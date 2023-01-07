 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ETSU Basketball

ETSU falls to Furman

  • 0

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Marcus Foster scored 21 points as Furman beat East Tennessee State 70-56 on Saturday night.

Foster had 11 rebounds for the Paladins (12-5, 3-1 Southern Conference). Jalen Slawson added 16 points while going 5 of 6 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds and three steals.

Mike Bothwell recorded 13 points and was 4-of-14 shooting, including 0 for 7 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

DeAnthony Tipler led the Buccaneers (6-11, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Haynes added 13 points and six rebounds for East Tennessee State.

In addition, Justice Smith finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Furman visits Mercer while East Tennessee State travels to play Citadel.

Freshman Trivette stars for Richlands

Freshman Trivette stars for Richlands

It’s fair to call Richlands Blue Tornado basketball player Annsley Trivette a freshman sensation.

Entering Thursday’s non-district game against Grundy, the 6-foot-1 forward was averaging 28 points and double figure rebounds.

Worley has night to remember for Bearcats

Worley has night to remember for Bearcats

Virginia High basketball player Dante Worley was honored before Friday’s Southwest District opener for reaching the 1,000 career points mark.

The fun was just beginning for the 6-foot senior point guard.

