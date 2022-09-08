Washington County Virginia Fair opens next week with new attractions

The Washington County Fair gallops back into Abingdon, Virginia Monday with thrill rides, pageants and traditional fair events such as the antique tractor pull and square dancing. The traditional events are joined by some new attractions this year. A rodeo is coming to the fair and a best beard contest will be held.

“The rodeo is new this year,” Jennifer Blankenship, a member of the board of directors at the Washington County Fair, said.

GN Rodeo Productions of Wise, Virginia, brings the rodeo to the fair on Wednesday and Thursday with bucking bulls.

The antique tractor pull will be held Monday, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Junior Miss and Miss Washington County pageants, are also on Monday night beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The theme for the fair this year is, “Home Grown Fun: Celebrating the Beauty and Bounty of Washington County.”

While the fair officially opens on Monday, two preview events kick off the festivities this weekend.

The truck pull will be Saturday at 6 p.m. Admission is $15.

Sunday, the fair will be open from 2 to5 p.m., for the public to bring entries into the many contests. Blankenship said.

Go Hog Wild

A “Hog Show” will be held Monday from 7 to 9 p.m.

The other white meat will be featured Wednesday as well when he comical “Greased Pig Contest” on take place at 6 p.m.

With this, one pig is greased with something slippery, according to Blankenship,

“They put a ribbon around its tail. And you just run and try to pull the ribbon off. It’s pretty comical. It’s pretty entertaining,” Blankenship said.

The contest is broken into two categories. Kids aged 2 to 5 years old are in one category while kids 6 to 12 years of age compete in the other category. The winner takes home a trophy.

The younger kids must grab the ribbon while the older kids must bear-hug the pig, Blankenship said.

Farm Fun

Mercy’s Barnyard Adventure is coming to the fair for the first time, Blankenship said.

This area includes education stations for kids of all ages.

Children can learn how to milk a cow or race a pedal-tractor.

Also new this year, the petting zoo has been moved to a location just outside Building A, where Mercy’s Barnyard Adventure is located.

VCA Animal Hospital is holding “The Big Pet Show” Saturday, Sept. 17 at noon. The Big Pet Show includes 15 different classes of dogs, cats, cows, sheep, chicken and pocket pets.

On the stage

This year’s entertainment highlights include performances:

Monday, Sept. 12 – Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, from 8 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday Sept. 13 – Clay Walker, from 8 to 10 p.m., performs country songs like “She Won’t Be Lonely Long.”

Wednesday, Sept. 14 – Drew Parker, from 8 to 10 p.m., performs country music.

Thursday, Sept. 15 – Ernest, 8-10 p.m., performs country music.

Friday Sept. 16 – Chase Matthew, 8-10 p.m., sings country music.

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Presley Barker, 8-10 p.m.

Best beard?

A new event coming up is the Mullet and Beard Contest, sponsored by Foxy Hair FX of Abingdon, Virginia Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded. The fee to enter the contest is $5.

Also new this year is the free Appalachian Craft Corner held Monday through Friday in Building A. Here, local crafters are volunteering to teach pottery (Monday), barn-quilt painting (Tuesday) wood-block printing (Wednesday), pulled string painting (Thursday) and coffee filter butterflies (Friday).