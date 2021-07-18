Community Calendar: July 18, 2021

NORTHEAST STATE OPEN REGISTRATION DAY: Blountville, Tenn. Thursday, July 22, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Blountville campus, 2425 Highway 75. A free event open to new, returning or prospective Northeast State students will take place this Thursday to give participants an opportunity to sign up for classes at the community college. Fall classes are available with in-person, online and hybrid options. A full list of classes, which begin Aug. 23, can be found at www.northeaststate.edu. Visit campus on July 22 to apply for admission, meet with an adviser and register for classes. For more information, call 1-800-836-7822 or 423-323-0253 or email admissions@northeaststate.edu.
BARTER THEATRE’S ‘DOO-WOP AT THE DRIVE-IN’: Abingdon, Va. Friday, July 23; Saturday, July 24, 9 p.m., Moonlite Drive-In, 17555 Lee Highway. Two more nights only, Barter Theatre will present “Doo-Wop at the Drive-In,” a revue of feel-good hits from the 1950s, ’60s and beyond. Tickets start at $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Performers include Ashley Campos, Hannah Ingram, Kim Morgan Dean, Libby Zabit and Zoë Velling. Visit bartertheatre.com for tickets.
VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS FESTIVAL: Abingdon, Va. Friday, July 23-Sunday, Aug. 1. The 10-day Abingdon festival will feature an Antiques and Vintage Show, Arts and Crafts Show, live music, local history, outdoor adventures and more. The Antiques and Vintage Show will take place inside the Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The entry fee is $5 per day or $15 for the full ten days. Early bird vintage shopping will take place on Friday, July 23, from 8 to 10 a.m. at a cost of $20. The antiques show will also feature lectures and walking tours, many of which are free or included in the entry fee. On Aug. 1, from 1 to 5 p.m., a panel of local experts, including a veteran of PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow,” will give informal appraisals of family antiques at the Antiques Discovery Day event. The event will take place at the festival tent adjacent to the Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center. Guests can pay $10 for one appraisal or get three items appraised for $25. Tickets should be reserved in advance at vahighlandsfestival.com/calendar/antiques-discovery-day.
JONESBOROUGH FARMERS MARKET - WALKING PROGRAM: Jonesborough, Tenn. Saturday, July 24, 10 a.m. The Jonesborough Farmers Market will celebrate the start of the “Farm, Fresh, Fit” walking program sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Authority at 10 a.m. Saturday. The celebration will include a drawing for walkers to win additional tokens and a sampling of healthy, fit-friendly snacks made from fresh farmers market produce. Visitors can sign up at the Information Booth and walk a mile around a designated trail in downtown Jonesborough. Those who complete the challenge will earn up to $4 in tokens to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at the market. The challenge is open to all ages. For more information, email jfm@jonesboroughlocallygrown.org.
PRO-ART SYMPHONY BY THE LAKE: Wise, Va. Saturday, July 24, 5 p.m., UVa-Wise, Lawn by the Lake. The Pro-Art Association will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Symphony by the Lake concert this Saturday with a musical tour of the world that will feature music from every continent. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chairs or a picnic dinner and enjoy the free event. In the event of rain, check proartva.org for a changed location. The concert program will feature music from popular films like “Aladdin,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “The Lion King,” as well as timeless classics like “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and the overture to “William Tell.” Michael Rodgers will join the orchestra to sing Broadway favorites “The Impossible Dream” and “Ol’ Man River.” For more information, visit proartva.org, call 276-376-4520 or email pro-art@uvawise.edu.
