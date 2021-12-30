EVE
ABINGDON, Va. — A local restaurant manager is serving up acts of kindness not just during the holidays, but every day.
A Kingsport, Tennessee, man was arrested last Thursday in the Belk parking lot of the Pinnacle Shopping Center and charged with multiple drug and firearm charges.
BRISTOL, Va. — Specific dates and moments of this region’s war against COVID-19 remain etched in the memory of Dr. Karen Shelton.
Dorman High School coach Thomas Ryan knew almost immediately on Monday that it was going to be a good day for Noah Clowney.
ABINGDON FALCONS
The woman who died in the fire was identified as Kimberly Frye
This day after Christmas has Bristol reaching again into the bottom of its collective stocking hoping the solution to its odorous landfill problem was accidently overlooked Christmas morning. Christmas has come and gone, but the smell of Bristol Virginia’s incompetence lingers.
The former Gate City High School star scored two points in his NBA Debut on Wednesday night for the Chicago Bulls in their 131-117 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center.
Defending Class 2 state champion Union is the favorite in the seven-team Mountain 7 District boys basketball race in the upcoming season.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.