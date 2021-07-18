Community Calendar: July 18, 2021

FL3TCH3R EXHIBIT - CALL FOR ENTRIES: Deadline: Aug. 31. The international “FL3TCH3R Exhibit: Social & Politically Engaged Art” at East Tennessee State University’s Reese Museum will run from Oct. 4 through Dec. 10. The 2021 juror will be contemporary American painter Michael Ray Charles. Exhibit entries do not need to follow a particular theme, but it will “especially honor ‘Protection of Voting Rights’ and continues this year to honor ‘Black Lives Matter,’” according to the exhibit’s co-directors, Barb, Wayne and Carrie Dyer. Entries will be accepted through Aug. 23 with an extended deadline of Aug. 31 with an additional fee. A nonrefundable fee of $40 is required for submission of up to three entries, with an additional $10 fee for each artwork over three. To learn how to submit, visit fl3tch3rexhibit.com/enter.html for mail and online submission guidelines. Work submitted should reflect current issues and investigate societal or political concerns. Submissions can be audio/sound, ceramics, digital, fiber, glass, graphic design, jewelry/metals, mixed media (2D), mixed media (3D0, painting, performance/installation (via video), photography, printmaking, book arts, sculpture, video/film, medical/health care and other. More than $1,500 in awards will be announced once the exhibit opens on a date to be determined. The Dyers have added a new award this year for art focusing on protection of voting rights. “The ‘FL3TCH3R Exhibit’ is dedicated to supporting people of color after 401 years of systematic racism,” according to co-director Carrie Dyer. “The co-directors of the exhibit denounce racist structures, constructs and daily subconscious oppression especially as constitutional rights are affected. We are working and committed to a lifelong pursuit of learning about racism and working to dismantle these systems especially as they affect voting and other constitutional rights.”