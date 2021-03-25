Evelyn's Law passed by Tennessee House of Representatives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- “Evelyn Boswell’s Law” passed unanimously in the Tennessee House of Representatives today, after the Senate also approved it without a single no vote Monday.

It will now head to Governor Bill Lee for final approval.

State Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, submitted House Bill 384, as the bill is officially titled, on Jan. 22, while Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, introduced the Senate version several days later.

The House voted 91-0 in favor of the bill Thursday.

The bill is named in honor of Evelyn Mae Boswell, the Sullivan County toddler found dead on her family’s property in March 2020 after a drawn-out search. A family member had reported her disappearance the previous month, but by that time, Evelyn had already been missing for two months.

Evelyn’s Law would require parents to report missing children 12 years old and younger within 24 hours of finding out or suspecting that they’re missing, according to the summary of the legislation.

A parent who fails to notify a law enforcement agency or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation within that window would face a Class A misdemeanor offense.