Watch Now - Bluegrass Jam Session

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum held its monthly Bluegrass Jam Session Saturday afternoon giving artists from throughout the area a chance to get together a play bluegrass music.

Bluegrass players gathered at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia on Saturday for the monthly Bluegrass Jam Session. The group filled the room with classic bluegrass sounds of banjos, fiddles and a standup bass.

The sessions are held the fourth Saturday of each month from 2 to 5 p.m.

