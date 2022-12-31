Evans, North Meck avoid 2nd straight loss

BRISTOL, Tenn. – One team was going home from the Arby’s Classic with two losses – two more than they had when the tournament began.

Isaiah Evans made sure it wasn’t North Mecklenburg.

One of the top junior prospects in the nation, Evans had 25 points, including five 3-pointers, along with six rebounds and three assists to lead the Vikings to a convincing 76-44 Arby’s Classic third place game victory over Norcross on Saturday at Viking Hall.

North Mecklenburg (12-1) dropped its semifinal contest by three points against Westminister on Friday night. The Vikings didn’t let that disappointment slow them down.

“We are so young and we have a lot of energy so it is not hard to get us motivated,” Evans said. “We understand, we came down here and were out of the championship, but we also know Norcross is a really good team and we are not going to take two losses in a row.

“We came out, everybody was locked in and I feel like we did what we had to do.”

Winners of the Arby’s Classic in 2014 and ’17, the Vikings secured a third place finish with its three double-figure scorers – Evans (25), Trey Maxwell (18) and Demoris Jenkins (14) — outscoring the cold-shooting Blue Devils by themselves, 57-44. They canned 11 3-pointers and also outrebounded Norcross, 39-20.

“Our guys were ready, they were locked in,” North Meckenburg head coach Duane Lewis said. “It is how you respond to adversity and our guys stepped up. I was really proud of them. We told them we did a great job of limiting them to one shot.”

Defending Georgia 7A state champion Norcross (12-2), which lost to Myers Park by four points on Friday, made just 35.3 percent from the field, including 2-for-23 from 3-point range. University of Georgia commit Lamariyon Jordan led the Blue Devils with 17 points.

“It is disappointing to finish the event like this, but if you look at our shooting percentage, we could play another 30 ball games and I don’t think we shoot the basketball as poorly as we did,” Norcross head coach Jesse McMillan said.

Consecutive 3-pointers by the 6-foot-7 Evans to open the second quarter pushed the Vikings to a 39-30 halftime lead. That margin grew after the break, with North Mecklenburg outscoring the Blue Devils 37-14, including 19-3 in the fourth quarter.

“I have been doing this for a long time over the course of 22 years and sometimes you get your butt beat pretty badly and a lot of teams don’t handle it the right way,” McMillan said. “Our guys are in the locker room right now, they don’t feel good about it, but they aren’t blaming.

“It is one of those things out of this tournament we are going to take that back to Georgia. ‘Hey, we are not as good as we thought we were.’ There are some things we can work on and we will get better.”

Maxwell had four 3-pointers for North Mecklenburg, while Jenkins, who has committed to play football at East Carolina, had 11 rebounds to go with his 14 points. Talented freshman Ashton Pierce had nine points and five assists, while Christian Foy had six points and six boards.

Evans certainly saw reason for optimism with the way the Vikings responded to defeat.

“It showed us that we can bounce back from a loss,” Evans said. “It showed that we can also dominate teams when we are doing what we are supposed to do. Limiting teams to one shot is crucial.”

The slender Evans was a junior varsity player just two years ago. His services are now being pursued by such NCAA Division I programs as Kansas, Florida State, LSU and Tennessee.

“It has been a journey for sure, but I feel like it was the right path for me,” Evans said. “Everything came in when it was supposed to, nothing was rushed, but being on JV allowed me to have that dog mentality and go out there and start killing.”