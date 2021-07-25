Community Calendar: July 25, 2021

VOICES OF THE MOUNTAINS AUDITIONS: Kingsport, Tenn. Monday, July 26, 6-8 p.m., Kingsport Renaissance Center, Room 310, 1200 E. Center St. Auditions for Voices of the Mountains, the official chorus of Symphony of the Mountains, will be held on Monday. The group is a regional vocal ensemble that sings at an annual holiday concert and spring concert with the symphony and multiple performances unaccompanied throughout the season. It is conducted by Dr. Matthew V. Potterton, the department chair of music at East Tennessee State University. Auditions will only take five minutes. Call 276-591-9019 to schedule a time slot.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE COMMUNITY COLLEGE MOUNTAIN MUSIC SCHOOL: Big Stone Gap, Va. Monday, July 26 - Friday, July 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 3441 Mountain Empire Road. The school is open for students ages 10 and up to learn to play traditional Appalachian instruments, including fiddle, clawhammer banjo, autoharp, guitar, mandolin, dulcimer or doghouse bass. A limited number of instruments will be on loan during the week. A string-band class is open to intermediate/advanced musicians. Registration for adults is $150 and $25 for youth. Price includes daily lunch and a T-shirt. Apply at www.mountainmusicschool.org or call 276-523-2400 ext. 640267.
JONESBOROUGH REPERTORY THEATRE’S ‘THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES’: Elizabethton, Tenn. July 29-Aug. 8, showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Bonnie Kate Theatre, 115 S. Sycamore St. The musical show tells the story of a girl singing group from the 1950s who meet again at their ten-year high school reunion. The music from the show includes over 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits. Tickets are $17 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors. Call 423-753-1010 or visit jonesboroughtheatre.com.
SYCAMORE SHOALS PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION EVENT: Elizabethton, Tenn. Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, 6-11 p.m., Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave. The S.R.S Paranormal team will guide guests through the historic fort of Sycamore Shoals State Historic State Park and the Carter Mansion to hunt for ghosts with the team’s investigative equipment. Limited to 25 participants 12 and older. Email srshistorian@hotmail.com. Cost is $25 per person.
IRISH IN THE APPALACHIANS MUSIC CONCERT: Big Stone Gap, Va. Saturday, July 31, 6-8 p.m., Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park. The premier Irish band Sigean will perform traditional Irish music on the grounds of the historical state park for free, with wine provided by MountainRose Vineyard and food provided by the Tubz Grubz food truck. Call 276-525-1322 for more information.
LAMPLIGHT THEATRE FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Kingsport, Tenn. Saturday, July 31, 7 p.m., LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad St. LampLight Theatre will present a live, interactive show based on America’s favorite game shows, including “The Match Game,” “Family Feud” and “Let’s Make a Deal.” Audience members will be called up as volunteers if they want to participate and have the opportunity to win prizes. Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for students and free for children under 5. Seniors and groups will receive a discount. Doors open an hour before the show. Call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
U.S. ARMY RESERVE REUNION AND PICNIC: Bristol, Va. Saturday, Aug. 14, 12–4 p.m., Sugar Hollow Park, Shelter D. The U.S. Army Reservists, 2nd Brigade, 80th Division (Abingdon and Bristol units) will hold a reunion at Sugar Hollow Park in August. Bring your favorite picnic food, and bring your own drink if you have a special drink requirement. No alcohol is permitted. Call Willis Wagner at 423-534-0334, Kevin Abel at 276-698-4710, or Terry Moore at 423-956-6155.