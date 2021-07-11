Community Calendar: July 11-18, 2021

WYTHEVILLE CHAUTAUQUA FESTIVAL’S CREATIVE WRITING CONTEST: Wytheville, Va. Deadline: Thursday, July 29. The Wytheville Chautauqua Festival’s Creative Writing Contest is taking submission for all amateur writers in the following age groups: grades 6-9, grades 10-12 and adults (including college students). The writing categories include short stories of under 5,000 words, creative nonfiction essays under 2,000 words, poetry of 50 lines or under and flash fiction of under 750 words for the adult category only. Prizes are awarded for first-, second- and third-place prizes with cash prizes from $10 to $50. A writer will be ineligible if they teach creative writing at a college level or earn a third of their income from writing. Writers cannot submit previously published works and may only submit one piece per category. To enter, submit two typed originals or photocopies with a removable title page including your name, address, phone number, email address if available, age group and literary category. Your name should not appear on any other page so that judges can consider the work without bias. You may also email your entry as a Word document or PDF with the subject line “Chautauqua Creative Writing” and your age group and category to deannalbradberry@gmail.com. Adults must include a check or money order for a $15 entry fee in each category; juveniles may submit their work for free. Make checks payable to Wythe Arts Council, or email deannalbradberry@gmail.com for electronic payment information. The address to submit entries is Deanna Bradberry, Chair, Chautauqua Creative Writing Contest, 670 North Third St., Wytheville, VA 24382. Entries must be postmarked by Thursday, July 29. Winners will be notified prior to Aug. 15.