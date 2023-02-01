WKMA exhibits 'Black History in Appalachia & Beyond' Feb. 23 - April 2

Mark your calendar for a Black History Month celebration coming to the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia.

"Black History in Appalachia and Beyond" runs Feb. 23 to April 2 with the history of Black visual culture in the Appalachian region and displays how that influences contemporary works by Black artists.

“This show is important because it highlights a lot of themes and narratives that have been historically overlooked,” said Emily Jordan, the show’s curator and the center’s curator of fine and decorative arts.

“As a cultural heritage center for the central region of Appalachia, we have often exhibited work from a predominantly white history. Whereas white Appalachian history is well-documented and preserved, Black Appalachian culture has been more scarcely recorded. This show aims to bring these stories into the light so that our visitors may leave feeling educated and appreciative of a visual culture that they might not have already been familiar with,” Jordan said.

As a region that has documented and preserved the history of few Black artists and creatives, this exhibition aims to bring light to their histories, Jordan said.

By the mid 19th century, the visual culture in America was riddled with white supremacy and racial caricatures degrading African Americans, Jordan said.

“I chose these particular artists because of their roots and their understanding of the history of Black visual culture in America. The contemporary artists in this show, such as Kara Walker and Carrie Mae Weems, are strongly influenced by early photography and stereotypical caricatures that were popular in postbellum America. As famous artists who theme their work around their Black American heritage, they take these moments from history and reclaim them. Weems uses self-portraiture through photography, an incredible tool used by Black Americans in the 19th century, to tell her own stories. Walker uses the power of silhouettes and exaggerated characteristics, often found in racist caricatures, to create her own scenes and narratives,” Jordan said.

Though they had little means of reaching widespread audiences, Black visual artists used the media technology at the time to promote Black leadership and respectability and to counteract the racism and hate that slavery established, Jordan said.

“This show is important to me because as the Cultural Heritage curator here at WKMA, I am responsible for creating displays of history that represent the whole region. I want to look at our history through multiple points of view and not just from a singular perspective,” Jordan said.

“I want our visitors to make connections between Appalachia's history and how influential it has been on the history of the country as a whole,” Jordan said.

As photography was just becoming a popular medium in the country, many Black artists and activists chose to photograph successful members of their community — a realistic representation of a race that was being caricatured and stereotyped in popular printed media. These photographed portraits circulated throughout the country, promoting Black freedom and equality by showcasing the success and intellect of these individuals, Jordan said.

“This show will feature a video installation of the 2014 documentary Through a Lens Darkly: Black Photography and the Emergence of a People by award winning filmmaker Thomas Allen Harris,” Jordan said.

“The documentary ex plains how photography became a vital tool for African Americans to utilize in postbellum America. At a time when racist caricatures, cartoons, postcards, and other images were so popular in American media, photographed portraits of African Americans were vital to counteract these negative perceptions. Artists would capture the likenesses of African American individuals who were successful and respectable, such as writers, poets, musicians, and abolitionists,” Jordan said.

“One of these writers and abolitionists in particular, Frederick Doulgass, was actually the most photographed person during the 19th century,” Jordan said.

Focusing dominantly on self-fashioning — the process of constructing one’s identity and public image to reflect a set of cultural standards — through photography, self-portraits, crafts, and decorative arts, visitors of the exhibition will learn about the influences seen in contemporary Black art through its history, Jordan added.

These objects and artworks will emphasize the importance of self-fashioning during a time when racist minstrels, stereotypes and violence were trying to dominate the national image of Black Americans, Jordan said.

The exhibition will also include an engaging video installation featuring a documentary discussing the history of Black photography as a form of emancipation, Jordan said.

“The use of photography as a medium to abolish slavery and encourage equal rights was so profound that by the Civil War and Reconstruction years even white photographers were capturing the truth of cruelty and racism that both free and enslaved Black Americans faced,” Jordan said.

“During the first century of photography’s invention and use around the world, the most photographed person in the 20th century was Frederick Douglass — perhaps one of the most famous abolitionists, writers, and social activists in American history,” Jordan said.

Compared to the more local and regional storytelling of Black visual culture, Jordan said this exhibition will highlight the contemporary works of popular artists whose works integrate the history of self-fashioning vs. public image. Harkening back to times of Emancipation, Reconstruction, and Civil Rights, artists such as Carrie Mae Weems, Kara Walker, Elizabeth Catlett, and Whitfield Lovell embody the historical influence of contemporary art. They teach us that although these stories are from the past, the similar issues we face in today’s societies are still fought with powerful visual culture.

Black History in Appalachia and Beyond is part of the McGlothlin Exhibition Series at William King Museum of Art.

Want to go?

• What: Black History in Appalachia and Beyond

• When: Feb. 23-April 2

• Where: William King Museum of Art, 415 Academy Drive, Abingdon, Virginia

• Info: 276-628-5005.

Tours at Two

• Visit for light refreshments and a free curator-led tour of Black History in Appalachia and Beyond on April 2, at 2. p.m.