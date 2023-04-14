APRIL 15

SINGING—The McMurrays and Rejoicing Voices will be singing Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Community Church, 2524 McMurray Hollow Rd., Hiltons, VA.

THERE IS HOPE—4thirTEEN presents There Is Hope, an event bringing hope to the community, Saturday, April 15, at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee; featuring Caleb Campbell, Teen Truth, from 1 to 3 p.m., and Tim Tebow at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Freedom Hall. For more information, visit www.4thirteen.org.

APRIL 16

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—April 16, 11 a.m. at Mount Moriah Church, 1571 Valley Drive, Bristol, TN. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—April 16, 6 p.m. at Friendship Freewill Baptist Church, 472 Highway 321, Hampton, TN. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

APRIL 18

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—April 18, 6:30 p.m. at Fort Shelby Towers, 400 Shelby St., Bristol, TN. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

APRIL 19

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday starting April 19 in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

APRIL 29

SPAGHETTI DINNER—St. Luke UMC Men's Club will have a Spaghetti Dinner with Live Music by "Limited Edition" on Saturday, April 29, 5-8 p.m., at St. Luke UMC, 105 North St., Bristol, VA. Tickets are $10 per person. Please call 276-669-2441 to reserve your tickets, or come by the church Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to purchase tickets in advance. Proceeds from the event will fund missions and outreach efforts of the St. Luke Men's Club.

MAY 19

BRISTOL COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST—Evangelist Will Graham, grandson of the late Billy Graham, will be returning to the Tri-Cities to speak at the 2023 Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast at the Delta Marriott Hotel at 3135 Linden Drive in Bristol, VA, at 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 19.