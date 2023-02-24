FEBRUARY 25

BEAN AND SOUP DINNER—First Christian Church, 325 Parks Worley St. Bluff City, Tenn., Saturday Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $8 per adult, $3 for children under 12. Carry-outs available. Phone 423-967-8917 with questions.

FEBRUARY 26

WORSHIP—New Grace Baptist Church, 3055 West State Street in Bristol, TN. Pastor Justin McCracken personally invites you to New Grace. We are an old-fashioned, friendly congregation that are excited about what God is doing in our church. We would be honored for you to come and be our guest. We hope you and your family will join us as we worship and fellowship together in the Lord’s House.

FEBRUARY 27

BLACK HISTORY LECTURE SERIES—University of Virginia’s College at Wise Black History Month Lecture Series and Soulfest continues on Monday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. with a webinar featuring Crystal Good, founder and publisher of “Black by God: The West Virginian,” a print and multimedia publication centering on Black voices in Appalachia, will share her insights and experiences. The speaker will be virtual but there will be a live viewing and Q&A in Cantrell Hall and available on Zoom. Register in advance for this webinar: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FRfeSqlhRYOZeYkLTPVc7Q

KING UNIVERSITY INSTITUTE FOR FAITH & CULTURE ANNUAL MEDICAL LECTURE—Cancer researcher and vocational mentor Austin Shull, Ph.D., will present “Stumbling Toward Less Uncertainty: Scientific Discernment as a Mirror for Vocational Discernment” on Monday, Feb. 27, at 9:15 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel on King’s main campus at 1350 King College Road, Bristol TN 37620. At 7 p.m. he will present “The Fight Against Cancer: A War with Many Fronts” at Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Virginia. Both events are open to the public and free of charge. More information on the current IFC season is available at www.king.edu/faithandculture.