WYTHEVILLE CHAUTAUQUA FESTIVAL’S CREATIVE WRITING CONTEST: Wytheville, Va. Deadline: Thursday, July 29. The Wytheville Chautauqua Festival’s Creative Writing Contest is taking submission for all amateur writers in the following age groups: grades 6-9, grades 10-12 and adults (including college students). The writing categories include short stories of under 5,000 words, creative nonfiction essays under 2,000 words, poetry of 50 lines or under and flash fiction of under 750 words for the adult category only. Prizes are awarded for first-, second- and third-place prizes with cash prizes from $10 to $50. A writer will be ineligible if they teach creative writing at a college level or earn a third of their income from writing. Writers cannot submit previously published works and may only submit one piece per category. To enter, submit two typed originals or photocopies with a removable title page including your name, address, phone number, email address if available, age group and literary category. Your name should not appear on any other page so that judges can consider the work without bias. You may also email your entry as a Word document or PDF with the subject line “Chautauqua Creative Writing” and your age group and category to deannalbradberry@gmail.com. Adults must include a check or money order for a $15 entry fee in each category; juveniles may submit their work for free. Make checks payable to Wythe Arts Council, or email deannalbradberry@gmail.com for electronic payment information. The address to submit entries is Deanna Bradberry, Chair, Chautauqua Creative Writing Contest, 670 North Third St., Wytheville, VA 24382. Entries must be postmarked by Thursday, July 29. Winners will be notified prior to Aug. 15.
U.S. ARMY RESERVE REUNION AND PICNIC: Bristol, Va. Saturday, Aug. 14, 12 – 4 p.m., Sugar Hollow Park, Shelter D. The U.S. Army Reservists, 2nd Brigade, 80th Division (Abingdon and Bristol units) will hold a reunion at Sugar Hollow Park in August. Bring your favorite picnic food, and bring your own drink if you have a special drink requirement. No alcohol is permitted. Call Willis Wagner at 423-534-0334, Kevin Abel at 276-698-4710, or Terry Moore at 423-956-6155.
FL3TCH3R EXHIBIT - CALL FOR ENTRIES: Deadline: Aug. 31. The international “FL3TCH3R Exhibit: Social & Politically Engaged Art” at East Tennessee State University’s Reese Museum will run from Oct. 4 through Dec. 10. The 2021 juror will be contemporary American painter Michael Ray Charles. Exhibit entries do not need to follow a particular theme, but it will “especially honor ‘Protection of Voting Rights’ and continues this year to honor ‘Black Lives Matter,’” according to the exhibit’s co-directors, Barb, Wayne and Carrie Dyer. Entries will be accepted through Aug. 23 with an extended deadline of Aug. 31 with an additional fee. A nonrefundable fee of $40 is required for submission of up to three entries, with an additional $10 fee for each artwork over three. To learn how to submit, visit fl3tch3rexhibit.com/enter.html for mail and online submission guidelines. Work submitted should reflect current issues and investigate societal or political concerns. Submissions can be audio/sound, ceramics, digital, fiber, glass, graphic design, jewelry/metals, mixed media (2D), mixed media (3D0, painting, performance/installation (via video), photography, printmaking, book arts, sculpture, video/film, medical/health care and other. More than $1,500 in awards will be announced once the exhibit opens on a date to be determined. The Dyers have added a new award this year for art focusing on protection of voting rights. “The ‘FL3TCH3R Exhibit’ is dedicated to supporting people of color after 401 years of systematic racism,” according to co-director Carrie Dyer. “The co-directors of the exhibit denounce racist structures, constructs and daily subconscious oppression especially as constitutional rights are affected. We are working and committed to a lifelong pursuit of learning about racism and working to dismantle these systems especially as they affect voting and other constitutional rights.”
GRAYSON HIGHLANDS FALL FESTIVAL - CALL FOR VENDORS: The Grayson Highlands Fall Festival Committee is seeking vendors for the 2021 festival, which will be held from Saturday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the picnic area at Grayson Highlands State Park in Wilson, Virginia. The festival is not seeking food vendors, only mountain- or pioneer-style craft vendors. This is a juried show, and first-time vendors must submit at least five photos of their work. Cost for a table (12 by 12 feet) is $50 or $100 for double the space. Interested applicants should send photos to ghfallfestival@yahoo.com, call 276-233-8237 or visit www.ghfallfestival.50megs.com. The deadline for applications is Sept. 15.