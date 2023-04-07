APRIL 13

BRISTOL MUSIC CLUB—The Bristol Music Club will meet Thursday, April 13, at 10 am at State Street United Methodist Church. The public is invited to the program presented by Brian Wilson on trumpet and Alice Sanders on piano and organ.

APRIL 15

THERE IS HOPE—4thirTEEN presents There Is Hope, an event bringing hope to the community, Saturday, April 15, at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, TN featuring Caleb Campbell, Teen Truth, from 1 to 3 p.m., and Tim Tebow at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Freedom Hall. For more information, visit www.4thirteen.org.

APRIL 19

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday starting April 19 in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, VA. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

MAY 19

BRISTOL COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST—Evangelist Will Graham, grandson of the late Billy Graham, will be returning to the Tri-Cities to speak at the 2023 Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast at the Delta Marriott Hotel at 3135 Linden Drive in Bristol, VA, at 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 19.