ETSU hyped for visit from Chattanooga

There is no game that matters more to East Tennessee State in any sport than Chattanooga.

That will be no different on Saturday when the Buccaneers (2-2, 0-2) host the Mocs (3-1, 1-0) in the Rail Rivalry at Greene Stadium in Johnson City. Kickoff has been moved up from 7:30 to 3 p.m. to hopes of avoiding as much of the remnants from Hurricane Ian as possible.

“Anytime the rivalry has a name – like the Rail Rivalry – it’s pretty big,” ETSU head coach George Quarles said. “Obviously, we’re both on the same side of the state in East Tennessee, we both recruit a lot of the same players and we both compete hard in every sport, especially football. They’re picked to win the league this year and ETSU won the league last year – it’s a big game.”

The players know it too. ETSU lost just twice last season, and one of those was to the Mocs, who are currently ranked 10th and 12th in the two FCS polls.

“I would say it’s a pretty big game,” ETSU linebacker Stephen Scott said. “I see us as one of the top tier contenders, so this is really a big one for us. They beat us last year, so we really want that rail back.”

ETSU faces a must-win scenario the rest of the way – and gets lots of help along the way – to even consider defending its SoCon title. It won’t be easy against the Mocs, who started 3-0 before falling 31-0 last week to FBS foe Illinois.

“My message to our guys is that we’ve been close – a couple of plays away from being undefeated,” Quarles said. “I still believe we are a good football team when we do what we are supposed to do, when we make plays and take care of the football.”

Leading the way for Chattanooga is SoCon preseason defensive player of the year Devonnsha Maxwell, who has 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks for the Mocs, which have held ETSU to 17 or fewer points in their last five meetings.

“Those guys are good players. I got a chance to play them last year and I thought we played well against them,” said ETSU offensive lineman Joe Schreiber, whose Bucs lost 21-16 last year in Chattanooga. “Going into games like this, I tend to worry less about them and more about us and handling our business every day. I feel like when we handle our business in practice during the week, it doesn’t matter who we’re going against.”

Eastern Michigan transfer quarterback Preston Hutchinson (801 yards, 5 TD) leads Chattanooga’s offense, which is paced in the backfield by Ailyn Ford, has run for 437 yards and four scores.

“Chattanooga is a really talented team. Defensively, that front is really stout. They are tough to run the ball against. They are coming off a tough game against Illinois,” Quarles said. “Offensively, they seem to be playing much better this year with a quarterback transferring in from Eastern Michigan, who’s playing really well. It’ll be a big challenge, but I’m more concerned about us as a team than I am who we play.”

ETSU bounced back from two straight SoCon defeats to torture outmanned Robert Morris 45-3 last week. Jacob Saylors, the SoCon preseason offensive player of the year, ran for 173 yards and three touchdowns, while Tyler Riddell, who has struggled early on with interceptions, completed just seven passes for 111 yards.

Schreiber would be just fine with keeping the ball in the hands of Saylors.

“It’s a lot of fun. It makes my job pretty easy. I mean what doesn’t he do well?,” Schreiber said. “He’s explosive, he’s fast and I think he has great vision. He finds the open hole and makes plays. There’s not a lot more you could ask for in a running back.”

The Colonials were held to 196 yards, including 39 on the ground.

“The way that we played last Saturday was really good,” Scott said. “We were up and came out with this type of energy, and we need to do the same thing this week. It’s a big week. We just need to have a good week of practice and come out fired up ready to play like I know we can do.”

Chattanooga holds a 24-19-1 edge in the series, having dominated since ETSU brought football back in 2016, winning four of five against the Buccaneers.

Expect an intense, hard-fought game on both sides.

“I think so, especially for our guys. We’ve got to be a little bit more careful and keep our emotions in check,” Quarles said. “We talked last night as a staff about how important this game is to so many of our guys, and they felt last year our guys got a little too hyped up at times.

“When you’re too hyped, you make poor decisions. You don’t do some of the things you normally do. (The games on our schedule) are all big, and this one is big for lots of reasons.”

Schreiber has never been part of an ETSU squad that has beaten Chattanooga and retained the trophy that goes to the winning team in this series.

This is his last chance.

“It means a lot. Like Coach Quarles said, any time there’s a name on it, that makes it a little bit of a bigger deal,” he said. “We haven’t had a chance, since I’ve been here, to get that rail.

“I know our guys are really hungry for the opportunity to bring that thing home.”