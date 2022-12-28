Evans the real deal for North Meck

BRISTOL, Tenn. – North Mecklenburg High School junior Isaiah Evans is coveted by a slew of major college basketball coaches and praised by talent evaluators near and far.

He certainly lived up to his superstar status on Wednesday night, dominating to the tune of a 27-point, five-rebound, four-steal, two-assist stat line as the Vikings vanquished Dobyns-Bennett, 78-60, in the first round of the Arby’s Classic.

How good is the smooth 6-foot-7 Evans?

Take it from none other of an authority than Dobyns-Bennett senior guard Brady Stump, a four-year varsity veteran who has competed against his share of top-notch players and heaped more praise on the phenom from North Carolina.

“He’s a stud,” Stump said. “He’s probably the best player I’ve ever played against. He could jump out of the gym, he could shoot it, he’s so long, he really could do anything. He’s a great player.”

North Mecklenburg (10-0) left no doubt as the Vikings raced out to leads of 10-0, 18-4 and 20-6.

Evans showed his versatility with fadeaway jumpers, powerful dunks, soaring high for rebounds and making some pinpoint passes.

This is a guy who played on the junior varsity level as a ninth-grader, made major improvements as a sophomore and is now considered one of the top high school hoopsters in the nation.

Arkansas, Kansas, Maryland, Tennessee, Memphis, Georgetown and North Carolina State are among the plethora of programs that have already extended scholarship offers.

“Now, he knows this is his team,” said North Mecklenburg coach Duane Lewis. “It’s not just the scoring, which everybody notices, but he’s a leader. He rebounds, he tries to get everybody else involved. He’s a special kid, a special player and we’re thankful he’s at North Meck. He’s as good as they get and that’s why all these high majors are after him.”

Evans handles all the attention like he does a defender – with ease.

“Just take it slow,” Evans said. “Sometimes you have to take a break from it, sometimes you have to embrace it.”

He is embracing the challenge of playing in the Arby’s Classic against high-level competition in front of large crowds at a nice venue.

“We don’t really get shook like that,” Evans said. “I think the crowd made us play even better. We love games like this.”

Christian Foy (20 points, six rebounds) and Trey Maxwell (11 points, three rebounds) also contributed in a major way for the Vikings. Lewis cited freshman Ashton Pierce’s five-rebound, four-assist performance as vital.

D-B (8-7) pulled within 32-24 in the early stages of the second quarter, but that would be as close as the Indians got.

“You don’t get a chance to compete against a team of this caliber very often,” said Indians coach Chris Poore. “A team like this with the player they have is very special, but I told them our approach was better and we scrapped and fought.”

The Indians played without the services of East Tennessee State University signee Dante Oliver. Stump led the crew from Kingsport, Tennessee, with 22 points.

“Brady’s our guy,” Poore said. “He’s shown up when the lights are the brightest four years. Glad to see him have a good game against an elite team.”

North Mecklenburg improved to 13-3 all-time in the Arby’s Classic in what is the Vikings’ fifth appearance in the tourney. They won it all in 2014 and 2017, while finishing as runner-up in 2019.

“We’ve got our little trophy room [at North Meck] and those big Arby’s Classic championships are in there,” Evans said. “We know it’s a big tournament, so we are ready and came here prepared.”