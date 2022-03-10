EPA declines to take more active role in fixing landfill issue

BRISTOL, Va. – The federal Environmental Protection Agency has declined taking a more direct role in solving issues with the Bristol Virginia landfill.

In a letter to City Manager Randy Eads, EPA Deputy Regional Administrator Diana Esher said the issues remain the responsibility of state and local agencies but EPA will remain involved in the process. Public concerns over widespread odor complaints and other emissions from the city’s landfill have dominated the conversation over the landfill for more than a year.

In January the city reached out to the EPA and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, asking for support and expertise to try and resolve the problems.

“Statutory authorities to regulate solid waste landfills are direct to state and local governments under Subtitle D (non-hazardous waste) of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and there is no EPA oversight role,” she wrote. “Despite its limited authorities, the EPA is committed to continuing to work with state and local partners as an advisor to investigate potential remedies to this environmental issue for the people of Bristol.”

DEQ responded by recently naming an 11-member panel of experts to study the landfill and its issues and develop a series of recommendations and the General Assembly stepped forward to assist financially.

Representatives of the EPA came to Bristol three times during the past year to take extensive air quality samples and report those findings to the city, state and community.

“Since that time EPA has worked in close collaboration with DEQ, ATSDR (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry), the city of Bristol Virginia, the city of Bristol Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and others to ensure that all appropriate resources are being applied toward the concurrent investigation and mitigation activities at the facility.”

Esher noted that mitigation efforts continue as do odors coming from the facility.

“While odors generated by the facility are unpleasant and may even cause a physical reaction, EPA’s initial review of available air monitoring and sampling data do not demonstrate a need to initiate a response action by the EPA’s Superfund program,” Esher wrote. “ATSDR continues to receive and evaluate data to determine whether long-term exposures could result in adverse human health effects and intends to release a report summarizing their health assessment activities.”

