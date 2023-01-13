CHURCH CALENDAR

JANUARY 16

FOOD DRIVE—The McKinney Center in Jonesborough, Tennessee, will have a Martin Luther King Day food drive from Monday, Dec. 12 to Monday, Jan. 16. Participants can donate food to the Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association Food Pantry by bring donations to the McKinney Center at 103 Franklin Avenue. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call (423) 753-0562.

JANUARY 20

GOSPEL SINGING—Faithful 2 will perform on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at Bible Way Church of Jesus Christ at 828 Williams Street in Bristol, Tennessee. The performance is a benefit concert with Faithful 2, Blood Bought, Visions of Calvary and others for Kathy Hale, who is fighting cancer.

JANUARY 22

REVIVAL—Emmanuel Baptist Church of Abingdon will be holding a Missions Revival with Bro. Scott Caudill, director of Macedonia World Baptist Missions. Services will be held Jan. 20-22; Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The church is located at 19383 Lee Highway in Abingdon, Virginia. For more information, contact Pastor Kevin Rogerson at (276) 628-7835.