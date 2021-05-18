ETSU lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for fully vaccinated people

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- East Tennessee State University will no longer require fully vaccinated people to wear masks or socially distance on campus, but the college said that people who aren’t fully vaccinated should keep wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

In a statement posted to the school’s website, ETSU said it was lifting its emergency COVID-19 policy on face coverings effective immediately in response to the updated safety recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week.

The school said that in keeping with CDC guidelines, masks will still be required in some settings--ETSU Health clinical sites, for example.

The school also said that it’s fine for fully vaccinated people to keep wearing masks if they want to, and asked the university community to “provide a supportive culture for those who continue this practice.”

“As noted by the CDC, persons who have not been fully vaccinated should continue wearing face coverings and following social distancing guidelines,” the statement said.