ETSU falls, Lady Vols top Knights

First-year NCAA Division I participant Queens University defeated East Tennessee 78-75 at Freedom Hall on Wednesday night.
Jordan King led ETSU (4-7) with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, while DeAnthony Tipler added 19 points and Justice Smith had 15 points and five boards in the loss.
ETSU, which hosts UNC-Asheville on Saturday, has dropped six of eight games after starting the season with a pair of wins over Emory & Henry and Elon.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Lady Vols top Knights
Jordan Horston had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead Tennessee to a 99-64 homecourt destruction of Central Florida.
Justine Pissott added 14 points, Jasmine Franklin had eight points and 10 boards and Jillian Hollingshead added nine points for the Lady Vols (7-5), who will host No. 2 Stanford on Sunday.
All 14 players scored for Tennessee.
ETSU wins clash of Buccaneers
Jiselle Thomas provided 18 points and five rebounds and Courtney Moore added 11 points and three steals to lift East Tennessee State past Charleston Southern 65-45.
ETSU (9-3) also received nine points from Nevaeh Brown. Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) connected on a 3-pointer to finish with three points. Sarah Thompson (Gate City) added two points and two steals.
ETSU travels to UNC-Asheville on Saturday.