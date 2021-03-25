 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evelyn's Law passed by Tennessee House of Representatives
0 comments
breaking

Evelyn's Law passed by Tennessee House of Representatives

  • 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- “Evelyn Boswell’s Law” passed unanimously in the Tennessee House of Representatives today, after the Senate also approved it without a single no vote Monday. 

It will now head to Governor Bill Lee for final approval.

State Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, submitted House Bill 384, as the bill is officially titled, on Jan. 22, while Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, introduced the Senate version several days later. 

The House voted 91-0 in favor of the bill Thursday.

The bill is named in honor of Evelyn Mae Boswell, the Sullivan County toddler found dead on her family’s property in March 2020 after a drawn-out search. A family member had reported her disappearance the previous month, but by that time, Evelyn had already been missing for two months.

Evelyn’s Law would require parents to report missing children 12 years old and younger within 24 hours of finding out or suspecting that they’re missing, according to the summary of the legislation. 

A parent who fails to notify a law enforcement agency or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation within that window would face a Class A misdemeanor offense. 

Meanwhile, anyone who falsely reports a parent for failing to meet those new requirements could be charged with false reports under the bill. 

The bill text describes its financial cost as “not significant.” 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
WATCH NOW: Veterinarian comes home to open practice in Saltville
Latest Headlines

WATCH NOW: Veterinarian comes home to open practice in Saltville

A veterinarian with a heart for small-town life has opened a new practice in Saltville, improving the lives of four-legged clients and their owners. It was probably no surprise to her family and friends when Erin Griffin opened her small animal practice in January, as far as the crow flies from her former high school and next door to her church, Madam Russell Methodist Church.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts