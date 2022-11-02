ETSU hoops hoping for better seasons

Men

Division: NCAA Division I

League: Southern Conference

Coach: Desmond Oliver

Last season: 15-17 (7-11)

Key returners: Jordan King, G; Jaden Seymour, F; Kordell Charles, F; Allen Strothers, G.

Promising newcomers: Brock Jancek, F; Jalen Haynes, F; Josh Taylor.

Key losses: Lederrius Brewer, Ty Brewer, David Sloan, Charlie Weber, Mohab Yasser.

Outlook: Desmond Oliver felt like he had two different teams last season, a campaign that ended with a 15-17 record, including a 7-11 mark in the Southern Conference.

“Last year we had two different teams, two different seasons in a sense,” said Oliver, in his second season as the ETSU men’s coach. “Non-conference, our roster looked a little bit different than it did in conference play. Our conference roster was guard-oriented.

“I thought I had the best 1, 2 and 3 spot in the conference at times and it kept us in games. It could have got ugly some nights, but we had a chance to win every game because they made shots, they made plays.”

Leading the ETSU returnees this season is 6-foot junior guard Jordan King, an All-Southern Conference preseason selection, who led the Bucs last season in scoring (14.6) and several other categories in his first year after transferring from Siena.

“It has definitely been fun. The guys are connecting well,” King said. “We are still learning some things and trying to get some things down so that we can become the best team that we can. I just think overall it is going to be a great season. The connection is there and that is where we need it to be.”

ETSU has several holdovers anxious for an opportunity to play more, including Jaden Seymour, Kordell Charles and Allen Strothers, and several newcomers, including a trio of 6-foot-8 transfers from Tennessee (Brock Jancek), Virginia Tech (Jalen Haynes) and Georgia (Josh Taylor).

“I am really excited about that…,” Oliver said. “Certainly I think what was a weakness last season will be a strength this season as far as the depth, the skill set, the size and the length of our front line. I think our 3, 4 and 5 spots are just going to look different physically and we will continue to develop skill at those spots.”

Much will revolve around King, who will be asked to handle the ball more, while still finding his open looks. He is excited for what lies ahead.

“I know playing the 1-spot is not going to be easy because you have to get everyone involved and not just yourself,” he said. “I have been watching a lot of film, just trying to make the right reads and just get guys involved and make them better.”

ETSU, which hosts Limestone in an exhibition on Friday, will open its season on Nov. 7 against Emory & Henry. The Bucs, who have non-conference games at Georgia and LSU this season, were picked sixth in the Southern Conference preseason coaches poll.

Oliver, whose Bucs lost Lederrius and Ty Brewer, along with David Sloan, feels like King to doing his part to make this closer in his second season.

“We didn’t have that last year. It was individuals,” Oliver said. “It was funny, what if last year’s team had won 24 games and everyone feels like ETSU is back, but the culture was never going to be right until you get it right.

“I am happy that we experienced our adversity and won 15 games. I am back to the drawing board again, I have a new roster. He is leading the group right now and I am excited for the future.”

***

WOMEN

Division: NCAA Division I

League: Southern Conference

Coach: Brenda Mock Brown

Last season: 6-22 (5-9)

Key returners: Jakhyia Davis, C; Meleah Kirtner, G; Courtney Moore, G; Sarah Thompson, G; Aaliyah Vananda.

Promising newcomers: Ella Boyle, F; Nevaeh Brown, G; Kendall Foley, G; Jayla Ruffus-Milner G; Jiselle Thomas, G.

Key losses: Amaya Adams, Demi Burdick, Abby Carrington, Carly Hooks, Jaila Roberts.

Outlook: For the third season in a row, the ETSU women’s basketball team is under new leadership, with former UNC-Asheville head coach Brenda Mock Brown replacing Simon Harris, who resigned under fire in August.

It is also third-year sophomore Courtney Moore’s third head coach in three years. Moore was third on the Bucs in scoring last season with 8.9 points per game, while leading the squad in minutes played, three-point goals, assists and steals.

“Getting used to this new head coach has been pretty good,” Moore said. “She has made the transition really easy. Her practices are really intense, but I think it is preparing us to have a great season.”

Brown wasn’t able to do much recruiting after taking the job on Aug. 8, but inherits a roster with nine new players, with 10 of the 14 players being freshmen or sophomores. She does have the services of 6-foot-3 sophomore Jakhyia Davis back, along with local grads Sarah Thompson (Gate City) and Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe).

Four transfers include Kendall Foley (Oakland), Jayla Ruffus-Milner (Pepperdine), Jiselle Thomas (Temple) and Nevaeh Brown (who played at Wake Forest before transferring to Northwest Florida State). She also has a pair of tall freshmen in 6-3 Ella Boyle and 6-2 Meghan Downing, which should help the rebounding issues the Bucs had last season.

“You can see we just have a mixed bag of talent and experience so really we are just trying to get to know each other,” Brown said. “I have an ideal style of play, up-tempo, we love guards like Courtney, who can shoot the 3 and attack the basket and have a little bit of a mid-range game. We like to get up and down, but I also want to be mindful of what is on the roster and maximize that potential.

“That has really been our focus is just getting better every day with the fundamentals and also off the court, just developing culture.”

ETSU, which was picked sixth out of eight teams in the SoCon, will host Mars Hill in exhibition game tonight at Brooks Gym. Brown had to find 15 non-conference games, and none will be tougher than Monday when the Bucs open the season at defending national champion South Carolina.

Brown is ready for her first season with the Bucs.

“…Our kids are hungry and they just want to win,” Brown said. “They want to be great, they want to win so I think they are really picking up what we are putting down as far as culture and the on-court work as well.”