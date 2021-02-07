Theatre Bristol On Air presents Sherlock Holmes radio drama

Theatre Bristol continues performing with the first Theatre Bristol On Air production of the 2021 season, “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” featuring a talented cast under the direction of Glenn Patterson.

The #TBKDOS Series — which stands for “Theatre Bristol: Keeping Drama On — and Off —Stage” — launched with Theatre Bristol On Air, a radio drama throwback to Theatre Bristol’s days of “Don’t Touch That Dial.” Theatre Bristol On Air’s production of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” will air on radio station 89.5 WETS. Mid-March, the program will also be available on various podcast services and the Theatre Bristol website. The date and time will be announced soon.

Based on a local legend of a spectral hound that haunted Dartmoor in Devonshire, England, “The Hound of the Baskervilles” is set in the moors at Baskerville Hall and the nearby Grimpen Mire, and the action takes place mostly at night, when the terrifying hound howls for blood. After Sir Charles Baskerville is found dead with his face twisted in stark terror, Holmes is called upon to protect his heir, Sir Henry Baskerville. Listen in to find out if Sherlock Holmes can find out who the killer is before it’s too late!