It was only fitting that Evan Carter of the Texas Rangers collected a hit in the first plate appearance of his Major League Baseball career last week.

The kid has been hammering out line drives since he first picked up a bat as a tyke and a hit parade followed at Elizabethton High School and during minor league stops in Kinston, North Carolina, Frisco, Texas, Hickory, North Carolina and Round Rock, Texas.

Promoted to the big leagues last Thursday, the 21-year-old Carter made his debut the following night and went 1-for-3 with a single, walk, stolen base, outfield assist and two strikeouts in a 6-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

Wearing the same No. 32 once worn by Rangers legends Josh Hamilton and David Clyde, Carter started in right field and batted ninth in his debut.

He singled on a 2-2 pitch from Oakland pitcher Paul Blackburn to begin the bottom of the second inning, taking the 91.2 mile-per-hour fastball to right field.

That came after throwing out Esteury Ruiz of the A’s trying to stretch a single into a double for the final out of the top of the second inning.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Carter was the first player since the expansion era began in 1961 with a hit, walk, stolen base and outfield assist in his MLB debut, a fact initially pointed out by Rangers broadcaster Jared Sandler.

He was the first local in the pros to get a hit in their first MLB at-bat since pitcher Daniel Norris (Science Hill) of the Detroit Tigers homered off Jon Lester of the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 19, 2015 at Wrigley Field.

Of course, Norris was already an established big leaguer at that point.

It is believed that the last local dude to get a hit in the first at-bat of their first MLB game was Jim Pankovits of the Houston Astros on May 27, 1984, when he produced a ninth-inning, pinch-hit single against Pittsburgh’s Rod Scurry at the Astrodome. Pankovits was born in Pennington Gap, Virginia, before moving to Richmond.

Willie Horton of the Detroit Tigers did the same on Sept. 10, 1963 with a pinch-hit single in the fourth inning against Jim Hannan of the Washington Senators. Horton was born in the coal-mining community of Arno in Wise County, Virginia.

Lew “Lefty” Flick (Tennessee High) achieved the feat as well for the Philadelphia Athletics on Sept. 28, 1943 with a first-inning single against Al Milnar of the St. Louis Browns.

A whole community cheered for MLB hit No. 1 for Carter.

His wife and family were in attendance at Globe Life Field to see it transpire and his cell phone blew up with text message and calls from well-wishers.

“We got to speak briefly,” said Ryan Presnell, Carter’s high school coach. “I know we will have some time this offseason to talk about it at length. I just told him I was proud of him and so was our little town. I know that’s really important to him and I wanted him to hear that.”

So, when did Carter first catch Presnell’s eye as having the potential to be a future big leaguer?

“I hate to sound cliché, but the first time I saw him swing I just knew,” Presnell said. “He’s that special of a talent. I told my wife his freshman year there was zero doubt in my mind he was going to pull it off.”

Carter’s senior season at Elizabethton included just three games due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and he was still selected 50th overall by Texas in the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft.

Analysts on ESPN2’s television broadcast of the draft were caught off guard when Carter’s name was called as they scrambled for information on a guy who didn’t show up in any of the mock drafts leading up to the event and wasn’t ranked among MLB.com’s top 200 prospects at the time.

Eschewing a scholarship offer to Duke University, Carter signed with the Rangers and it didn’t take long for those prospect pundits to figure out how talented he was.

Carter played in just 246 regular-season games in the minors before being promoted and emerged as the top prospect in the Rangers farm system, slashing .285/.410/.459 with 27 home runs and 152 RBIs and being among the youngest players in every league he played in.

“One of the things that impresses me about Evan’s game is his ability at the plate,” said Evan Perkins, a former high school teammate. “His ability to see many pitches during his at-bats and capitalize on the pitch he’s looking for has always been great. He’s a smart hitter and understands how pitchers are going to try to attack him. … I knew Evan was a special player in high school. The way he carried himself, his mindset, along with his ability to play the game. His knowledge of the game always stood out to me as well.”

Carter is also about as low-key as they come and dedicated to his faith. He wore a shirt that said “Jesus Won” while taking batting practice on Friday.

“To be so young and always in the spotlight, he is one of the most down-to-earth and humble people you can meet,” said Corey Rusell, Carter’s ex-teammate with the Elizabethton Cyclones. “He has such a bright future and I can’t wait to just sit back and enjoy.”

Carter finished 0-for-2 with a walk and tallied his first big-league RBI on Sunday against Oakland. He drove in Josh H. Smith with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly in a 9-4 victory.

The best days are likely ahead for the phenom.

“I just hope one day he writes a book titled ‘Hit in the garage with your Dad.’ They had a cage in his garage where he spent most of his time getting better,” Presnell said. “Not elite showcases and the such. He played with his friends growing up and you could tell he enjoyed every minute of it. He’s the perfect example that if you’re good enough, they’ll find you. He always trusted he would end up where Jesus Christ wanted him.”

Stratton’s second outing

Hunter Stratton pitched in his second game for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday and it went well.

The Sullivan East High School graduate tossed a scoreless ninth inning for the Pirates in their 8-2 loss to the homestanding Atlanta Braves.

Pitching against the team he grew up rooting for, Stratton walked likely National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr., struck out Ozzie Albies, got Matt Olson to fly out to center field and then retired Marcell Ozuna on a line out to right field.

Several East alums and Stratton’s friends – including his high school coach Mike Breuninger – were in Atlanta for the weekend series.

Stratton was promoted to the majors on Sept. 4 from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Prime for playoffs

First baseman Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) and pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse (Unicoi County) begin their quest for a championship this week in the minor leagues.

Francisco is hitting .231/.281/.327 with four home runs and 40 RBIs for the High-A Peoria Chiefs, a St. Louis Cardinal farm team that opens the Midwest League playoffs today against Cedar Rapids.

Peavyhouse has pitched to the tune of a 10-5 record and 4.94 ERA in 26 games for the Modesto Nuts, Low-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Modesto recently enjoyed a 16-game winning streak and opens the California League playoffs today.

Today in History

Kevin Barker (Virginia High) went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Milwaukee Brewers in their 12-9 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 12, 1999.