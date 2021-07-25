Community Calendar: July 25, 2021

VOICES OF THE MOUNTAINS AUDITIONS: Kingsport, Tenn. Monday, July 26, 6-8 p.m., Kingsport Renaissance Center, Room 310, 1200 E. Center St. Auditions for Voices of the Mountains, the official chorus of Symphony of the Mountains, will be held on Monday. The group is a regional vocal ensemble that sings at an annual holiday concert and spring concert with the symphony and multiple performances unaccompanied throughout the season. It is conducted by Dr. Matthew V. Potterton, the department chair of music at East Tennessee State University. Auditions will only take five minutes. Call 276-591-9019 to schedule a time slot.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE COMMUNITY COLLEGE MOUNTAIN MUSIC SCHOOL: Big Stone Gap, Va. Monday, July 26 - Friday, July 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 3441 Mountain Empire Road. The school is open for students ages 10 and up to learn to play traditional Appalachian instruments, including fiddle, clawhammer banjo, autoharp, guitar, mandolin, dulcimer or doghouse bass. A limited number of instruments will be on loan during the week. A string-band class is open to intermediate/advanced musicians. Registration for adults is $150 and $25 for youth. Price includes daily lunch and a T-shirt. Apply at www.mountainmusicschool.org or call 276-523-2400 ext. 640267.