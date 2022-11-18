ETSU looks for stunner ta Mississippi State

ETSU at Mississippi State

What to watch for: ETSU is facing a five-game losing skid going into 2023 unless they can pull a shocker at StarkVegas. The Bucs are 2-13 all-time against Power-5 teams, defeating Vanderbilt 23-3 last season and North Carolina State 29-14 in 1987…ETSU has been outscored by an average of 37.5 to 7.7 in those games, and have been shut out six times...These clubs have met once, with the Bulldogs winning 53-6 in 1998. Jamey Chadwell, who was the quarterback in that game for the Bucs, is now the ultra-successful head coach at Coastal Carolina…Mississippi State, which travels to play Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving, is 1-3 after starting the season at 5-1…ETSU will lean on senior Jacob Saylors, who is one yard from reaching 6,000 all-purpose yards for his career, with 3,808 of those coming on the ground, the second most among active FCS backs in the nation. He has 1,642 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns this season… The Mike Leach-coached Bulldogs will put the ball in the air, led by Will Rogers, who has thrown for 3.173 yards and 27 touchdowns this season…ETSU’s Alijah Huzzie hopes to take advantage and add to his total of five interceptions…Chandler Martin needs one tackle to reach 100 for the season…Steve Spurrier Jr., the son of the legendary Florida head coach, is the outside receivers coach and pass game coordinator for the Bulldogs…Expect to hear plenty of cowbells ringing at Davis Wade Stadium…ETSU has no Mississippians on its roster, while six Tennesseans play for the Bulldogs…Among the games ETSU has slated for next season is a trip to Liberty to face the Flames.