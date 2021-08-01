Community Calendar: Aug. 1, 2021

CUPCAKE DECORATING FOR CHILDREN’S ARTISAN SERIES: Big Stone Gap, Va. Saturday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, Victorian Parlor, 10 W. 1st St. Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will offer a cupcake decorating workshop for the Children’s August Artisan Series. The Cupcake Decorating workshop will be hosted by Annette Tomlinson, a local baker from Pennington Gap, Virginia. Children who register for the Cupcake Decorating Workshop will join Annette for a fun-filled morning learning how to create their own unique and original cupcakes. Each participant will decorate three cupcakes to take home. This workshop is for children ages 7-13. The fee for the workshop will be $15 per child; all supplies and materials are included. Spaces are limited for the workshop, so register early by calling 276-523-1322.The park will comply with the state COVID-19 regulations in place at the time the program is offered.

HOMEGROWN TOMATO FEST - KINGSPORT FARMERS MARKET: Kingsport, Tenn. Saturday, Aug. 7, 8-11 a.m., Kingsport Farmers Market, Center Street & Clinchfield Street. The Sixteenth Annual Homegrown Tomato Fest features tomato contests, free tomato tastings (including many heirloom varieties), free tomato refreshments, cooking demonstrations, tomato-growing advice, tomato recipes, activities for kids, and fun for the whole family. Gather your finest and/or funkiest tomatoes and enter them in the contests for Best Tasting, Biggest, Prettiest, Ugliest, Most Bizarre and/or Best Dressed. Make an extra batch of your favorite salsa recipe and compete for bragging rights in the Best Salsa Contest. Admission is free, and there are no entry fees. Entry forms may be downloaded from the SAPS website, www.saps.us, or picked up at Downtown Kingsport Association (DKA) or at the event. Entries will be accepted from 8-9 a.m. for all contests, and winners will be announced after 10 a.m. The Homegrown Tomato Fest is sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS) and Downtown Kingsport Association. For more information contact Dennis Marshall, Tomato Fest Chairman, at 423-288-3675 or sapscontact2020@gmail.com.