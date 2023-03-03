MARCH 9

BEETHOVEN AND MORE—The Bristol Music Club will meet on Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m., at State Street United Methodist Church. The public is invited to the program entitled “Beethoven and More” presented by Mark Davis and Avery Smith.

MARCH 10

GARAGE AND BAKE SALE—Garage and bake sale Friday. March 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday March 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship hall, 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Road off Highway 394, Bluff City, Tennessee, 423-538-6311.

MARCH 11

MARCH 18

IONA CELTIC—Citizens For the Arts (CART) presents IONA Celtic featuring Marsha Searle on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at Richlands First Methodist Church, 402 Suffolk Avenue, Richlands Virginia. Conceived in 1986, IONA has evolved into one of the top rated pan-Celtic groups in the world. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, available at the door or by calling (276) 963-3385 or order on line at joinCARTtoday@gmail.com.

MARCH 25

SPRING COLORS—The Civic Chorale will present its next concert on Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City, Tennessee. The concert, “Spring Colors” will feature a wide variety, with music by well-known and lesser-known composers. In addition, this concert will showcase the individual talents of the choir with a set of solos designed to acquaint our audience with the wide variety of talent in the group. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door.