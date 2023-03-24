MARCH 25

SPRING COLORS—The Civic Chorale will present its next concert on Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City, Tennessee. The concert, “Spring Colors” will feature a wide variety, with music by well-known and lesser-known composers. In addition, this concert will showcase the individual talents of the choir with a set of solos designed to acquaint our audience with the wide variety of talent in the group. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door.

APRIL 2

PALM SUNDAY SERVICE—Bristol Area Ministerial Alliance will celebrate its annual Palm Sunday Service on April 2 at Household Of Faith Community Church, 412 Oakview Ave., Bristol, VA, at 4 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Rayford Johnson, Jubilee World Outreach Church, Johnson City. Special music by Jubilee praise team and the Mabry Singers.

APRIL 13

BRISTOL MUSIC CLUB—The Bristol Music Club will meet Thursday, April 13, at 10 am at State Street United Methodist Church. The public is invited to the program presented by Brian Wilson on trumpet and Alice Sanders on piano and organ.

APRIL 15

THERE IS HOPE—4thirTEEN presents There Is Hope, an event bringing hope to the community, Saturday, April 15, at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee; featuring Caleb Campbell, Teen Truth, from 1 to 3 p.m., and Tim Tebow at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Freedom Hall. For more information, visit www.4thirteen.org.