26, at 7 p.m. at the outdoor amphitheater at the base of Fisher Peak. The Galax Smokehouse will be on-site with barbecue, sides, drinks and desserts available for purchase. Guests are asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks in crowded areas. Tickets are $25 for adults, and children 12 and under are admitted free. Call 866-308-2773, ext. 212, or go to BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org. Parking is free.
NOLI WATER SAFETY COURSES: The Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institutes is offering two classes for beginners to learn about kayaking and lake safety. “NOLI Water Safety for Kids & Families” will be offered on June 23 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Watauga Lake ($15 for adults, $10 for kids), and NOLI Flatwater Kayak Safety & Rescue will be held on June 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Watauga Lake. ($75 for adults, $50 for kids). Sign up at www.nolilearn.org/safety-rescue.