Top 5 'Must Sees' at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum

BRISTOL, Va. – This year is the 95th anniversary of the legendary 1927 Bristol Sessions, known as the “Big Bang” of country music.

Since 2014, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in downtown Bristol, Virginia has been carrying on the city’s musical heritage and the lasting legacy of those storied recordings from 1927 that featured artists like The Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and Ernest Stoneman. 

With an immersive digital experience, the museum offers numerous films and interactive displays that will inform and entertain both the country music enthusiast and the musical novice. Here’s five things you can expect to enjoy when visiting the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, no matter your musical preference. 

Listening to the 1927 Bristol Sessions

Listening to the songs that were recorded is one of the first things you’ll be able to do – and need to do – when checking out the museum’s core exhibits. The program allows you to follow along with lyrics and read about the artists and the songs they performed. You can also explore a day-by-day timeline of how the sessions unfolded over a two-week period. 

Feeling like a record producer

Put on headphones and mix recordings yourself. Through re-recorded versions of Bristol Sessions songs, museum goers are able to adjust levels like vocals, guitar and autoharp for various songs. The program gives visitors a feel for what it’s like to produce a song and be able to amplify different parts. 

Tuning in to old radio stations

Tune in to old-time radio broadcasts from the Bristol Sessions era and beyond, including shows like the WCYB Farm and Fun Time of Bristol, the WSM Grand Ole Opry of Nashville and the WLS National Barn Dance of Chicago. While you’re at it, take a look inside the Birthplace of Country Music radio station WBCM - LP, also known as Radio Bristol, broadcast on 100.1 FM. 

Sending a digital postcard 

Want to share your experience with someone who couldn’t make it? Send them a digital postcard with a Birthplace of Country Music Museum theme and your own unique message. The postcard will be emailed to the recipient with a link to more information about the museum.   

Seeing how listening devices evolved 

See just how much music listening technology evolved over the past century plus. From early-1900s phonographs to more modern eight-track, cassette and CD players, the artifacts displayed will take any visitor back in time with a glance. 

