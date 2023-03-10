MARCH 11

GARAGE AND BAKE SALE—Garage and bake sale Saturday March 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship hall, 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Road off Highway 394, Bluff City, Tennessee, 423-538-6311.

MARCH 18

IONA CELTIC—Citizens For the Arts (CART) presents IONA Celtic featuring Marsha Searle on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at Richlands First Methodist Church, 402 Suffolk Avenue, Richlands Virginia. Conceived in 1986, IONA has evolved into one of the top rated pan-Celtic groups in the world. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, available at the door or by calling (276) 963-3385 or order on line at joinCARTtoday@gmail.com.

MARCH 25

SPRING COLORS—The Civic Chorale will present its next concert on Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City, Tennessee. The concert, “Spring Colors” will feature a wide variety, with music by well-known and lesser-known composers. In addition, this concert will showcase the individual talents of the choir with a set of solos designed to acquaint our audience with the wide variety of talent in the group. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door.

MARCH 27

PATHS TO DIGNITY—In advance of its Kingsport performance of “Violin Concerto: Paths to Dignity,” Symphony of the Mountains will present the concerto’s composer, Lucas Richman, and music director Cornelia Laemmli Orth in a presentation for Arts Alliance Mountain Empire at 7 p.m., March 27, at First Baptist Church, Bristol. Throughout the month, Symphony of the Mountains musicians will present music in shelters and food banks. Symphony of the Mountains will present composer Richman’s “Violin Concerto: Paths to Dignity” with soloist Christina Bouey, and Brahms, “Symphony No. 1,” at 7:30 p.m. on April 1 at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center, Eastman, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Tickets are $35 for adults. To order your tickets, call Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.

MARCH 28

PATHS TO DIGNITY—In advance of its Kingsport performance of “Violin Concerto: Paths to Dignity,” Symphony of the Mountains will present a free concert at 6:30 p.m. on March 28 at First Baptist Church, Bristol. The concert will be followed by an educational symposium with leaders of agencies who provide help. Boxed dinners will be provided. Donations for food banks and shelters are welcome. Symphony of the Mountains will present composer Richman’s “Violin Concerto: Paths to Dignity” with soloist Christina Bouey, and Brahms, “Symphony No. 1,” at 7:30 p.m. on April 1 at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center, Eastman, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Tickets are $35 for adults. To order your tickets, call Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.

MARCH 29

PATHS TO DIGNITY—In advance of its Kingsport performance of “Violin Concerto: Paths to Dignity,” Symphony of the Mountains will present the concerto’s composer, Lucas Richman, discussing the inspiration behind his groundbreaking concerto, at 7 p.m. on March 29 at First Christian Church, Johnson City. Symphony of the Mountains will present composer Richman’s “Violin Concerto: Paths to Dignity” with soloist Christina Bouey, and Brahms, “Symphony No. 1,” at 7:30 p.m. on April 1 at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center, Eastman, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Tickets are $35 for adults. To order your tickets, call Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.

APRIL 1

PATHS TO DIGNITY—Symphony of the Mountains will present composer Lucas Richman’s “Violin Concerto: Paths to Dignity” with soloist Christina Bouey, and Brahms, “Symphony No. 1,” at 7:30 p.m. on April 1 at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center, Eastman, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Tickets are $35 for adults. As with all Symphony of the Mountains concerts, children and students are admitted free of admission courtesy of the Ty and Julann Warren Family Foundation. A limited number of free tickets are also available for those who would not be able to attend otherwise. To order your tickets, call Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.