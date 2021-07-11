Community Calendar: July 11-18, 2021

CARNIVAL TIME IN SALTVILLE: Saltville, Va. Tuesday, July 13-Saturday, July 17, 6 p.m. nightly, Lions Club Carnival Grounds, Palmer Avenue. The Saltville-Rich Valley annual Cole Amusement Rides carnival, now in its 64th year, will be in town Tuesday, July 13, through Saturday, July 17. Opening nightly at 6 p.m., there will be fun for all with lots of rides, games, food and bingo. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m. nightly with cash prizes, rain or shine. As in the past, unlimited ride specials are available, and every individual purchasing a special receives an arm band and will have an opportunity to enter his or her name in a drawing for a bike. The drawing will take place on Saturday evening at 9 p.m. at the bingo stand. Winner does not have to be present to win. Food vendors will have a variety of food items to meet everyone’s preferences. The carnival is the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club’s largest fundraiser for the year with proceeds providing eyeglasses, hearing aids, sight and hearing preservation and research, youth projects, Peace Poster Contest, college scholarships, Saltville’s Bread of Life Food Pantry, disaster relief and additional community projects.
BARTER THEATRE’S ‘DOO-WOP AT THE DRIVE-IN’: Abingdon, Va. Friday, July 16; Saturday, July 17; Friday, July 23; Saturday, July 24, 9 p.m., Moonlite Drive-In, 17555 Lee Highway. For four nights only, Barter Theatre will present “Doo-Wop at the Drive-In,” a revue of feel-good hits from the 1950s, ’60s and beyond. Tickets start at $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Performers include Ashley Campos, Hannah Ingram, Kim Morgan Dean, Libby Zabit and Zoë Velling. Visit bartertheatre.com for tickets.
PATTON-CROSSWHITE VFW COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, Va. Saturday, July 17, 8 p.m., Patton-Crosswhite VFW, 315 Gate City Highway. Greg Hall, comedian and songwriter, will perform at the Patton-Crosswhite Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6975 on July 17 at 8 p.m. Hall’s act blends comedy and music, and he has played in numerous music clubs around the country. For more information, call the VFW Post at 276-494-0442, or visit greghall.com to learn more about the performance.
HUNGRY MOTHER ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL: Marion, Va. Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17. The Hungry Mother Arts & Crafts Festival features craft and business booths at the park and along Main Street and two nights of live music. On Friday night, Phantom returns for the Main Street Block Party in front of the courthouse from 6 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, local restaurants will set up expanded outdoor dining and drink areas beginning at 2 p.m., and activities include a kids zone, a classic car cruise-in, food trucks, food challenges and live concerts from 5 to 10 p.m. with Railway Express, Chase Payne and the AC/DC cover band Shoot to Thrill. Admission to all events is free. For vendor space, contact Cyndi McCloskey at cmccloskey@marionava.org or call 276-378-5029.
MECC-BALLAD HEALTH GOLF CLASSIC: Jonesville, Va. Friday, July 16, 8 a.m., Cedar Hill Country Club. The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation presents the MECC-Ballad Health Golf Classic to benefit the Lee County Endowed Scholarship. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:15 a.m. The tournament will feature two flights, putting and chipping contests and “most accurate drive” and “closest to the pin” prizes. Players who hit a hole-in-one on Hole #5 will win a 2021 Chevrolet automobile sponsored by Freedom Chevrolet of Big Stone Gap, Virginia. The entry fee is $75 per person or $300 for a four-person team, which includes breakfast, a mulligan package, a gift, a goodie bag, range balls, cart fees, green fees and lunch. All proceeds will benefit the scholarship and be matched by a donor. Three levels of corporate sponsorships are available: bronze ($500), silver ($1,000) and gold ($1,500 and up). Corporate sponsors receive a team, a hole sign and recognition at the tournament. Hole sponsorships will also receive a tax-deductible gift of $50 to the MECC Foundation. For more information, call 276-523-9078 or email jbledsoe@mecc.edu. To donate to the Lee County Endowed Scholarship, send money to MECC Foundation, Attn: Lee County Endowed Scholarship, 3441 Mountain Empire Road, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.
MENDOTA TRAIL GRAND OPENING: Bristol, Va. Friday, July 16, 11 a.m., Benhams Crossing. The Mendota Trail is opening the Benhams Crossing Trestle, a new trail extension for the project. The public is invited to attend the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony just east of the trail’s parking area in Benhams opposite from 7741 Rich Valley Road. For more information, visit mendotatrail.org.
WYTHEVILLE CHAUTAUQUA FESTIVAL’S CREATIVE WRITING CONTEST: Wytheville, Va. Deadline: Thursday, July 29. The Wytheville Chautauqua Festival’s Creative Writing Contest is taking submission for all amateur writers in the following age groups: grades 6-9, grades 10-12 and adults (including college students). The writing categories include short stories of under 5,000 words, creative nonfiction essays under 2,000 words, poetry of 50 lines or under and flash fiction of under 750 words for the adult category only. Prizes are awarded for first-, second- and third-place prizes with cash prizes from $10 to $50. A writer will be ineligible if they teach creative writing at a college level or earn a third of their income from writing. Writers cannot submit previously published works and may only submit one piece per category. To enter, submit two typed originals or photocopies with a removable title page including your name, address, phone number, email address if available, age group and literary category. Your name should not appear on any other page so that judges can consider the work without bias. You may also email your entry as a Word document or PDF with the subject line “Chautauqua Creative Writing” and your age group and category to deannalbradberry@gmail.com. Adults must include a check or money order for a $15 entry fee in each category; juveniles may submit their work for free. Make checks payable to Wythe Arts Council, or email deannalbradberry@gmail.com for electronic payment information. The address to submit entries is Deanna Bradberry, Chair, Chautauqua Creative Writing Contest, 670 North Third St., Wytheville, VA 24382. Entries must be postmarked by Thursday, July 29. Winners will be notified prior to Aug. 15.
U.S. ARMY RESERVE REUNION AND PICNIC: Bristol, Va. Saturday, Aug. 14, 12 – 4 p.m., Sugar Hollow Park, Shelter D. The U.S. Army Reservists, 2nd Brigade, 80th Division (Abingdon and Bristol units) will hold a reunion at Sugar Hollow Park in August. Bring your favorite picnic food, and bring your own drink if you have a special drink requirement. No alcohol is permitted. Call Willis Wagner at 423-534-0334, Kevin Abel at 276-698-4710, or Terry Moore at 423-956-6155.