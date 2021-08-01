Community Calendar: Aug. 1, 2021

BRISTOL TENNESSEE POLICE NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: Bristol, Tenn. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 5-8 p.m., Tennessee High School, 1112 Edgemont Ave. The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is hosting its 38th annual National Night Out Campaign, a yearly event promoting police-community partnerships. Free pizza, popcorn and drinks will be provided, along with limited school supplies and bike helmets. Inflatables will be available for children to enjoy. For more information, call Lt. Jimmy Dillard at 423-989-9382 or jdillard@bristoltn.org.
GRAVEYARD TALES AT ROCKY MOUNT: Piney Flats, Tenn. Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., Rocky Mount State Historic Site, 200 Hyder Hill Road. In partnership with the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild, Rocky Mount will host the Graveyard Tales concert at the historic site, featuring spooky stories told by renowned storytellers. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Purchase tickets at jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling 423-753-1010. Cash will only be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Not recommended for children under 12. For more information, visit storytellersguild.org.
MUSIC & MAKERS FESTIVAL: Abingdon, Va. Saturday, Aug. 7, 12-6 p.m., William King Museum of Art, 415 Academy Drive NW. A free, family-friendly event arrives at the William King Museum of Art this Saturday, featuring music, beer, food, demos, vendors and more. Join artisans Gene Blevins, Melinda Fritts, Audra Rasnake and Michael Dees for demos on flint knapping, wheel throwing, paper piecing and chair caning. Living history interpreter Michael Henningsen will also present the history of William King at 12 p.m. A panel discussion called “Furniture Design and Function: 19th Century-Now” will take place from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Music begins at 3 p.m. with Ron Short and the Possum Playboys followed by Fritz & Co. The museum will offer staff-led tours of its many current exhibitions. No tickets are required, and the event is open to the public. Food and beer must be purchased separately. Visit www.williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005 for more information.
CUPCAKE DECORATING FOR CHILDREN’S ARTISAN SERIES: Big Stone Gap, Va. Saturday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, Victorian Parlor, 10 W. 1st St. Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will offer a cupcake decorating workshop for the Children’s August Artisan Series. The Cupcake Decorating workshop will be hosted by Annette Tomlinson, a local baker from Pennington Gap, Virginia. Children who register for the Cupcake Decorating Workshop will join Annette for a fun-filled morning learning how to create their own unique and original cupcakes. Each participant will decorate three cupcakes to take home. This workshop is for children ages 7-13. The fee for the workshop will be $15 per child; all supplies and materials are included. Spaces are limited for the workshop, so register early by calling 276-523-1322.The park will comply with the state COVID-19 regulations in place at the time the program is offered.
HOMEGROWN TOMATO FEST - KINGSPORT FARMERS MARKET: Kingsport, Tenn. Saturday, Aug. 7, 8-11 a.m., Kingsport Farmers Market, Center Street & Clinchfield Street. The Sixteenth Annual Homegrown Tomato Fest features tomato contests, free tomato tastings (including many heirloom varieties), free tomato refreshments, cooking demonstrations, tomato-growing advice, tomato recipes, activities for kids, and fun for the whole family. Gather your finest and/or funkiest tomatoes and enter them in the contests for Best Tasting, Biggest, Prettiest, Ugliest, Most Bizarre and/or Best Dressed. Make an extra batch of your favorite salsa recipe and compete for bragging rights in the Best Salsa Contest. Admission is free, and there are no entry fees. Entry forms may be downloaded from the SAPS website, www.saps.us, or picked up at Downtown Kingsport Association (DKA) or at the event. Entries will be accepted from 8-9 a.m. for all contests, and winners will be announced after 10 a.m. The Homegrown Tomato Fest is sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS) and Downtown Kingsport Association. For more information contact Dennis Marshall, Tomato Fest Chairman, at 423-288-3675 or sapscontact2020@gmail.com.
THE SELDOM SCENE AT THE FLOYD COUNTRY STORE: Floyd, Va. Saturday, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St. The Seldom Scene, an American bluegrass band formed in 1971, will perform progressive bluegrass tunes, including bluegrass versions of country music, rock and pop songs. Tickets are $32 in advance or $36 on the day of the show. Visit floydcountrystore.com to purchase.
JONESBOROUGH REPERTORY THEATRE’S ‘THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES’: Elizabethton, Tenn. July 29-Aug. 8, showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Bonnie Kate Theatre, 115 S. Sycamore St. The musical show tells the story of a girl singing group from the 1950s who meet again at their ten-year high school reunion. The music from the show includes over 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits. Tickets are $17 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors. Call 423-753-1010 or visit jonesboroughtheatre.com.
