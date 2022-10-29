ETSU's Power tied for Bermuda lead

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Seamus Power knows the wind and Port Royal well enough to realize he'd better do his scoring early. He did just that Saturday, added a few birdies late and had another 6-under 65 to share the lead with Ben Griffin in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Power holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the daunting par-3 16th and made a 12-foot birdie on the par-5 17th to atone for his lone mistake, a double bogey on the par-3 13th.

Griffin followed the same script in a strong wind with three birdies to open his round. He kept his approach under the wind on the 18th to 5 feet for birdie and a 66.

They were at 18-under 195, two shots clear of Kevin Yu (67) and Aaron Baddeley (68).

Power at No. 48 is the highest-ranked player at Port Royal.

The 35-year-old Irishman is no stranger to windy conditions and has played the Bermuda Championship the last few years.

“I knew I had to get birdies before 11,” Power said.

LIV

Johnson's team eyeing more bucks

DORAL, Fla. — Dustin Johnson’s season of big LIV money will finish with another seven-figure check.

Johnson and his 4Aces GC team are one of four squads that will play in the finals of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf team championship Sunday, with $16 million — $4 million for each of the four players — awaiting the winning roster in the season-ending event at Trump National Doral.

Johnson’s team got there by beating Cleeks GC 2-1 on Saturday, with the winning point coming when Pat Perez and Talor Gooch held off Graeme McDowell and Richard Bland in extra holes.

“For us, it's all about the competition,“ Johnson said. “We want to win the first championship in LIV Golf. It's anybody's ballgame. Every team up here obviously is playing well. There's no favorites in my eyes.”