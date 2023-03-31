THERE IS HOPE —4thirTEEN presents There Is Hope, an event bringing hope to the community, Saturday, April 15, at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee featuring Caleb Campbell, Teen Truth, from 1 to 3 p.m., and Tim Tebow at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Freedom Hall. For more information, visit www.4thirteen.org .

BRISTOL COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST—Evangelist Will Graham, grandson of the late Billy Graham, will be returning to the Tri-Cities to speak at the 2023 Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast at the Delta Marriott Hotel at 3135 Linden Drive in Bristol, VA, at 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 19. Bronze table sponsorships can be purchased for $350. Silver, Gold, and Platinum Sponsors also receive tickets to a private reception with Will Graham on Thursday evening before the breakfast. Silver sponsorships of $900 include a table and two tickets to the private reception, $1,250 Gold Sponsorship consists of 20 tickets and two reception tickets, and $2,500 platinum sponsorships receive four reception tickets and two speaker table tickets on the front and second rows. The deadline for sponsorships is April 1. Sponsorship checks can be mailed to 118 Phlox Creek, Bristol, TN 37620.