U.S. ARMY RESERVE REUNION AND PICNIC: Bristol, Va. Saturday, Aug. 14, 12 – 4 p.m., Sugar Hollow Park, Shelter D. The U.S. Army Reservists, 2nd Brigade, 80th Division (Abingdon and Bristol units) will hold a reunion at Sugar Hollow Park in August. Bring your favorite picnic food, and bring your own drink if you have a special drink requirement. No alcohol is permitted. Call Willis Wagner at 423-534-0334, Kevin Abel at 276-698-4710, or Terry Moore at 423-956-6155.
FL3TCH3R EXHIBIT - CALL FOR ENTRIES: Deadline: Aug. 31. The international “FL3TCH3R Exhibit: Social & Politically Engaged Art” at East Tennessee State University’s Reese Museum will run from Oct. 4 through Dec. 10. The 2021 juror will be contemporary American painter Michael Ray Charles. Exhibit entries do not need to follow a particular theme, but it will “especially honor ‘Protection of Voting Rights’ and continues this year to honor ‘Black Lives Matter,’” according to the exhibit’s co-directors, Barb, Wayne and Carrie Dyer. Entries will be accepted through Aug. 23 with an extended deadline of Aug. 31 with an additional fee. A nonrefundable fee of $40 is required for submission of up to three entries, with an additional $10 fee for each artwork over three. To learn how to submit, visit fl3tch3rexhibit.com/enter.html for mail and online submission guidelines.
GRAYSON HIGHLANDS FALL FESTIVAL - CALL FOR ENTRIES: The Grayson Highlands Fall Festival Committee is seeking vendors for the 2021 festival, which will take place at Grayson Highlands State Park in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, on Saturday, Sept. 25, and Sunday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The festival is sponsored by the Rugby Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary. All proceeds go toward emergency equipment training. The committee is looking for handmade craft vendors in mountain or pioneer style. The festival is a juried show, and first-time vendors should submit at least five photos of their work. Tables are $50 for a 12-by-12-foot space or double the space for $100. Email ghfallfestival@yahoo.com, call 276-233-8237 or visit www.ghfallfestival.50megs.com. Application deadline is Sept. 15.
ARTS IN THE PARK - CALL FOR ENTRIES: Morristown, Tenn. Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 350 W. Ninth North St. Deadline: Aug. 13. A one-day celebration of visual arts, including 2D fine art, fine quality crafts, artistic photography and sculpture, will take place in Hamblen County on Sept. 18. Morristown Art Association Member artists and local artists will showcase, display, sell and demonstrate their craft, and the event will include live performances, food and an art walk. Arts in the Park is a juried event. The application can be found at www.morristown.art.org. For more information, contact Peggy Brewer (pbrewer@charter.net; 423-312-8325) or Janette Parrish (janettep514@gmail.com; 423-231-1961).
MACHINING OPEN HOUSE - VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Virginia Highlands Community College, 100 VHCC Drive. Virginia Highlands Community College will host an open-house, drop-in event for anyone interested in joining the schools’ machining program. Sponsored by Columbus McKinnon, Damascus and General Engineering, the event will let prospective students experience the machine lab and learn first-hand about career opportunities in the field. Representatives from the sponsors will be on hand along with VHCC machining instructors. Those who preregister will be entered to win a $100 gift card. For more information, contact Sharon Rowe at 276-739-2457 or email srowe@vhcc.edu.
JONESBOROUGH FALL SOCCER SIGNUPS: Jonesborough, Tenn. Aug. 1 (2-4 p.m.), Aug. 3 (6-8 p.m.), Aug. 5 (6-8 p.m.), Aug. 7 (9 a.m.-12 p.m.), Aug. 8 (2-4 p.m.), Persimmon Ridge Park. The Town of Jonesborough Parks & Recreation Department has announced dates for Fall 2021 soccer registration. Games are held at Persimmon Ridge Park every day except for Wednesdays and Sundays. Practices typically begin the first part of September and games begin a week after, with the season ending in November. Co-ed teams will be groups by age groups (3-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-12, and 13-15). There is a nonrefundable $40 registration fee, which includes a shirt, socks and trophy at the end of the season. For forms, visit jonesboroughtn.org or call 423-791-3732.
LONESOME PINE REGIONAL LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: Wise, Va. Thursday, Aug. 5, 124 Library Road SW, 12:30 p.m., 124 Library Road SW, Wise County Public Library, Harris Art Gallery. The Finance Committee will meet at 12:30 p.m. to review monthly payables, and the Nomination Committee will meet at 12:30 p.m. to select a proposed slate of officers. The whole board will meet at 1 p.m. for the regular monthly meeting.
REPUBLICANS OF KINGSPORT: Kingsport, Tenn. Monday, Aug. 2, 12 p.m., Food City, 1205 N. Eastman Road. Guest speakers will be Sen. Jon Lundberg, state Rep. Scotty Campbell, state Rep. John Crawford, and state Rep. Bud Hulsey. Optional lunch for $15 begins at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at noon. RSVP by email to republicansofkingsport@gmail.com and indicate LUNCH or MEETING ONLY/NO LUNCH. You may also text your RSVP to 423-335-5155.